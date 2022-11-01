Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Somerville, MA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Somerville is $125 per month or $1,500 annually.
Car insurance in Somerville is $43 less than the average cost of insurance in Massachusetts.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Somerville on average is Travelers, at $68 per month, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Car Insurance in Somerville, MA
Located a bit north of Boston and Cambridge, Somerville is home to Tufts University and is a great place to live for students, professionals, and anyone in between. While it’s known to attract young folks, its affordability and access to the city make it popular among many people. Drivers can expect to pay $125 per month for auto insurance, a bit higher than the national average.
Whether you’re driving from campus on the Medford border, along the Charles River, or into the city for a Red Sox game, make sure you have the coverage you need to stay protected behind the wheel. Especially if you’re on a student budget, Insurify can help make sure you get an auto insurance policy that doesn’t break the bank. Use our free tools to compare auto insurance.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheap Car Insurance Massachusetts
Cheapest Car Insurance in Somerville, MA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Somerville?
Travelers is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Somerville, with rates starting at $68 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
The best way to get a great deal while still ensuring that you have the car insurance coverage you need to feel safe is to compare auto insurance quotes. While the average cost for a policy in Massachusetts is $168 per month, there are ways to find cheaper car insurance quotes. Across Somerville, comparing quotes from different insurance providers can help you get the best rate.
Bigger brand names like GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm might be more well known, but there are still ways to make sure your insurance needs are met without breaking the bank. Shop around first to get quotes that provide full coverage at an affordable price. For example, Travelers offers a competitive rate of $68, much cheaper than the $125 average.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$68
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$127
|Liberty Mutual
|$180
Best Car Insurance in Somerville, MA
While Travelers is the cheapest option for an auto insurance policy, its quality might not stack up to other insurers. The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) shows you how insurers compare to each other on a scale from 1 to 100. Liberty Mutual has a higher ICS of 82 compared to Travelers at 80, but a two-point difference might not be worth paying almost double the cost monthly.
|Best Companies
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Average Monthly Quote
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$180
|Travelers
|80
|$68
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$8,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Somerville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
How much you pay for your deductible or monthly auto insurance bill depends on a number of factors. Your age can affect your rates because it acts as an indicator of how much time you’ve spent behind the wheel. For example, young drivers like teenagers see their rates spike because insurers see them as high-risk. Rates decrease significantly once they enter their 20s.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$345
|20s
|$227
|30s
|$132
|40s
|$124
|50s
|$118
|60s
|$101
|70s
|$102
|80+
|$109
Somerville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
One of the most important factors that can determine how much you can expect to pay for your car insurance policy is your unique driving record. Simply put, having a history free of claims, accidents, and violations will get you cheaper, competitive rates. However, marks on your record act like alarms to insurance companies that mark you as someone who’s much riskier to insure.
Your driving and accident histories matter big time. An easy way to save on your policy is to be a safe and cautious driver. Insurance companies reward policyholders with generous discounts just for keeping their records clean. Violations—anywhere from a number of speeding tickets to a more significant breach, like driving under the influence—can put a serious dent in your wallet.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$139
|Speeding Ticket
|$186
|At-Fault Accident
|$203
|DUI
|$277
High-Risk Car Insurance Massachusetts
Somerville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Another factor that car insurance companies use to figure out how much you might pay for your policy is your credit score. This number can act as an indicator of how responsible you are and points to your financial health. However, there are a handful of states that have outlawed using your credit score to determine your monthly insurance costs, and Massachusetts is one of them.
This makes it easier and fairer for policyholders to get affordable rates despite their credit scores. The numbers below point to average monthly costs based on your credit score and tier. However, anyone seeking an auto insurance policy in the state of Massachusetts should know that it is illegal for any insurer to use this information to determine their monthly bill.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$112
|Good
|$133
|Average
|$145
|Poor
|$225
Somerville DMV Information
Somerville does not have a department of motor vehicles (DMV) location of its own. However, it benefits from being part of the Greater Boston Area, where residents have easy access to multiple DMV locations: downtown Boston, Watertown, and Revere. Somerville does have its own city parking department, which helps residents get parking permits and pay for tickets.
Perhaps the most accessible (and popular) location, the Boston DMV offers residents a number of services. Residents can register for and renew their driver’s license, register a vehicle and get their car titled, pay for suspensions, and test for their learner’s permit. Drivers can also pick up E-Z Pass Transponders here, which helps them pay for tolls with ease when on the highway.
Public Transportation in Somerville
Part of the Greater Boston Area, Somerville is also part of an accessible and affordable public transportation system run by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). The MBTA includes transit lines via the commuter rail, subway, and bus, but the last two are the methods that run within and through Somerville. Users can plan trips and view maps online.
If you use the MBTA frequently, riders should consider getting a Charlie Card to pay for rides easily and also check if they qualify for a reduced fare. There are two free local shuttles that drive around the area: the Tufts Joey and the Assembly Row Partners Shuttle. The MBTA also offers a paratransit service, providing individualized rides without fixed routes or timetables.
Many Somerville residents choose to go car-free because the city offers so many methods of easy public transit, as well as walking routes and bike paths. If taking the bus or subway isn’t an option for you, you may want to consider investing in a bike or getting a membership with Blue Bikes. This allows people to partake in a bikeshare partnership and ride without owning one.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Somerville
Getting the protection you need to stay safe behind the wheel shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. Policyholders looking to save money can look for discounts like bundling their auto policy with another existing one, such as homeowners, renters, or life insurance. College students in the area can also check for good student discounts, which reward them for having good grades.
An even easier way to save is by shopping around and comparing quotes from different insurers to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible. In just a few minutes, Insurify can pull up different rates from hundreds of companies, giving you a side-by-side comparison without ever having to talk to an insurance agent. All it takes is a few clicks to get set up and started for free!
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to save on your auto insurance is by comparing car insurance rates to get the best bang for your buck. The cost for the same amount of coverage can vary across different companies, so be sure to look around! You can also check for discounts or bundle your car insurance with other existing policies, like renters or home insurance, to get a better deal.
On average, car insurance in Somerville costs $125 per month or $1,500 annually. While it costs $43 less than the average cost of insurance in Massachusetts, this number will change based on a number of different factors. You can also get a better rate by shopping around. For example, Travelers only charges about $68 per month, $57 cheaper than the Somerville average.
There is no one-size-fits-all option for an auto insurance policy. Every individual can expect to pay a different monthly rate based on a number of factors that are unique to them. For example, a person’s own age or location can impact costs. Even more significant, their driving history can really drive up costs or get them big savings depending on how safe they are while on the road.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Massachusetts Division of Insurnace. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022