Updated November 1, 2022
Despite being the third-largest city in Georgia, Columbus has what is often described as hassle-free driving. Residents note that there’s very little traffic, and freeways are smartly designed. While it might be easy to get where you need to go, you’ll still want to make sure you have a car insurance policy that keeps you protected, as accidents can happen in the blink of an eye even when there aren’t many cars on the road.
Car Insurance in Columbus, GA
The average cost of Georgia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Columbus, GA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Columbus is $229 per month, or $2748 annually.
Car insurance in Columbus is $18 less than the average cost of car insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Columbus on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Columbus, GA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Columbus
|Insurance Provider in Columbus
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$113 /mo
|Travelers
|$152 /mo
|The General
|$160 /mo
|Nationwide
|$206 /mo
|Mercury
|$250 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Columbus, GA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Columbus. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|American Family
|89
|$234 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$238 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$232 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$251 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$177 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Columbus Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Drivers getting their feet wet on the roads of Columbus should make sure they’re prepared to pay significantly higher rates for their insurance compared to their neighbors. Those under the age of 20 pay an average of $577; however, once motorists turn 20, their rates drop dramatically to $331. Prices continue to decrease as time goes on, with the cheapest rates of $220 available to motorists in their 60s.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$578
|20s
|$332
|30s
|$239
|40s
|$234
|50s
|$226
|60s
|$221
|70s
|$260
|80s
|$226
Columbus Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Some drivers might think that their insurance rates will be sky-high if they have a violation on their record, but in Columbus, that’s not always the case. Individuals with a perfect history behind the wheel pay an average of $252 for car insurance. Drivers pay around $240 if they’ve previously failed to stop at an intersection. At-fault accidents can bump up rates to $325, while speeding can cause the biggest increase, averaging around $343.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$253
|Speeding Ticket
|$344
|At-Fault Accident
|$326
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$241
Columbus Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
It can be tough to reach the excellent credit tier, but for Columbus residents who do, the savings are worth it. Drivers in this category pay an average of $246 for car insurance, while those in the good credit range pay $286 on average. Prices may drop a bit for motorists who have average and poor credit, with insurance premiums coming in at $269 and $268, respectively. Most drivers in Columbus are in these bottom categories yet find their rates are still affordable.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$247
|Good
|$287
|Average
|$270
|Poor
|$269
Columbus, GA DMV Information
Residents in Columbus never have to drive far to access a DMV office. There are tag offices located throughout the greater metropolitan area and a Georgia Department of Driver Services office located a short drive outside the city center. As Columbus isn’t highly populated, you likely won’t have to wait in long lines at the DMV.
Public Transportation in Columbus, GA
If you opt to utilize public transportation in Columbus, you have a number of options to consider. The METRA transit system operates nine routes in and around the city and runs Monday through Saturday. Ridesharing options like Uber and Lyft are popular during bus off-hours. While other cities across the nation have turned to alternative transportation options like electric scooters, those in Columbus aren’t as fortunate; the city placed a ban on them in early 2020.
For more detailed Georgia city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Columbus, GA
For some, driving in Columbus may seem like paradise, as there’s minimal traffic and most major services are close to the city center. While you might want to rely on public transportation from time to time, you won’t be paying much for auto insurance should you decide to own a vehicle.
Keep in mind that Georgia doesn’t require you to purchase a full array of coverage, although it’s highly recommended that you consider all of your insurance options before you enroll in a policy. Rather than spend hours comparing quotes, visit Insurify to compare prices and determine which policy will best meet your needs.
FAQs - Columbus, GA Car Insurance
Most drivers find that their annual premium for auto coverage is only slightly more expensive than the national average and tends to be a bit less compared to the state average. It’s important to consider all aspects of your policy when determining the best coverage for your needs.
Drivers in this area have a wealth of options to choose from, as both major insurance carriers and smaller companies offer auto policies. Residents may choose to work with a local agent to determine the best option for their needs or go online to explore what’s available to them.
Unlike other states, Georgia only requires that drivers carry liability insurance in order to legally operate their vehicle. While some opt for this route to save on monthly premiums, it’s recommended that you purchase collision coverage to have full protection in the event of an accident.
Insurify Insights
How Columbus Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Columbus, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Columbus drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Columbus
#92
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#128
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#99
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#41
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Columbus drivers rank 115 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #115
- Percent of drivers in Columbus with an accident: 10.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Columbus drivers rank 99 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #99
- Percent of drivers in Columbus with a DUI: 1.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Columbus drivers rank 156 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #156
- Percent of drivers in Columbus with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Columbus drivers rank 158 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #158
- Percent of drivers in Columbus with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Columbus drivers rank 92 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #92
- Percent of drivers in Columbus with a speeding ticket: 10.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Columbus drivers rank 88 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #88
- Percent of drivers in Columbus with clean record: 78.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Columbus drivers rank 113 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #113
- Percent of drivers in Columbus with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.56%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
