Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is any event that’s reported to the insurance agency, whether from filing a claim or getting a ticket for a moving violation. Common reportable incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUI convictions.

Any of these events has the potential to drive up your rates because they make you a high-risk driver in the eyes of your insurance company. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types affect your car insurance.

Find Car Insurance in New Bedford, MA Check quotes from top insurers Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Car insurance companies check customers’ driving records from time to time, and if speeding tickets show up on yours, your insurer might raise your rates or end your good-driver discount. That’s not surprising, considering speeding makes you more likely to get into an accident, and it can also increase the severity of injuries and property damage in such an event.

Here, you can see how a speeding ticket can affect your quotes in New Bedford.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Travelers $104 #N/A Midvale Home & Auto $126 $72 Safeco $176 $75 Liberty Mutual $213 $129 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Any accident claim can increase your insurance rates. But unless your car insurance policy includes accident forgiveness, an accident you cause will have the most impact, especially if there are injuries or the damage is severe. In this case, you could wind up paying more for your insurance for the next few years.

Here’s a look at the quotes you can expect.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Travelers $111 #N/A Midvale Home & Auto $135 $77 Safeco $188 $80 Liberty Mutual $228 $137 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI is a serious offense that could have a worse effect on your insurance rates and your coverage than just about any other reportable incident. If you have a DUI on your record, your insurance premiums will climb considerably, and some insurers may drop you altogether. If you can’t find insurance through another company, you can get coverage through the state’s Safe Driver Insurance Plan.

Here’s a collection of average quotes from insurers in New Bedford that offer coverage to drivers with a DUI on their record.