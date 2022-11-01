4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Columbus, GA (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterGeorgiadelimiterColumbus
Car InsurancedelimiterGeorgiadelimiterColumbus

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Tanveen Vohra
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Janeth Lopez
Reviewed by
Janeth Lopez
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Janeth Lopez
Licensed Insurance Agent
Janeth Lopez is a licensed insurance agent. She specializes in auto, home, business, life, and RV insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Despite being the third-largest city in Georgia, Columbus has what is often described as hassle-free driving. Residents note that there’s very little traffic, and freeways are smartly designed. While it might be easy to get where you need to go, you’ll still want to make sure you have a car insurance policy that keeps you protected, as accidents can happen in the blink of an eye even when there aren’t many cars on the road.

Car Insurance in Columbus, GA

The average cost of Georgia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Columbus, GA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Columbus is $229 per month, or $2748 annually.

  • Car insurance in Columbus is $18 less than the average cost of car insurance in Georgia.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Columbus on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$113
Travelers
$152
The General
$160
Nationwide
$206
Mercury
$250

See More:

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Columbus, GA

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in ColumbusQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Progressive$113 /mo
Travelers$152 /mo
The General$160 /mo
Nationwide$206 /mo
Mercury$250 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Columbus, GA

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Columbus. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
American Family89$234 /mo
Safeco86$238 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$232 /mo
Mercury81$251 /mo
Travelers80$177 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

Georgia Cities
Atlanta$223/mo
Savannah$207/mo
Augusta$185/mo
Roswell$204/mo
Columbus$176/mo
Georgia$199/mo
Columbus
$176
Augusta
$185
Average for GA
$199
Roswell
$204
Savannah
$207
Atlanta
$223

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.

Columbus Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Drivers getting their feet wet on the roads of Columbus should make sure they’re prepared to pay significantly higher rates for their insurance compared to their neighbors. Those under the age of 20 pay an average of $577; however, once motorists turn 20, their rates drop dramatically to $331. Prices continue to decrease as time goes on, with the cheapest rates of $220 available to motorists in their 60s.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
teens$578
20s$332
30s$239
40s$234
50s$226
60s$221
70s$260
80s$226

Columbus Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Some drivers might think that their insurance rates will be sky-high if they have a violation on their record, but in Columbus, that’s not always the case. Individuals with a perfect history behind the wheel pay an average of $252 for car insurance. Drivers pay around $240 if they’ve previously failed to stop at an intersection. At-fault accidents can bump up rates to $325, while speeding can cause the biggest increase, averaging around $343.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$253
Speeding Ticket$344
At-Fault Accident$326
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$241

See More:

Columbus Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

It can be tough to reach the excellent credit tier, but for Columbus residents who do, the savings are worth it. Drivers in this category pay an average of $246 for car insurance, while those in the good credit range pay $286 on average. Prices may drop a bit for motorists who have average and poor credit, with insurance premiums coming in at $269 and $268, respectively. Most drivers in Columbus are in these bottom categories yet find their rates are still affordable.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$247
Good$287
Average$270
Poor$269

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Georgia

Find local Columbus agents

  • The Farley Agency

    118 Enterprise Court,
    Columbus, GA 31904-3099

  • Yates Woolfolk & Turner Insurance

    6001 River Rd.,
    Columbus, GA 31904

  • Sterling Seacrest Partners

    6400 Bradley Park Drive,
    Columbus, GA 31904

  • OuterBridge Risk Advisors

    7206 Schomburg Rd,
    Columbus, GA 31909

  • Proverb Insurance Agency, LLC

    5964 Veterans Pkwy,
    Columbus, GA 31909

  • 'Capparelle''s Insurance Agency'

    3902 Hamilton Road,
    Columbus, GA 31904

  • Ragan Insurance Agency, Inc

    4511 Armour Road,
    Columbus, GA 31904

  • Oakbridge Insurance Agency dba Hutchinson Traylor Insurance (Columbus)

    6310 Bradley Park Drive,
    Columbus, GA 31906

  • Kite Insurance Agency

    1656 S Lumpkin Rd,
    Columbus, GA 31903

  • Culpepper Insurance

    5510 Veterans Pkwy Children and Family,
    Columbus, GA 31904
View more

Columbus, GA DMV Information

Residents in Columbus never have to drive far to access a DMV office. There are tag offices located throughout the greater metropolitan area and a Georgia Department of Driver Services office located a short drive outside the city center. As Columbus isn’t highly populated, you likely won’t have to wait in long lines at the DMV.

Public Transportation in Columbus, GA

If you opt to utilize public transportation in Columbus, you have a number of options to consider. The METRA transit system operates nine routes in and around the city and runs Monday through Saturday. Ridesharing options like Uber and Lyft are popular during bus off-hours. While other cities across the nation have turned to alternative transportation options like electric scooters, those in Columbus aren’t as fortunate; the city placed a ban on them in early 2020.

For more detailed Georgia city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Columbus, GA

For some, driving in Columbus may seem like paradise, as there’s minimal traffic and most major services are close to the city center. While you might want to rely on public transportation from time to time, you won’t be paying much for auto insurance should you decide to own a vehicle.

Keep in mind that Georgia doesn’t require you to purchase a full array of coverage, although it’s highly recommended that you consider all of your insurance options before you enroll in a policy. Rather than spend hours comparing quotes, visit Insurify to compare prices and determine which policy will best meet your needs.

FAQs - Columbus, GA Car Insurance

  • Most drivers find that their annual premium for auto coverage is only slightly more expensive than the national average and tends to be a bit less compared to the state average. It’s important to consider all aspects of your policy when determining the best coverage for your needs.

  • Drivers in this area have a wealth of options to choose from, as both major insurance carriers and smaller companies offer auto policies. Residents may choose to work with a local agent to determine the best option for their needs or go online to explore what’s available to them.

  • Unlike other states, Georgia only requires that drivers carry liability insurance in order to legally operate their vehicle. While some opt for this route to save on monthly premiums, it’s recommended that you purchase collision coverage to have full protection in the event of an accident.

Insurify Insights

How Columbus Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Columbus, Georgia below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Columbus drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

nissan

Nissan Altima

Most Popular Car in Columbus

#92

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia

#128

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia

#99

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia

#41

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Columbus drivers rank 115 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.

    • Rank within state: #115
    • Percent of drivers in Columbus with an accident: 10.1%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Columbus drivers rank 99 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.

    • Rank within state: #99
    • Percent of drivers in Columbus with a DUI: 1.2%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Columbus drivers rank 156 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #156
    • Percent of drivers in Columbus with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Columbus drivers rank 158 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #158
    • Percent of drivers in Columbus with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Columbus drivers rank 92 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #92
    • Percent of drivers in Columbus with a speeding ticket: 10.5%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Columbus drivers rank 88 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.

    • Rank within state: #88
    • Percent of drivers in Columbus with clean record: 78.3%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Columbus drivers rank 113 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.

    • Rank within state: #113
    • Percent of drivers in Columbus with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.56%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Georgia

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Tanveen Vohra
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.

Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Learn More
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Janeth Lopez
Reviewed by
Janeth Lopez

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Janeth Lopez
Licensed Insurance Agent
Janeth Lopez is a licensed insurance agent. She specializes in auto, home, business, life, and RV insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterGeorgiadelimiterColumbus