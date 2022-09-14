Cheapest Auto Insurance in Macon, Georgia (2023)

The cheapest liability-only car insurance company in Macon is Hugo, with average rates of $70 a month.

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated September 20, 2023

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Macon is $250, higher than Georgia’s state average of $194. Known for its architecture, museums, and rich history, Macon is a beautiful place to visit or call home.

Thanks to its geographical location in the center of Georgia, Macon has earned the nickname “the Heart of Georgia.” Being in the center of the state has made Macon a transportation hub, which can increase the amount of traffic. This might contribute to Macon’s more expensive car insurance rates.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Macon is $320 a month for full coverage and $181 a month for liability coverage.

  • In Macon, car insurers can use your credit score to determine your premiums.[1]

  • Macon has some of the most expensive car insurance rates in Georgia.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Macon 

Different factors influence the cost of car insurance, including age, gender, the type of car you drive, and your ZIP code.[2] How much you pay can also vary among insurance companies, as they use slightly different formulas to calculate insurance rates. 

This is why it’s worthwhile to compare multiple insurers before selecting a policy. Ultimately, the insurance company that’s right for you will depend on your individual coverage needs and budget.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Average Monthly QuoteAverage Annual QuoteBest for
Hugo3.0$76$906Cheap rates
Auto-Owners4.0$100$1,200Students
State Farm4.4$107$1,284Families
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Hugo

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo

Launched in 2021, Hugo is one of the newest insurance companies. It’s also the only insurance company that offers pay-as-you-drive liability insurance. Hugo charges no expensive up-front fees, and you can pause your coverage whenever you need just by sending a text. If you’re someone who only drives on certain days, or during a particular season, Hugo allows you to pay for only the coverage you need.

Pros

  • Short-term policies available

  • Flexible, pay-as-you-go insurance

Cons

  • Limited additional coverage available

  • No discounts available

Very helpful in times of need.

Alessandra - July 14, 2023
Verified

I love it.

Jamaica - July 12, 2023
Verified
Read our Hugo review

Best insurer for students: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo

Auto-Owners started in 1916 in Lansing, Michigan. For student drivers, Auto-Owners offers several student discounts, including a good student discount of up to 20% for students that maintain a grade point average of “B” or better. The student-away discount is available for students attending school more than 100 miles from home without a vehicle.

Pros

  • Plenty of available coverage options

  • Multiple available discounts

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

  • No online claims submission

I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.

Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified

I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.

Zachary - January 8, 2023
Verified

You can work directly with an agent.

Guy - May 17, 2022
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

Best insurer for families: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$125/mo

With more than 100 years in insurance, State Farm ranks as the largest car insurance company in the U.S., according to the most recent data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). State Farm offers customers a variety of insurance products, including home, small business, auto, and life insurance. With discounts for households insuring multiple cars and savings for customers who bundle insurance products, families have the opportunity to save with State Farm.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power rating in the Southeast

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Macon

The cost of auto insurance can vary greatly between different companies based on several factors, including the type and amount of insurance you want, your age, marital status, gender, and the make and model of your vehicle.[2]

To find the cheapest rates in Macon, consider these tips:

  • Comparison shop. Since different insurance companies offer different rates, it’s a good idea to compare multiple companies if you want to secure a lower cost.

  • Look for discounts. Many companies offer car insurance discounts, including discounts for drivers who have taken a defensive driving course and good student discounts for young drivers who maintain good grades in school.

  • Drive a safe car. The make and model of your car influence your premiums. Driving a vehicle with high-quality safety equipment might help you secure a lower rate.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Macon

Liability-only car insurance is typically the cheapest type of car insurance, and most states require it, including Georgia. If you cause an at-fault car accident, liability insurance covers the medical and property expenses of the other driver. Liability insurance doesn’t cover damage to your vehicle or your medical expenses.

The average cost of liability insurance in Macon, Georgia, is $181 a month, and the cheapest insurer is Hugo, with average liability rates of $70 a month.

The table below provides a list of insurance companies with the lowest rates for liability-only car insurance in Macon.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo70
Auto-Owners82
State Farm88
COUNTRY Financial89
Allstate97
Mile Auto99
USAA103
Progressive121
GEICO143
Safeco152
Liberty Mutual160
Mercury161
AssuranceAmerica165
Direct Auto166
National General170
Clearcover171
Elephant177
State Auto180
GAINSCO188
Infinity206
Midvale Home & Auto218
Bristol West263
The General274
Foremost318
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Macon

Full-coverage car insurance offers more financial protection than a liability-only policy. A full-coverage policy typically includes collision and comprehensive coverage.

Collision insurance covers the cost of damage to your car if you get in an accident with another vehicle or object and it’s your fault. Comprehensive coverage includes protection against events like theft, fire, or vandalism.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Macon is $320 a month, but you can start your search for the cheapest insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo81
Auto-Owners116
State Farm125
COUNTRY Financial126
Allstate135
USAA146
Mile Auto148
Progressive182
Travelers198
GEICO201
Direct Auto220
Nationwide224
Mercury237
Elephant246
Safeco254
Clearcover281
AssuranceAmerica285
State Auto286
Liberty Mutual287
Midvale Home & Auto295
National General349
GAINSCO371
Foremost399
Infinity402
The General433
Bristol West470
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Macon car insurance costs

Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Car insurance requirements in Georgia

In Georgia, drivers must maintain liability insurance coverage and meet the minimum limits. Driving without insurance coverage can result in the suspension or revoking of your registration, fines, and other penalties. If you get in an accident or you’re pulled over, you must provide acceptable proof of insurance.

Georgia requires the following limits for liability coverage:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability$25,000 per incident

While liability coverage is enough to drive legally in Georgia, it may not be enough coverage for everyone. Drivers in Georgia can also purchase additional auto insurance coverages, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers physical damage to your car from a collision or with another vehicle or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision events, including theft, falling objects, vandalism, and fire.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you get in a collision with a driver who doesn’t have insurance, uninsured motorist insurance will help cover damages to your vehicle and injuries to you and your passengers.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents. Having incidents on your driving record can increase the cost of insurance. The amount your insurance rises in Macon depends on your insurance company and the severity of the incident.

In addition to higher insurance rates, you might also face license suspensions if you have a driving under the influence conviction.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket can lead to higher insurance premiums because insurance companies see you as a higher risk. The average cost of liability car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Macon is $256 a month.

If you get a speeding ticket in Macon, or anywhere in Georgia, you can also get a “Super Speeder” fine. Drivers ticketed going 75 mph or faster on a two-lane road, or 85 mph or faster on other highways or roads, will face a “Super Speeder” fine. This will add another $200 to the price of your speeding ticket.[4]

The following table includes the cheapest insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in Macon.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Hugo6499
Auto-Owners75116
State Farm80125
COUNTRY Financial81126
Allstate89138
Mile Auto90141
USAA94146
Progressive110172
GEICO131203
Safeco139216
Liberty Mutual146227
Mercury147229
AssuranceAmerica151234
Direct Auto152236
National General155241
Clearcover156243
Elephant162251
State Auto164256
GAINSCO172267
Infinity188293
Midvale Home & Auto199310
Bristol West240374
The General250389
Foremost290452
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause an accident, you can expect your insurance premiums to go up. How much your insurance increases will vary between companies, but the increase will usually stay on your premium for three years. The average cost of liability car insurance for drivers in Macon with an at-fault accident on their record is $269 a month.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Hugo64104
Auto-Owners75122
State Farm80131
COUNTRY Financial81132
Allstate89144
Mile Auto90147
USAA94153
Progressive110180
GEICO131213
Safeco139226
Liberty Mutual146238
Mercury147240
AssuranceAmerica151246
Direct Auto152247
National General155253
Clearcover156255
Elephant162263
State Auto164268
GAINSCO172280
Infinity188307
Midvale Home & Auto199325
Bristol West240392
The General250408
Foremost290473
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A first-offense DUI in Macon can lead to a yearlong license suspension. You’ll also face a minimum fine of $300 and up to $1,000, as well as 40 hours of community service, a $210 license reinstatement fee, and possible jail time. With a second offense, the consequences are even more severe.[5]

Having a DUI on your driving record can dramatically increase your insurance premiums, and, in some cases, your insurer might drop you. Drivers in Macon with a DUI on their records pay an average of $305 a month for liability car insurance.

The table below highlights the cheapest insurance for drivers with a DUI in Macon.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Hugo64118
Auto-Owners75138
State Farm80149
COUNTRY Financial81150
Allstate89164
Mile Auto90167
USAA94174
Progressive110204
GEICO131241
Safeco139257
Liberty Mutual146270
Mercury147272
AssuranceAmerica151279
Direct Auto152280
National General155287
Clearcover156289
Elephant162299
State Auto164304
GAINSCO172317
Infinity188348
Midvale Home & Auto199368
Bristol West240444
The General250463
Foremost290537
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Car insurance rates typically decrease by age 35 and then start to increase again around age 70. This is because older drivers pose a high risk to insurers with fatal crash rates rising for drivers age 70 and older.[6] On average, Macon drivers in their 60s pay $136 a month for liability car insurance and $240 for full coverage.

The table below outlines the cheapest car insurance for seniors in Macon.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Hugo4350
Auto-Owners5172
State Farm5477
COUNTRY Financial5578
Allstate6084
Mile Auto6192
USAA6490
Progressive75113
GEICO89124
Safeco94157
Liberty Mutual99178
Mercury100147
AssuranceAmerica102176
Direct Auto103136
National General105216
Clearcover106174
Elephant110152
State Auto111177
GAINSCO116230
Infinity128249
Midvale Home & Auto135183
Bristol West163291
The General170268
Foremost197247
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teens pay the highest rates of vehicle insurance because they pose the highest risk to insurers compared to other age groups. On average, teen drivers in Macon pay $325 a month for liability car insurance. 

Teens 16 to 19 years old have a fatal crash rate nearly three times higher than drivers age 20 and older, per mile driven. Factors that put teens at a higher risk include inexperience, distracted driving, speeding, and drinking alcohol.[7]

To try to keep the cost of teen insurance down, consider these tips:

  • Keep teens on their parents’ insurance policy. Rather than trying to get their own insurance policy, it’s cheaper for teens and young adults to stay on their parents’ policy.

  • Ask about a good grade discount. Some insurance companies offer discounts for teens who maintain good grades in school.

  • Raise your deductible. By raising your deductible, you can save more money on your insurance premium.

The following table shows the cheapest quotes for teen drivers in Macon.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Hugo126145
Auto-Owners147208
State Farm158224
COUNTRY Financial160226
Allstate174242
Mile Auto178266
USAA185262
Progressive217327
GEICO257361
Safeco273456
Liberty Mutual287515
Mercury289426
AssuranceAmerica296512
Direct Auto298395
National General305627
Clearcover307505
Elephant318442
State Auto323513
GAINSCO338666
Infinity370722
Midvale Home & Auto391530
Bristol West472844
The General492777
Foremost571716
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Macon car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Macon, car insurers can use your credit score when determining your premiums, but it can’t be the only factor insurers use. While you might think your credit score has nothing to do with how you drive, studies have found that credit scores are effective predictors of risk for auto insurance.[1] As a result, drivers with a good to excellent credit score typically pay lower premiums than drivers with a poor credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Macon?

Compared to the state of Georgia average of $194 per month, Macon drivers pay more for car insurance. The cost of insurance can vary based on the state and city where you live.

Factors such as crime rate and population density can affect your insurance rate. For instance, cities with higher population densities, including Macon and Savannah, tend to have higher rates than smaller cities such as Valdosta and Albany.

More cities in Georgia

Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Macon compares to average costs in other Georgia cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Albany$121$212
Atlanta$192$290
Columbus$127$236
Dallas$168$267
Gainesville$127$230
Lawrenceville$170$280
Marietta$149$242
Savannah$167$276
Valdosta$104$176
Woodstock$139$229
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Macon car insurance FAQs

Learn more about lowering your car insurance costs and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Macon, Georgia, below.

  • How much is car insurance in Macon?

    The average cost of car insurance in Macon is $320 a month for full coverage and $181 a month for liability coverage.

  • What company has the cheapest car insurance in Macon?

    The cheapest car insurance companies in Macon are Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm. The cheapest insurer for you depends on your unique situation, coverage needs, and budget. It’s best to compare quotes from at least three different companies to find the cheapest auto coverage for you.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Macon?

    The best car insurance companies in Macon include Auto-Owners and State Farm, which have strong Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores and decent customer satisfaction ratings. But the best insurer for you will depend on your coverage needs and budget, so take the time to shop around and compare quotes.

  • How much is car insurance in Georgia a month?

    The average cost of car insurance in Georgia is $250 a month for full coverage and $138 a month for liability.

  • What’s the minimum car insurance for Georgia?

    Georgia’s car insurance requirements is 25/50/25, which translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in Georgia

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores: Impacts on Consumers of Automobile Insurance." Accessed September 14, 2023
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed September 14, 2023
  3. Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. "Auto Insurance." Accessed September 14, 2023
  4. State of Georgia. "Super Speeder Fine." Accessed September 14, 2023
  5. Georgia Department of Driver Services. "DUI First Offense 21 and over." Accessed September 14, 2023
  6. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older drivers." Accessed September 14, 2023
  7. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts." Accessed September 14, 2023
Featured in

