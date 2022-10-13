Nerdwallet vs. Insurify: The Facts

Your car insurance savings journey doesn't have to end with NerdWallet.

Insurify can help you unlock savings on your car insurance premium! Whether you're a first-time insurance shopper, looking for a new insurance provider, or just curious about which discounts you qualify for, Insurify can offer you a slate of personalized rates from the nation’s top insurance providers. With us, you can compare car insurance quotes in a matter of minutes––in real-time and with real-quotes. And Insurify users can purchase their car insurance policies right on the Insurify website––no tedious re-entering of personal information required.

Finally, Insurify will never use your personal information to send irritating calls or texts without your permission.

With over 3,000 user ratings and an average user score of 4.8/5, Insurify is officially the #1 highest ranked insurance comparison platform in the U.S.

Insurify now offers homeowners insurance comparison and life insurance comparison, too…which means all of your significant life changes are covered on a single platform!

Whether you're from North Carolina or North Dakota, California or Connecticut, Insurify has you covered. Start comparing today!

Nerdwallet vs. The Zebra

How does Nerdwallet's car insurance comparison experience stack up when compared to another well-known insurance comparison site––The Zebra?

While both sites offer car insurance comparison experiences and are well-rated by users online, The Zebra, like Insurify, provides users with real-time quotes with actual dollar figures attached generated by AI that consumers can then immediately purchase. Also like Insurify, The Zebra lets users customize their coverage levels and other aspects of their car insurance policy.

Nerdwallet, in comparison, simply redirects users to a few well-known insurance sites, where they have to provide their personal information all over again.

So, while Nerdwallet may be a great resource if you want to learn more about financial institutions, financial services, or personal finance topics like student loans, social security, banks, and other lenders, or how to choose a credit card company or improve a bad credit score, the site is probably not your best choice for comparing car insurance quotes.

Nerdwallet vs. Bankrate

Is Bankrate, another site used to compare multiple types of insurance, a better option than Nerdwallet when looking to cover your automobile?

Though these sites are used for similar purposes, Nerdwallet makes it easy to find its comparison tool, placing it at the top of its insurance page for customers to find. On the Bankrate site, visitors must click through to an article to find what they’re looking for.

Once you find the car insurance comparison tool, Bankrate asks you upwards of 30 separate questions on the way to getting your quote, whereas Nerdwallet has streamlined the process to help you find results faster.

However, much like Nerdwallet, Bankrate will ask for your personal information during the signup process, only to provide you with links to other sites to get a quote. Only sites like Insurify will provide you with the information you need to make the right decision on insurance.