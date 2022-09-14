Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Life near the water in Massachusetts can be expensive if you don’t work to find a better price, and the same is true for car insurance in New Bedford. The average rate for car insurance in the city is $97 per month, according to proprietary data from Insurify. However, the cheapest companies in town — GEICO, Allstate, and Travelers — all offer lower rates.
A monthly cost of $97 isn’t bad, and it’s lower than the national average. But some insurers offer rates that are far higher, and it’s up to you to find the right policy for you. Here’s how.
Quick Facts
Massachusetts has several compulsory coverages all drivers must carry.[1]
Compared to other Massachusetts cities, liability-only insurance is cheaper in New Bedford, but full coverage costs more.
Massachusetts is a no-fault state, so you can file an accident claim with your insurer even if the other driver is at fault.[1]
Find Car Insurance in New Bedford, Massachusetts
Check quotes from top insurers
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best car insurance companies in New Bedford
Selecting the ideal car insurance company means looking at your specific coverage needs, budget, and personal circumstances to find the best plan at the lowest price.
Here’s an at-a-glance look at three area auto insurance companies that combine low rates with plenty of coverage options and other benefits. While you may ultimately choose a different insurer, it doesn’t hurt to start your search here.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$111/mo
A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, flood, life, business, and identity protection insurance, among other products.
GEICO can be an appealing option for drivers at the beginning and end of their driving life as it offers lower rates for both teens and seniors than are seen from many competitors.
Pros
Earned an A++ (Superior) rating for financial stability from AM Best
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
Good communication
John - February 4, 2023
Verified
They offer the best rate.
Shannon - February 1, 2023
Verified
Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$75/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$170/mo
Founded in 1927 in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance offers more than a dozen types of insurance in 18 states throughout the midwestern and western U.S.
American Family also stands out for its high rate of customer satisfaction, with largely positive online reviews and a well-below-average number of complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index. American Family offers car insurance policyholders 16 different discounts to help lower their rates.
Pros
Well-established with superior ratings from AM Best
Pay-per-mile option available
Cons
Mobile app ratings below those of competitors
Rates are merely average compared to other insurers
They are nice people to do business with, just kind of expensive
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo
Travelers has been in business for more than 160 years.
In addition to liability and full-coverage car insurance, Travelers offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, and new car replacement coverage. AM Best gave the company an A++ rating for financial strength.[2]
Pros
Accident forgiveness available
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Cons
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
Helped me when I needed them
Ian - January 19, 2023
Verified
They have always stuck with me through thick and thin.
Luther - January 13, 2023
Verified
We’ve had them for more than 15 years; bundled but need a policy for our car in Florida
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in New Bedford
Liability coverage is basic coverage that pays for bodily injury and property damage suffered by others in an accident you cause. However, it doesn’t cover your own losses.
Massachusetts car insurance rates compare favorably to rates in other states, according to Insurify data, so it’s not surprising that you’ll find cheap liability coverage in New Bedford. Here, you can see a list of average monthly quotes for liability coverage from area insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Travelers
#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto
$54
Safeco
$56
Liberty Mutual
$96
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in New Bedford
Full-coverage car insurance provides liability insurance coverage as well as coverage for physical damage to your own vehicle. It includes collision coverage for accidents with other vehicles and comprehensive coverage for damage from non-collision events, such as fallen trees, fire, and theft.
Although you’ll pay higher rates for the additional coverage, it might be worth having if you have a vehicle you can’t replace on your own. And your lender may require you to carry full coverage if you lease or finance your car.
The following companies offer some of the cheapest average quotes available for full coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Travelers
$78
Midvale Home & Auto
$94
Safeco
$131
Liberty Mutual
$159
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has compulsory, or mandatory, coverages that drivers must carry for each vehicle they register. Compulsory coverage includes:
Bodily injury to others
This covers you and people you let drive your car for the accidental injury or death of another person but doesn’t cover your injuries or those of someone driving your car.
Personal injury protection (PIP)
This covers medical expenses and up to 75% of lost wages, up to $8,000, for you or a driver who had permission to drive your car. PIP also covers members of your household and passengers in your vehicle. And it covers you as a pedestrian.
Bodily injury caused by uninsured auto
This protects you, people who have permission to drive your car, household members, and passengers against losses caused by an uninsured or unidentified driver.
Property damage liability
This covers damage to someone else’s property that you or a driver who had permission to drive your car caused.
Here are the minimum coverage requirements in Massachusetts:
Coverage
Minimum Coverage Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$20,000 for one person
$40,000 for two or more people
Personal injury protection
Up to $8,000 per accident
Bodily injury caused by uninsured auto
$20,000 for one person
$40,000 for two or more people
Property damage liability
$5,000
Also, keep in mind that Massachusetts is a no-fault state, which means PIP covers you no matter who caused the accident. The average monthly cost for full coverage in Massachusetts is $137, while a liability-only policy averages $71 per month, according to Insurify data.
Massachusetts Safe Driver Insurance Plan
Drivers whose driving history prevents them from finding their own auto insurance can get coverage through the state’s Safe Driver Insurance Plan.[3] Car insurance companies use the plan’s merit rating system to adjust drivers’ premiums based on their driving record over the previous six years.
The insurers assign surcharges to moving violations and accidents and credits for incident-free years, according to Mass.gov, the state’s website.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Any of these events has the potential to drive up your rates because they make you a high-risk driver in the eyes of your insurance company. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types affect your car insurance.
Find Car Insurance in New Bedford, MA
Check quotes from top insurers
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Car insurance companies check customers’ driving records from time to time, and if speeding tickets show up on yours, your insurer might raise your rates or end your good-driver discount. That’s not surprising, considering speeding makes you more likely to get into an accident, and it can also increase the severity of injuries and property damage in such an event.
Here, you can see how a speeding ticket can affect your quotes in New Bedford.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers
$104
#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto
$126
$72
Safeco
$176
$75
Liberty Mutual
$213
$129
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Any accident claim can increase your insurance rates. But unless your car insurance policy includes accident forgiveness, an accident you cause will have the most impact, especially if there are injuries or the damage is severe. In this case, you could wind up paying more for your insurance for the next few years.
Here’s a look at the quotes you can expect.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers
$111
#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto
$135
$77
Safeco
$188
$80
Liberty Mutual
$228
$137
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
A DUI is a serious offense that could have a worse effect on your insurance rates and your coverage than just about any other reportable incident. If you have a DUI on your record, your insurance premiums will climb considerably, and some insurers may drop you altogether. If you can’t find insurance through another company, you can get coverage through the state’s Safe Driver Insurance Plan.
Here’s a collection of average quotes from insurers in New Bedford that offer coverage to drivers with a DUI on their record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers
$121
#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto
$146
$83
Safeco
$204
$87
Liberty Mutual
$247
$149
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Despite their years of driving experience, seniors often see their rates increase once they reach age 75. This might come as a bit of a shock, but aging is associated with a higher risk of serious crash-related injuries, and that becomes more significant by age 70.[4] By age 75, insurance rates reflect that worsening risk.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers
$54
#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto
$66
$38
Safeco
$92
$39
Liberty Mutual
$111
$67
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
It takes years to develop optimum driving skills, and while they’re still learning and maturing, teens and young adults are prone to unsafe driving behavior. They also have a heightened risk of being in an accident.[5] As a result, teens pay higher insurance premiums compared to other age groups.
However, teens can save on their insurance policy premiums in several ways, including:
Staying on their parents’ policy
Sticking with an inexpensive, safe car
Maintaining good grades to qualify for a good-student discount
Driving safely to qualify for good-driver discounts
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers
$144
#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto
$174
$100
Safeco
$243
$104
Liberty Mutual
$294
$178
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in New Bedford
The cheapest car insurance company in New Bedford isn’t the same for everyone because insurers take personal factors, such as credit, age, marital status, and gender, into consideration when they set rates. So what can you do to ensure you’re getting the lowest rate possible on your car insurance policy?
First, talk to your insurance agent to discuss your coverage needs. Then, use these tips to score the best price on the right auto insurance policy for you:
Raise your deductible to the highest amount you could pay out of pocket if you needed to file a claim.
Purchase your home insurance, life insurance, or other policies from the same insurer to qualify for bundling discounts.
Drive safely and defensively to avoid moving violations and accidents.
Protect your good credit score or take steps to improve a poor one.
Find Car Insurance in New Bedford
Check quotes from top insurers
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Is car insurance more expensive in New Bedford?
Massachusetts has the fifth-lowest rates for full coverage and 11th-lowest for liability only — $108 and $78, respectively, according to Insurify data. While New Bedford’s average cost for liability only is slightly lower, at $73, drivers pay slightly higher than average for full coverage. That average is $120 per month in New Bedford.
More cities in Massachusetts
Compared to other Massachusetts cities, New Bedford’s best auto insurance companies are on the high side for full-coverage rates. The differences could stem from factors like population density, commuting habits, and crime rates. This chart shows you how New Bedford compares to other similar-sized cities in Massachusetts.
City
Average Monthly Quote
Compared to New Bedford
Somerville
$82
-32%
Quincy
$98
-18%
Springfield
$111
-8%
Lowell
$113
-6%
Worcester
$134
12%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
New Bedford car insurance FAQs
If you’re looking for more information to help you find the best car insurance rates in New Bedford, the answers below can help.
How much is car insurance in New Bedford?
New Bedford’s average cost for liability only is $73, and the average cost of full coverage insurance is $120. This makes New Bedford’s rates for liability coverage slightly lower than the state average ($78) and the full-coverage rates slightly higher ($108).
What are the best car insurance companies in New Bedford?
GEICO, Allstate, and Travelers are among the top insurers in New Bedford. Each has a commendable Insurify Quality Score of 4.2, 4.1, and 4.2, respectively. In addition, each insurer has been recognized for its financial stability, number of discounts offered, or customer service efforts.
Is Massachusetts a no-fault state?
Yes. This means if an accident occurs, each participant’s insurance company is responsible for covering their party’s medical costs.
Does insurance follow the car or driver in Massachusetts?
Generally, insurance follows the vehicle in Massachusetts. This is true of property damage liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. All of this means the insurance will step in if the vehicle is involved in a claim.
What is the minimum liability insurance required in Massachusetts?
To drive legally in Massachusetts, you must carry insurance that at least meets the state minimum requirements of bodily injury liability and bodily injury caused by uninsured auto ($20,000 for one person, $40,000 for two or more), personal injury protection ($8,000 per accident), and property damage liability ($5,000).
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.