Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents. Having incidents on your driving record can increase the cost of insurance. The amount your insurance rises in Macon depends on your insurance company and the severity of the incident.

In addition to higher insurance rates, you might also face license suspensions if you have a driving under the influence conviction.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket can lead to higher insurance premiums because insurance companies see you as a higher risk. The average cost of liability car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Macon is $256 a month.

If you get a speeding ticket in Macon, or anywhere in Georgia, you can also get a “Super Speeder” fine. Drivers ticketed going 75 mph or faster on a two-lane road, or 85 mph or faster on other highways or roads, will face a “Super Speeder” fine. This will add another $200 to the price of your speeding ticket.[4]

The following table includes the cheapest insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in Macon.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Hugo 64 99 Auto-Owners 75 116 State Farm 80 125 COUNTRY Financial 81 126 Allstate 89 138 Mile Auto 90 141 USAA 94 146 Progressive 110 172 GEICO 131 203 Safeco 139 216 Liberty Mutual 146 227 Mercury 147 229 AssuranceAmerica 151 234 Direct Auto 152 236 National General 155 241 Clearcover 156 243 Elephant 162 251 State Auto 164 256 GAINSCO 172 267 Infinity 188 293 Midvale Home & Auto 199 310 Bristol West 240 374 The General 250 389 Foremost 290 452 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause an accident, you can expect your insurance premiums to go up. How much your insurance increases will vary between companies, but the increase will usually stay on your premium for three years. The average cost of liability car insurance for drivers in Macon with an at-fault accident on their record is $269 a month.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Hugo 64 104 Auto-Owners 75 122 State Farm 80 131 COUNTRY Financial 81 132 Allstate 89 144 Mile Auto 90 147 USAA 94 153 Progressive 110 180 GEICO 131 213 Safeco 139 226 Liberty Mutual 146 238 Mercury 147 240 AssuranceAmerica 151 246 Direct Auto 152 247 National General 155 253 Clearcover 156 255 Elephant 162 263 State Auto 164 268 GAINSCO 172 280 Infinity 188 307 Midvale Home & Auto 199 325 Bristol West 240 392 The General 250 408 Foremost 290 473 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A first-offense DUI in Macon can lead to a yearlong license suspension. You’ll also face a minimum fine of $300 and up to $1,000, as well as 40 hours of community service, a $210 license reinstatement fee, and possible jail time. With a second offense, the consequences are even more severe.[5]

Having a DUI on your driving record can dramatically increase your insurance premiums, and, in some cases, your insurer might drop you. Drivers in Macon with a DUI on their records pay an average of $305 a month for liability car insurance.

The table below highlights the cheapest insurance for drivers with a DUI in Macon.