Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents can include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving while under the influence, and other moving traffic violations.

Insurers understand that once you have an incident on your record, you’re statistically more likely to continue to engage in riskier driving behavior. Insurers then hedge their bets against future claims by increasing your premiums now.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect the rates you pay in Marietta.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

T he National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FAR) reports that 21% of Georgia state traffic casualtie s were caused by speeding.[5] Because of stats like this, insurance companies in Marietta view drivers with speeding tickets as more likely to cause future accidents and raise rates accordingly.

The average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in Marietta is $272 per month, and you can see the rates offered by leading insurers in the table below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Georgia Code § 40-6-273 legally requires you to report an accident you were involved in as quickly as possible if it results in death or damage exceeding $500.[6]

Georgia also allows victims of an accident to seek compensation for medical expenses, pain, and suffering from the at-fault party. Victims can seek this compensation up to two years after the accident.

Both of these statutes raise car insurance rates for people who reside here, and you can expect to pay around $285 per month for coverage if you have an accident on your record.

Here, you can see how that average compares with the rates offered by leading insurers.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Being convicted of a DUI (driving under the influence) can raise your insurance rates substantially.

Georgia requires people convicted of a DUI to serve at least 40 hours of community service, in addition to paying associated fines.[7] Driving while intoxicated not only endangers your safety but the safety of everyone else on the road, and 20% of traffic fatalities in Georgia are linked to DUIs.[5]

Some insurers will stop your coverage altogether if you’re convicted of a DUI, and if you’re in the market for new insurance, you can expect to pay about $324 per month with a DUI on your record.