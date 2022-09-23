Licensed auto and home insurance agent
Updated
Table of contents
The average monthly car insurance rate for high-risk drivers in Massachusetts with a past incident is $174 per month, while drivers with clean records pay an average of $139.
Insurance companies might consider you high-risk and charge you higher premiums if you have multiple incidents in your driving history, including speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. The state requires all drivers to carry certain minimum liability insurance limits, and you may have to file an SR-22 certificate if you’re high-risk.
Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance as a high-risk driver in Massachusetts.
High-risk drivers in Massachusetts with a past driving incident pay $131 per month for liability coverage and $216 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
Safeco and Liberty Mutual are two of the cheapest car insurance companies for high-risk drivers in Massachusetts.
Some Massachusetts insurers use the Safe Driver Insurance Plan (SDIP) to track points on your driving record. Major traffic law violations add four to five points to your driving record, while minor violations add two to three.
Who is a high-risk driver in Massachusetts?
A high-risk driver is a driver that insurance companies consider to be risky to insure. Insurance companies may view you as risky to insure if you have numerous incidents in your driving history or past lapses in coverage. If you have a DUI, insurers will almost certainly classify you as a high-risk driver and charge you significantly higher premiums.
Massachusetts has a point system known as the Safe Driver Insurance Plan (SDIP). Though not required in Massachusetts, many insurers use the SDIP to determine surcharges for traffic violations and at-fault accidents and apply credits to account for years free of incidents.
Insurance companies in the state can either use the SDIP or their own merit-rating plans.[1] The SDIP adds points to your record as follows:
Minor traffic law violation: 2 points
Minor at-fault accident: 3 points
Major at-fault accident: 4 points
Major traffic law violation: 5 points
The more points you have on your record, the higher your insurance premium will be.
Best Massachusetts auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers
The cost of car insurance can vary widely depending on numerous factors, such as your age, your location, and what traffic violations you have in your driving history.[2] The best car insurance company for you depends on these factors, your specific coverage needs, and how insurance companies weigh your risk.
Start your search with three of the best Massachusetts car insurance companies for high-risk drivers below.
Safeco: Best for affordability
4.4
|8.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$97/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$176/mo
Drivers appreciate the smooth claims process and periodic safe driving checks but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases without clear explanation.
Drivers appreciate the smooth claims process and periodic safe driving checks but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases without clear explanation.
Safeco is one of the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers looking for affordability. Its average monthly rate is lower than that of other high-risk insurers. While it doesn’t offer as many perks and discounts as some companies, Safeco does offer unique discounts, such as small-claim forgiveness for claims under $750. It’s a good option for high-risk drivers on a budget.
Affordable coverage
Offers accident forgiveness
Customizable coverage
Limited discounts
1.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot
Numerous customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Liberty Mutual: Best for discounts
3.7
|7.7 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$128/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$208/mo
Drivers appreciate the ease of making payments and the company's helpful customer service. But they dislike the frequent and unexplained rate increases, and some report difficulties in communication and claim handling.
Drivers appreciate the ease of making payments and the company’s helpful customer service. But they dislike the frequent and unexplained rate increases, and some report difficulties in communication and claim handling.
Liberty Mutual is one of the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers looking to take advantage of discounts. The insurer offers a dozen discounts for drivers to choose from, including the chance to save up to 12% on a policy when you buy online. Though coverage from Liberty Mutual is more expensive than some other high-risk insurers, policyholders may be able to counter those costs with the company’s numerous discounts.
Offers 12 discounts
Has accident forgiveness
High average mobile app ratings
Not the most affordable insurer
1.1 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot
Slightly below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking in New England[3]
USAA: Best for military members and their families
4.9
|9.4 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$47/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$98/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer's reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer's security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
USAA is a solid choice for high-risk drivers who are active military, veterans, or qualifying family members. It’s a great company for the roughly 230,000 veterans in Massachusetts.[4] USAA has excellent customer service and offers various discounts and other insurance products exclusively to its members.
Has exclusive perks and discounts
Offers other insurance and financial products
Available in all states
Available only to military families
1.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot
Few physical locations
When choosing the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers, we compared factors like costs for drivers with an incident, available discounts, customer service options, customer satisfaction ratings, and overall financial stability. The companies we’ve listed above offer competitive rates, a range of discounts, accessible customer service teams, and high customer satisfaction and financial stability ratings.
Cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts with an at-fault accident
An at-fault accident will almost always increase your car insurance rates in Massachusetts, unless you have a policy with accident forgiveness. Insurers see you as more likely to file additional claims.
The table below shows the average monthly rates for drivers in Massachusetts with at-fault accidents on their records.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Safeco
|$137
|$248
|Liberty Mutual
|$182
|$296
Cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts with a DUI
A DUI conviction in Massachusetts will increase your car insurance rates significantly because it’s one of the most severe driving infractions. Some insurers may even refuse to cover you after a DUI.
Here are the average monthly rates for drivers in Massachusetts with a past DUI on their records.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Safeco
|$129
|$234
|Liberty Mutual
|$174
|$283
Cheapest auto insurance in Massachusetts with a speeding ticket
Even a single speeding ticket can increase your car insurance rates in Massachusetts, as it indicates that you pose some risk as a driver. If you get two or three speeding tickets, your rates will increase even more.
Below, you can compare the average monthly rates for drivers in Massachusetts with speeding tickets on their records.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Safeco
|$127
|$231
|Liberty Mutual
|$173
|$282
How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in Massachusetts
Even if your insurance company considers you high-risk, you can still find cheap car insurance in Massachusetts. Consider the following strategies:
Take advantage of discounts. Car insurance discounts are a great tool when it comes to saving money on car insurance. Most insurers offer various discounts, and you probably qualify for a few. Just make sure you ask about your discount options. Discounts, especially for bundling your auto insurance with a renters or home insurance policy, can save you hundreds per year.
Raise your deductible. Increasing your car insurance deductible will automatically lower your car insurance premium. Make sure that you can afford to pay this new, higher deductible out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Compare car insurance quotes. Regardless of your driver status, you should compare quotes from at least three different car insurance companies before buying a policy. Every insurer determines rates differently, so it’s crucial to compare multiple companies to find the right one for you.
How to improve your driving record in Massachusetts
You can take a few steps to improve your driving record as a high-risk driver in Massachusetts:
Drive safely
The most crucial thing you can do to improve your driving record is to not add any more infractions to it. Drive safely and defensively, follow all traffic laws, and stay within the speed limit.
Take a defensive driving course
Some insurers will offer you a discount on your policy if you complete an approved driver safety or defensive driving course. Not only will it reduce your rates, but it can also help you become a better driver and avoid incidents in the future.
Contest driving violations
You can often negotiate down or even contest traffic tickets if you feel you mistakenly received one. If successful, this can keep points off your driving record, which helps you avoid increased car insurance premiums.
Massachusetts high-risk drivers insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance as a high-risk driver in Massachusetts, this additional information can help as you research your coverage options.
Which drivers are considered high-risk in Massachusetts?
Many insurance companies view the following groups as high-risk drivers: young drivers, rideshare drivers, and people with numerous incidents in their driving histories. Every insurance company calculates risk and rates differently, so whether you’re considered high-risk may depend on your insurer.
What is the cheapest insurance company for Massachusetts high-risk drivers?
The cheapest insurance companies for Massachusetts high-risk drivers are Safeco and Liberty Mutual. But the cheapest car insurance company for you as a high-risk driver in Massachusetts will depend on your driving record, coverage needs, and more.
How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts drivers with a past incident on their record pay $131 per month for liability coverage and $216 for full coverage, on average. But your rate will likely differ, as each driver has a unique driving history and every insurer determines rates differently.
How long does reckless driving affect insurance in Massachusetts?
If you have a reckless driving conviction in Massachusetts, it’ll stay on your record permanently, with no option to expunge it.[5] This can affect your car insurance rates indefinitely.
What is the safe driver law in Massachusetts?
The safe driver law in Massachusetts — also known as the Hands-Free Law — became a law in early 2020. The law prohibits the use of any electronic device while driving unless it is in hands-free mode. The first offense results in a $100 fine. The second offense results in a $250 fine and requires the completion of a distracted driver program. And the third offense results in a $500 fine, the distracted driver program, and an insurance surcharge.[6]
What is the insurance discount for driver’s education in Massachusetts?
Student drivers in Massachusetts can earn a 10% discount if they have a learner’s permit in good standing for at least six months, have completed a certified driver’s education course, and have passed a road test. In some cases, you may be able to qualify for an additional discount of 10% to 15% if you complete an advanced driver training course.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
