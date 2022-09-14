Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Macon is $250, higher than Georgia’s state average of $194. Known for its architecture, museums, and rich history, Macon is a beautiful place to visit or call home.
Thanks to its geographical location in the center of Georgia, Macon has earned the nickname “the Heart of Georgia.” Being in the center of the state has made Macon a transportation hub, which can increase the amount of traffic. This might contribute to Macon’s more expensive car insurance rates.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Macon is $320 a month for full coverage and $181 a month for liability coverage.
In Macon, car insurers can use your credit score to determine your premiums.[1]
Macon has some of the most expensive car insurance rates in Georgia.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Macon
Different factors influence the cost of car insurance, including age, gender, the type of car you drive, and your ZIP code.[2] How much you pay can also vary among insurance companies, as they use slightly different formulas to calculate insurance rates.
This is why it’s worthwhile to compare multiple insurers before selecting a policy. Ultimately, the insurance company that’s right for you will depend on your individual coverage needs and budget.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Average Monthly Quote
Average Annual Quote
Best for
Hugo
3.0
$76
$906
Cheap rates
Auto-Owners
4.0
$100
$1,200
Students
State Farm
4.4
$107
$1,284
Families
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
3
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo
Launched in 2021, Hugo is one of the newest insurance companies. It’s also the only insurance company that offers pay-as-you-drive liability insurance. Hugo charges no expensive up-front fees, and you can pause your coverage whenever you need just by sending a text. If you’re someone who only drives on certain days, or during a particular season, Hugo allows you to pay for only the coverage you need.
4.1
837
$82/mo
$116/mo
Auto-Owners started in 1916 in Lansing, Michigan. For student drivers, Auto-Owners offers several student discounts, including a good student discount of up to 20% for students that maintain a grade point average of “B” or better. The student-away discount is available for students attending school more than 100 miles from home without a vehicle.
Pros
Plenty of available coverage options
Multiple available discounts
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
No online claims submission
I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.
Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified
I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.
4.4
842
$88/mo
$125/mo
With more than 100 years in insurance, State Farm ranks as the largest car insurance company in the U.S., according to the most recent data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). State Farm offers customers a variety of insurance products, including home, small business, auto, and life insurance. With discounts for households insuring multiple cars and savings for customers who bundle insurance products, families have the opportunity to save with State Farm.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power rating in the Southeast
Rideshare insurance available
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Can’t purchase a policy online
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
The cost of auto insurance can vary greatly between different companies based on several factors, including the type and amount of insurance you want, your age, marital status, gender, and the make and model of your vehicle.[2]
To find the cheapest rates in Macon, consider these tips:
Comparison shop. Since different insurance companies offer different rates, it’s a good idea to compare multiple companies if you want to secure a lower cost.
Look for discounts. Many companies offer car insurance discounts, including discounts for drivers who have taken a defensive driving course and good student discounts for young drivers who maintain good grades in school.
Drive a safe car. The make and model of your car influence your premiums. Driving a vehicle with high-quality safety equipment might help you secure a lower rate.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Macon, Georgia
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Macon
Liability-only car insurance is typically the cheapest type of car insurance, and most states require it, including Georgia. If you cause an at-fault car accident, liability insurance covers the medical and property expenses of the other driver. Liability insurance doesn’t cover damage to your vehicle or your medical expenses.
The average cost of liability insurance in Macon, Georgia, is $181 a month, and the cheapest insurer is Hugo, with average liability rates of $70 a month.
The table below provides a list of insurance companies with the lowest rates for liability-only car insurance in Macon.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Macon
Full-coverage car insurance offers more financial protection than a liability-only policy. A full-coverage policy typically includes collision and comprehensive coverage.
Collision insurance covers the cost of damage to your car if you get in an accident with another vehicle or object and it’s your fault. Comprehensive coverage includes protection against events like theft, fire, or vandalism.
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Macon is $320 a month, but you can start your search for the cheapest insurers in the table below.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
In Georgia, drivers must maintain liability insurance coverage and meet the minimum limits. Driving without insurance coverage can result in the suspension or revoking of your registration, fines, and other penalties. If you get in an accident or you’re pulled over, you must provide acceptable proof of insurance.
Georgia requires the following limits for liability coverage:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per incident
While liability coverage is enough to drive legally in Georgia, it may not be enough coverage for everyone. Drivers in Georgia can also purchase additional auto insurance coverages, including:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers physical damage to your car from a collision or with another vehicle or object.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision events, including theft, falling objects, vandalism, and fire.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If you get in a collision with a driver who doesn’t have insurance, uninsured motorist insurance will help cover damages to your vehicle and injuries to you and your passengers.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
In addition to higher insurance rates, you might also face license suspensions if you have a driving under the influence conviction.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
A speeding ticket can lead to higher insurance premiums because insurance companies see you as a higher risk. The average cost of liability car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Macon is $256 a month.
If you get a speeding ticket in Macon, or anywhere in Georgia, you can also get a “Super Speeder” fine. Drivers ticketed going 75 mph or faster on a two-lane road, or 85 mph or faster on other highways or roads, will face a “Super Speeder” fine. This will add another $200 to the price of your speeding ticket.[4]
The following table includes the cheapest insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in Macon.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you cause an accident, you can expect your insurance premiums to go up. How much your insurance increases will vary between companies, but the increase will usually stay on your premium for three years. The average cost of liability car insurance for drivers in Macon with an at-fault accident on their record is $269 a month.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
A first-offense DUI in Macon can lead to a yearlong license suspension. You’ll also face a minimum fine of $300 and up to $1,000, as well as 40 hours of community service, a $210 license reinstatement fee, and possible jail time. With a second offense, the consequences are even more severe.[5]
Having a DUI on your driving record can dramatically increase your insurance premiums, and, in some cases, your insurer might drop you. Drivers in Macon with a DUI on their records pay an average of $305 a month for liability car insurance.
The table below highlights the cheapest insurance for drivers with a DUI in Macon.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Car insurance rates typically decrease by age 35 and then start to increase again around age 70. This is because older drivers pose a high risk to insurers with fatal crash rates rising for drivers age 70 and older.[6] On average, Macon drivers in their 60s pay $136 a month for liability car insurance and $240 for full coverage.
The table below outlines the cheapest car insurance for seniors in Macon.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teens pay the highest rates of vehicle insurance because they pose the highest risk to insurers compared to other age groups. On average, teen drivers in Macon pay $325 a month for liability car insurance.
Teens 16 to 19 years old have a fatal crash rate nearly three times higher than drivers age 20 and older, per mile driven. Factors that put teens at a higher risk include inexperience, distracted driving, speeding, and drinking alcohol.[7]
To try to keep the cost of teen insurance down, consider these tips:
Keep teens on their parents’ insurance policy. Rather than trying to get their own insurance policy, it’s cheaper for teens and young adults to stay on their parents’ policy.
Ask about a good grade discount. Some insurance companies offer discounts for teens who maintain good grades in school.
Raise your deductible. By raising your deductible, you can save more money on your insurance premium.
The following table shows the cheapest quotes for teen drivers in Macon.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Macon car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Macon, car insurers can use your credit score when determining your premiums, but it can’t be the only factor insurers use. While you might think your credit score has nothing to do with how you drive, studies have found that credit scores are effective predictors of risk for auto insurance.[1] As a result, drivers with a good to excellent credit score typically pay lower premiums than drivers with a poor credit score.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Macon?
Compared to the state of Georgia average of $194 per month, Macon drivers pay more for car insurance. The cost of insurance can vary based on the state and city where you live.
Factors such as crime rate and population density can affect your insurance rate. For instance, cities with higher population densities, including Macon and Savannah, tend to have higher rates than smaller cities such as Valdosta and Albany.
More cities in Georgia
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Macon compares to average costs in other Georgia cities.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The average cost of car insurance in Macon is $320 a month for full coverage and $181 a month for liability coverage.
What company has the cheapest car insurance in Macon?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Macon are Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm. The cheapest insurer for you depends on your unique situation, coverage needs, and budget. It’s best to compare quotes from at least three different companies to find the cheapest auto coverage for you.
What are the best car insurance companies in Macon?
The best car insurance companies in Macon include Auto-Owners and State Farm, which have strong Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores and decent customer satisfaction ratings. But the best insurer for you will depend on your coverage needs and budget, so take the time to shop around and compare quotes.
How much is car insurance in Georgia a month?
The average cost of car insurance in Georgia is $250 a month for full coverage and $138 a month for liability.
What’s the minimum car insurance for Georgia?
Georgia’s car insurance requirements is 25/50/25, which translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
