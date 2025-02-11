Best Car Insurance in Massachusetts (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Massachusetts drivers looking for car insurance may be overwhelmed by the huge number of insurance options available.
To help you determine the best car insurance options in Massachusetts, Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies in the Bay State. Here’s how you can find the best Massachusetts car insurance policy for your needs.
Best car insurance companies in Massachusetts
The best auto insurance company won’t be the same for every driver. Not only does every driver have different priorities and needs when it comes to their auto insurance coverage, but each insurer may also use different factors to determine annual rates. These factors may include things like your driving history, marital status, ZIP code, vehicle, coverage level, and credit history.[1]
Comparing quotes from several different insurance companies is the best way to make sure you find the right coverage for your needs at the price you can afford. The following five insurers may be a good place to start your comparison shopping, as they’re among the best car insurance companies in Massachusetts.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$90/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$191/mo
4.7
Best choiceBased on 785 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Reviews (408)
James
February 1, 2025
Verified Review
Fair
The cost is too high considering I have no claims.
Curtis
January 30, 2025
Verified Review
Best Insurance Company!!!
Excellent.
Patti
January 30, 2025
Verified Review
Beware
Be careful, they may cancel your policy without providing notice or an option to correct the issue.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
816
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Travelers has been providing accident insurance coverage since 1864 — well before the invention of the automobile. Travelers issued the first auto insurance policy in 1897, making it the oldest car insurance company in the U.S.
Today, Travelers offers innovative coverage options — including gap insurance, roadside assistance, and rental car coverage — at good prices.
Pros
Many available coverages and discounts
Accident forgiveness available
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Rideshare coverage not available in Massachusetts
Many negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
7.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$127/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$221/mo
3.7
A solid optionBased on 2,747 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Liberty Mutual
Drivers appreciate the ease of making payments and the company’s helpful customer service. But they dislike the frequent and unexplained rate increases, and some report difficulties in communication and claim handling.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (1,601)
Catherine
February 11, 2025
Verified Review
Discount Needed
The prices are high. I'm trying to find a better deal. They should offer a discount to their customers.
Patrick
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Nightmare with Liberty Mutual
I filed a claim for a robbery and was given inaccurate critical information on the amount of time I had to file a claim. The claim was reassigned to four different adjusters. Approximately $10k in property was stolen. I had $35k in replacement coverage and received only $1.7k.
Charles
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Outstanding service from the agent. He kept in touch and checked on me. I would renew with him.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
806
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
3.95
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
In operation since 1912, Liberty Mutual offers a one-stop shop for many consumers, providing auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life, and other insurance products.
Bay State drivers interested in getting car insurance through Liberty Mutual can save money by bundling auto and home insurance, or any other insurance products they need. In addition to bundling, Liberty Mutual also offers discounts for good students, military members, students away at school, claims-free and violation-free drivers, and multi-car discounts.
Pros
Many available discounts
Accident forgiveness available
Ranks highly in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Cons
Very low customer review rating with the BBB
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the NAIC
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2 /10
Best For
Student drivers
Optional coverages
Bundling savings
Best For
Student drivers
Optional coverages
Bundling savings
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
NR
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
As a subsidiary of Wisconsin-based American Family Insurance, Midvale Home & Auto offers the personal service you expect from a smaller regional insurer with the financial stability and robust offerings you may associate with a bigger player in the industry.
Midvale offers Massachusetts drivers many discounts, including multi-policy, multi-vehicle, good student, new customer, paperless, and pay-in-full discounts.
Pros
Backed by the financial strength of American Family Insurance
Optional gap insurance and roadside assistance
Discount for new policyholders who switch to Midvale
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$95/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$180/mo
4.4
Best choiceBased on 778 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Safeco
Drivers appreciate the smooth claims process and periodic safe driving checks but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases without clear explanation.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cash back for being claims free
Optional coverages
Diminishing deductible
Reviews (436)
Bonnie
February 6, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
I have never had to file a claim.
Chris
January 22, 2025
Verified Review
Safeco: Not So Good
They are secretive, complicated, and less than informative.
Steven
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
History
I've had no issues at all, but their rate just jumped up about 35%, so I'll be leaving them.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.08
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Even though Liberty Mutual owns Safeco, its unique benefits for safe drivers make it a worthy addition to the ranks of the best car insurance companies in Massachusetts.
The company’s Claims Free Cash Back program offers a great savings opportunity for accident-free drivers. If you make no claims for a six-month period, Safeco will mail you a check for 2.5% of your policy premium, with a potential cash-back total of 5% per year.
Safeco also offers a vanishing deductible to Bay State drivers with clean driving records. And if you get into an accident, Safeco will forgive it if you’ve been claims-free for a certain number of years.
Pros
Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free
Many customizable coverage options
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
Limited number of available discounts
May not be the cheapest option for drivers with infractions on their records
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the NAIC
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,662 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,863)
Alfred
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Unfair Rate Increases
I have a perfect record. I've never even had a parking ticket against my record. However, they keep raising my rates due to other people's driving. This doesn't seem fair or right.
Sandra
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Lower Prices
I never have a problem with Geico, but it's too expensive.
Louis
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Good Service but Not the Least Expensive
The service is good, but it's no longer the cheapest option.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Between its humorous commercials and its reputation as a nationwide insurer with competitive rates, GEICO has established its place as the third-largest U.S. auto insurance company by market share.
But this company offers more than just amusing advertisements. Bay Staters with spotty driving histories will find competitive premiums for high-risk drivers, and GEICO also offers a number of discounts. Each discount could save drivers upward of 25%, according to the company website. Budget-conscious drivers with less-than-perfect records may find a good deal with GEICO.
Pros
Many available discounts
Award-winning app and website
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage
Very low Trustpilot rating
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Massachusetts to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Massachusetts
Finding the best car insurance in Massachusetts may take a little homework, but following these strategies can help you pinpoint the right coverage for your needs at a price that fits your budget.
Decide your coverage needs
As a no-fault state, Massachusetts requires all drivers to carry the legally mandated minimum auto coverage. This includes bodily injury liability, property damage liability, personal injury protection (PIP), and uninsured/underinsured motorist (UIM) bodily liability coverage.[2] But beyond the legally required coverage, many drivers in Massachusetts decide the minimum required coverage may not be enough.
This is why Massachusetts drivers should think about increasing their coverage beyond the state minimums and adding additional types of coverage to the policy.[3] For example, purchasing full-coverage car insurance will offer you more financial protection in the event of an accident.
Requesting a rate quote from multiple insurance companies is the best way to find the most affordable coverage for you. That’s because every insurer uses different factors to set rates. As such, two similar drivers with comparable driving histories, vehicles, and coverages may still get different rates from the same company.
Check out customer reviews
Websites like the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot can give you insight into what it’s like to be a policyholder with any particular insurance company. These sites aggregate reviews from current policyholders.
Compare insurance scores and ratings
A number of third parties rate insurance company stability and performance, which can also help potential policyholders find the right insurer for their needs.
Some of the best include J.D. Power, which publishes an annual study of customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction in the auto insurance industry; AM Best, which rates the financial stability of insurance companies; and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which aggregates complaints against insurance companies each year.
Average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts
The average rate for car insurance in Massachusetts is $106 per month for liability coverage and $187 per month for full-coverage insurance. This is similar to the national average of $105 per month for liability coverage and $199 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Commonwealth drivers should remember that average car insurance rates have increased in recent years, increasing 30% in Massachusetts in 2024, according to an Insurify auto insurance report. The same report anticipates a 1% increase in auto insurance costs in 2025 in the Bay State.
Best car insurance in Massachusetts FAQs
The answers to the following common questions about car insurance in Massachusetts can help you find the right policy for your needs.
How much is car insurance in Massachusetts?
The average rate for car insurance in Massachusetts is $106 per month for liability coverage and $187 per month for full-coverage insurance, according to Insurify data.
What are the best car insurance companies in Massachusetts?
The best insurance company will vary from one Bay State driver to another, depending on coverage needs and driver history. But Massachusetts drivers may want to check out Travelers Insurance, Liberty Mutual, Midvale Home & Auto, Safeco, and GEICO since these five companies are among the best insurers in the state.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Massachusetts?
As a no-fault state, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts requires drivers to carry personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage in addition to bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. The specific minimum car insurance requirements for Massachusetts drivers are outlined below:
Bodily injury liability: $20,000 per person/$40,000 per accident
Property damage liability: $5,000 per accident
Personal injury protection: $8,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury: $20,000 per person/$40,000 per accident
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.
Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.
Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.