Gabi Car Insurance Review (2022)

How does Gabi Work?

I used the Gabi site myself to see the full experience. Gabi starts the process by collecting some personal information like your email, phone number, birthday, marital status, and a few other things before creating an account for you. Gabi’s disclaimer promises that the company does not sell or share your email address or phone number.

You are then prompted to enter more information about your current insurance policy, driving record, car mileage, etc. This process only takes a few minutes, and after about 30 seconds, Gabi shows you a quote from the top insurance provider it could find and provides policy details.

Gabi also offers the option to simply upload your current policy to its website, after which someone from Gabi’s team will review your information and email you insurance quotes within 48 hours.

It also shows two offers from other insurance companies, which are actually just advertisements as opposed to real quotes. To get a specific quote, you need to click the ad, which will bring you to the insurance companies' websites, where you have to redo the whole process you just did on Gabi.

In the next hour, I received three texts from a Gabi agent asking if I wanted to finish my quote. I also received two emails: one from Gabi and one from Experian, thanking me for joining them through Gabi. I continued to receive texts in the coming days with no option to opt out.