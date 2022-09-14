>Car Insurance>Georgia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Marietta, Georgia (2023)

Hugo offers the cheapest insurance in Marietta, with liability-only policies starting at $54 per month.

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST

Marietta drivers spend an average of $193 per month on car insurance. Just 20 miles outside of Atlanta, Marietta is steeped in history, culture, and art, including the famous Marietta Square.

Insurance rates here are far more pedestrian, and Marietta’s monthly average of $193 is on par with the Georgia state average of $197 per month. This means insurance rates here exceed the national average, likely due to the number of car accidents caused by traffic congestion.[1]

As you look for new car insurance, heres what you should know to keep your costs low in Marietta.

Quick Facts

  • Georgia state law allows insurers to review your credit history during the underwriting process.

  • According to the Cobb County Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, 41% of fatal traffic casualties from 20182022 could have been prevented.[1]

  • Drivers in Marietta can save by enrolling in driving safety courses and maintaining sound financial footing.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Marietta

Finding the cheapest insurance option for your individual needs requires you to compare quotes from several different insurers.

Here, you’ll find three of the top insurers in Marietta. Include them as you start your search, but be aware the best insurer for you may be another company entirely.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Allstate4.1$105$75Teen drivers
State Farm4.4$96$68Collision coverage
Liberty Mutual3.7$224$127Educators
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for teen drivers: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$73/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$103/mo

Under Joshua’s Law, Georgia residents who are younger than 18 must take a state-approved driving education course and complete 40 hours of supervised driving time behind the wheel.[2] Allstate not only offers discounts for teen drivers who take safety classes but also offers discounts for drivers who have a high GPA and less distance traveled regularly.

Pros

  • Multiple teen discounts available

  • Offers safe driving discounts

Cons

  • Must control the number of miles you drive when attending school

  • To save the maximum amount, you must complete another safety course, provided by Allstate

Handled a claim ok, but they keep raising my price every 6 months.

Brigitte - September 13, 2023
Verified

Failure to allow me to reinstate my overage.

Joseph - September 9, 2023
Verified

Poor service. Hard to access online accounts.

Peter - September 3, 2023
Verified
Read our Allstate review

Best insurer for collision coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo

A staggering 44% of all accidents in Marietta are rear-end accidents caused by traffic over-congestion.[1] State Farm offers extensive collision coverage for a lower rate to help drivers who are involved in this type of accident get back on the road.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Easy to work with in the event of an accident

Cons

  • Collision coverage doesn’t include damage from weather-related events

  • Coverage limited to vehicle’s actual value and not repairs needed

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for educators: Liberty Mutual

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$124/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$219/mo

Education makes up a significant portion of the workforce in Marietta.[3] People who teach not only belong to the second-largest school district in Georgia but the 23rd-largest district in the nation. Liberty Mutual offers coverage in unique vehicle situations on a school campus, such as vandalism, student theft, and damage of teaching materials, all of which gives teachers one less thing to worry about.

Pros

  • Custom coverage provides adequate protection on campus

  • Offers an educator discount

Cons

  • Only covers materials up to $2,500

  • More expensive than other insurance companies

I don’t like talking to a computer. I’m a one-on-one kind of person.

James - September 13, 2023
Verified

Good response time.

Chesarae - September 9, 2023
Verified

Very easy to deal with.

Renaldo - September 5, 2023
Verified
Read our Liberty Mutual review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Marietta

Your insurance rate is affected by a variety of factors, such as your driving record, age, credit history, marital status, and ZIP code.

Some of these factors are out of your control, but you can lower your costs by employing the following strategies:

  • Practice safe driving. Many accidents in Marietta are a result of traffic congestion. Keep your eyes on the road, and limit distractions while you’re driving.

  • Limit claims. Even if you’re not at fault for an accident, insurance companies can still raise your rates, so report claims wisely.

  • Look for discounts. Many companies offer discounts such as online billing, setting up automatic payments, and bundling your policy. Ask your insurer what discounts you may be available for.

Find Car Insurance in Marietta, Georgia

Liability-only rates start at $54 per month

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Marietta: Hugo

You must have liability insurance to drive in Marietta. Liability insurance covers property damage or bodily injury suffered by the other parties in an accident you cause. But it doesn’t cover you or your vehicle in this situation.

The cheapest insurer in Marietta is Hugo, with an average monthly cost of $54. Here are other insurers to consider.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo54
Auto-Owners63
State Farm67
COUNTRY Financial68
Allstate73
Mile Auto74
USAA78
Progressive92
GEICO108
Safeco111
Mercury118
Liberty Mutual124
Clearcover125
AssuranceAmerica126
Direct Auto126
National General129
Elephant134
State Auto136
GAINSCO147
Infinity157
Nationwide162
Midvale Home & Auto166
Foremost186
The General205
Bristol West209
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Marietta: Hugo

A full-coverage car insurance policy includes additional protection to help cover you and your vehicle in the event of an auto accident. Most lenders require you to carry coverage protection if you’re in the process of purchasing or leasing a vehicle.

The average rate for full coverage in Marietta is $232 per month, and you can see a collection of area insurer rates below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo62
Auto-Owners88
State Farm94
COUNTRY Financial95
Allstate103
USAA110
Mile Auto112
Progressive138
Travelers151
GEICO152
Direct Auto169
Mercury176
Elephant186
Safeco186
Nationwide207
Clearcover209
AssuranceAmerica216
Liberty Mutual219
State Auto219
Midvale Home & Auto221
National General266
Foremost278
GAINSCO292
Infinity301
The General332
Bristol West372
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Marietta car insurance costs 

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 32%
Save 7%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Georgia

Georgia law requires that all drivers carry liability insurance to operate a motor vehicle on its public roads and highways. While Georgia doesn’t legally require you to purchase additional insurance coverage outside of liability insurance, the state of Georgia has implemented a tort system.

This system offers victims of car accidents the option to seek further financial compensation from drivers found at fault.[4] In addition to expenses incurred from bodily injury and property damage, victims can also ask for compensation for future medical bills, time off from work, mental distress that has resulted, and, in severe cases, death.

This table shows you the specific minimum insurance requirements you must meet to drive legally in the state of Georgia.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability$25,000 per incident

While the table above illustrates the minimum requirements you must meet, you can supplement your coverage with any of the following options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers your car if you’re in an accident and need repairs done on your vehicle. Collision covers you even if you were at fault for the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Weather, theft, fire, and vandalism damage are all covered under comprehensive insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    When it comes to Georgia motorists, 12.4% of drivers in the state don’t carry car insurance. This type of coverage protects you financially if you’re a victim of an accident with someone who lacks coverage. Sometimes the at-fault motorist may not have enough coverage to cover all of the incurred expenses. Underinsured motorist coverage helps cover the rest by kicking in after the policy amount has been paid.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    This coverage pays for injuries and expenses sustained by you or your passengers during an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents can include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving while under the influence, and other moving traffic violations.

Insurers understand that once you have an incident on your record, you’re statistically more likely to continue to engage in riskier driving behavior. Insurers then hedge their bets against future claims by increasing your premiums now.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect the rates you pay in Marietta.

Shop for Car Insurance in Marietta, GA

Monthly rates start at $74 for drivers with an incident

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FAR) reports that 21% of Georgia state traffic casualties were caused by speeding.[5] Because of stats like this, insurance companies in Marietta view drivers with speeding tickets as more likely to cause future accidents and raise rates accordingly.

The average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in Marietta is $272 per month, and you can see the rates offered by leading insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Hugo5076
Auto-Owners5889
State Farm6295
COUNTRY Financial6396
Allstate67103
Mile Auto68104
USAA72110
Progressive85130
GEICO100152
Safeco102157
Mercury109167
Liberty Mutual114175
Clearcover115176
AssuranceAmerica116178
Direct Auto116178
National General119182
Elephant123189
State Auto125192
GAINSCO135208
Infinity145222
Nationwide149229
Midvale Home & Auto153234
Foremost171263
The General189289
Bristol West193295
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Georgia Code § 40-6-273 legally requires you to report an accident you were involved in as quickly as possible if it results in death or damage exceeding $500.[6]

Georgia also allows victims of an accident to seek compensation for medical expenses, pain, and suffering from the at-fault party. Victims can seek this compensation up to two years after the accident.

Both of these statutes raise car insurance rates for people who reside here, and you can expect to pay around $285 per month for coverage if you have an accident on your record.

Here, you can see how that average compares with the rates offered by leading insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Hugo5080
Auto-Owners5893
State Farm6299
COUNTRY Financial63101
Allstate67108
Mile Auto68109
USAA72115
Progressive85136
GEICO100160
Safeco102164
Mercury109174
Liberty Mutual114183
Clearcover115185
AssuranceAmerica116186
Direct Auto116186
National General119191
Elephant123198
State Auto125201
GAINSCO135217
Infinity145232
Nationwide149240
Midvale Home & Auto153245
Foremost171275
The General189303
Bristol West193309
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Being convicted of a DUI (driving under the influence) can raise your insurance rates substantially.

Georgia requires people convicted of a DUI to serve at least 40 hours of community service, in addition to paying associated fines.[7] Driving while intoxicated not only endangers your safety but the safety of everyone else on the road, and 20% of traffic fatalities in Georgia are linked to DUIs.[5]

Some insurers will stop your coverage altogether if you’re convicted of a DUI, and if you’re in the market for new insurance, you can expect to pay about $324 per month with a DUI on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Hugo5091
Auto-Owners58106
State Farm62112
COUNTRY Financial63114
Allstate67123
Mile Auto68124
USAA72131
Progressive85154
GEICO100181
Safeco102186
Mercury109198
Liberty Mutual114208
Clearcover115210
AssuranceAmerica116211
Direct Auto116211
National General119217
Elephant123225
State Auto125228
GAINSCO135247
Infinity145264
Nationwide149272
Midvale Home & Auto153279
Foremost171312
The General189344
Bristol West193351
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Hugo

Car insurance rates generally decrease around age 35 but rise again around age 70. This is because reduced faculties make you more likely to be involved in an accident. In addition, seniors involved in an accident are also more likely to need considerable medical care.

The average rate for car insurance for seniors in Marietta is $148 per month.

Here, you can see the average rates for liability and full coverage offered by area insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Hugo4248
Auto-Owners4868
State Farm5172
COUNTRY Financial5273
Allstate5679
Mile Auto5786
USAA6085
Progressive71106
GEICO83117
Safeco85143
Mercury91135
Liberty Mutual95168
Clearcover96161
AssuranceAmerica97166
Direct Auto97130
National General99204
Elephant103143
State Auto105168
GAINSCO113224
Infinity121231
Nationwide125159
Midvale Home & Auto128170
Foremost143214
The General158255
Bristol West161286
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo

Teens pay some of the highest rates for car insurance. Teen drivers in Marietta are required to take a state-approved driving education course and clock 40 hours of supervised driving, which can lower their insurance rate. Teens can also find discounts for being a good student or for driving a safe car.

The average rate for car insurance for teens in Marietta is $342 per month, and you can see insurers offering more affordable rates below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Hugo96110
Auto-Owners112156
State Farm119167
COUNTRY Financial121168
Allstate129183
Mile Auto131199
USAA138195
Progressive163245
GEICO191269
Safeco197330
Mercury209312
Liberty Mutual220388
Clearcover222370
AssuranceAmerica223383
Direct Auto223300
National General229471
Elephant238330
State Auto241388
GAINSCO261518
Infinity278534
Nationwide287367
Midvale Home & Auto294392
Foremost330493
The General363588
Bristol West370659
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Car Insurance in Marietta

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Marietta car insurance quotes by credit tier

Georgia law allows creditors to use your credit history when determining your car insurance rate.

Insurers have found that people with excellent or good credit scores are less likely to file a claim than people with poor credit scores. Unfortunately, this means drivers with poor credit scores may end up paying higher rates.

The table below shows the average rates for consumers based on their credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Marietta? 

Yes. The average monthly price of car insurance in Marietta is 39% higher than the national average of $154.

Insurance rates in Georgia vary per city due to the condition of roads, traffic congestion, accident rate, and traffic fatalities for drivers and pedestrians. Cities with a larger population tend to have higher rates because of increased crime and accident risk.

More cities in Georgia 

Insurance rates vary by ZIP code. In the table below, you can see how rates in Marietta compare to those in several other Georgia cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Athens$130$232
Atlanta $200$276
Augusta $138$237
Columbus$133$234
Dallas$174$263
Gainesville$131$232
Savannah$173$285
Valdosta$107$171
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Marietta car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions surrounding car insurance rates in Marietta, the FAQs listed below may be able to help.

  • How much is car insurance in Marietta?

    The average rate for car insurance in Marietta is $193 per month. More specifically, the monthly rate for liability coverage is $154, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $232.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Marietta?

    Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance in Marietta, at $54 per month. You can also find cheap coverage from Auto-Owners and State Farm, with monthly liability rates as low as $63 and $67, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Marietta?

    State Farm, Allstate, and Liberty Mutual are three of the top insurers in Marietta. Each of these national insurers has been recognized for their wide product offerings, number of discounts, low rates, and financial stability.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Georgia?

    The overall average rate for car insurance in Georgia is $197. The average monthly rate for liability coverage is $142, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $252.

  • What are the minimum insurance requirements in Georgia?

    In order to drive legally in the state of Georgia, your coverage must meet or exceed the 25/50/25 threshold. This means you must carry bodily injury liability coverage amounting to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident. You must also carry property damage liability amounting to $25,000 per incident.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

