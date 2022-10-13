NerdWallet Car Insurance Reviews: Consumers Reviews, Quotes (2022)
Updated October 13, 2022
This company knows that comparing car insurance quotes is the way of the future.
But can it walk the walk, too?
Unlike many other personal finance apps and websites, NerdWallet is also home to a car insurance comparison tool that lets users compare insurance policies between companies. Nerdwallet isn't the only site providing a car insurance comparison experience. Insurify lets users compare and purchase dozens of different car or homeowners insurance quotes––in minutes, in real-time, and for free.
If you want to better understand interest rates, what credit bureaus include in your credit report, or how your checking account and savings account work, Nerdwallet might be your first stop. But can Nerdwallet help you compare car insurance quotes––and is Nerdwallet safe for insurance comparison shoppers to use? Let's investigate.
NerdWallet is a personal finance website that includes reviews of financial products and informational articles about credit scores, credit cards, identity theft, banking and bank accounts, and stocks. Designed for a millennial audience interested in making smart money moves, it strives to advise users on how to make sound and well-informed financial decisions.
NerdWallet's car insurance comparison page takes the form of an interactive box where users can input their zip code.
When I provided my ZIP code, I was redirected to the insure.com website. There, I was asked to answer questions about personal information like my birthday, current insurer, marital status, driving record, homeownership status, gender, whether I owned more than one vehicle, the age of my vehicle(s), and whether I served in the military. This process was quick, taking just a few minutes.
When I completed answering these questions, I was asked to input my contact information, including my email and home address. The site assured me that any information I provided would be safe due to their encryption and security measures.
Ultimately, I didn't receive any real quotes with real rates at the end of Nerdwallet's car insurance comparison experience. Instead, I received a few advertisements from prominent insurers like Progressive, GEICO, and Esurance, without real dollar figures or the ability to purchase.
When I clicked "get quotes" on each ad, I was redirected to the homepages of those insurance companies, where none of my information was pre-populated, leaving me wondering why I had tried Nerdwallet's car insurance comparison product in the first place. While Nerdwallet may excel at helping readers determine the best credit card for cashback or how to find a free credit report on sites like Transunion or Experian, the BBB-accredited site lags behind competitors when it comes to comparing car insurance policies.
Are users getting a good deal on the NerdWallet quote-comparison experience, or even finding appropriate car insurance rates at all? While the site's insurance comparison product isn't a "scam", users should still be wary.
Reviews of Nerdwallet’s car insurance comparison experience are mostly negative. Michael C., who is a verified customer of the site, complained about the lack of useful financial tools on ShopperApproved:
Mikhail S., another verified customer, expressed frustration and apprehension about the lengthy process of receiving a rate:
However, not all areas of the site contain negative reviews. Here, an anonymous customer seemed satisfied with the process of finding a lender, but was concerned that the rate given did not match the initial information from Nerdwallet:
A Nerdwallet representative had responded to a majority of the negative reviews on ShopperApproved, and the site had a 4.4/5 star rating overall.
Your car insurance savings journey doesn't have to end with NerdWallet.
Insurify can help you unlock savings on your car insurance premium! Whether you're a first-time insurance shopper, looking for a new insurance provider, or just curious about which discounts you qualify for, Insurify can offer you a slate of personalized rates from the nation’s top insurance providers. With us, you can compare car insurance quotes in a matter of minutes––in real-time and with real-quotes. And Insurify users can purchase their car insurance policies right on the Insurify website––no tedious re-entering of personal information required.
Finally, Insurify will never use your personal information to send irritating calls or texts without your permission.
With over 3,000 user ratings and an average user score of 4.8/5, Insurify is officially the #1 highest ranked insurance comparison platform in the U.S.
Insurify now offers homeowners insurance comparison and life insurance comparison, too…which means all of your significant life changes are covered on a single platform!
Whether you're from North Carolina or North Dakota, California or Connecticut, Insurify has you covered. Start comparing today!
How does Nerdwallet's car insurance comparison experience stack up when compared to another well-known insurance comparison site––The Zebra?
While both sites offer car insurance comparison experiences and are well-rated by users online, The Zebra, like Insurify, provides users with real-time quotes with actual dollar figures attached generated by AI that consumers can then immediately purchase. Also like Insurify, The Zebra lets users customize their coverage levels and other aspects of their car insurance policy.
Nerdwallet, in comparison, simply redirects users to a few well-known insurance sites, where they have to provide their personal information all over again.
So, while Nerdwallet may be a great resource if you want to learn more about financial institutions, financial services, or personal finance topics like student loans, social security, banks, and other lenders, or how to choose a credit card company or improve a bad credit score, the site is probably not your best choice for comparing car insurance quotes.
Is Bankrate, another site used to compare multiple types of insurance, a better option than Nerdwallet when looking to cover your automobile?
Though these sites are used for similar purposes, Nerdwallet makes it easy to find its comparison tool, placing it at the top of its insurance page for customers to find. On the Bankrate site, visitors must click through to an article to find what they’re looking for.
Once you find the car insurance comparison tool, Bankrate asks you upwards of 30 separate questions on the way to getting your quote, whereas Nerdwallet has streamlined the process to help you find results faster.
However, much like Nerdwallet, Bankrate will ask for your personal information during the signup process, only to provide you with links to other sites to get a quote. Only sites like Insurify will provide you with the information you need to make the right decision on insurance.
With the right tools and team behind you, it’s easy to find a car insurance rate that fits your needs and budget. That’s why Insurify works to make the process simple, safe, and fast. In addition to using Insurify, you can save money by:
Searching a wide range of providers to find the best rate
Bundling multiple types of insurance
Changing your coverage or deductible
Founded in 2009 by Tim Chen and Jacob Gibson, Nerdwallet is currently based in San Francisco, California. With a full collection of tools for financial decision making as well as articles on personal finance and lending institutions, the site attempts to help the average person keep up with their finances.
Nerdwallet’s website advertises data encryption for any sensitive data and details entered, as well as partnerships with other companies to keep linked accounts safe. The site currently holds a 4.5/5 star rating on Shopper Approved and a 1.6/5 star rating on TrustPilot.
Nerdwallet offers tools for comparing home, auto, life, and health insurance.
Nerdwallet’s insurance comparison tools use a similar streamlined process to Insurify, but can’t back it up with concrete onsite quotes to help you make your decision quickly.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.