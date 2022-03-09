4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Massachusetts SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

Updated March 9, 2022

Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Massachusetts (2022)

For drivers with SR-22 in Massachusetts, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.

To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Massachusetts. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Massachusetts.

CarrierAvg. Monthly Cost
Travelers$75
Kemper$262

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Massachusetts?

The cost of having to obtain an SR-22 can be hefty. Usually, you can expect to pay an average monthly rate of $158 for auto insurance coverage in Massachusetts. However, if you are required to get an SR-22, your rate could increase by as much as 53 percent. On average, with an SR-22, you should expect to pay $242 per month for coverage.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate
$158
With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate
$242
$84 ▴
53.16% ▴
Difference in Average Monthly Rate
Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.

What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, your insurance provider may request that you obtain an SR-22 form if you have had a major driving violation. The violations that often result in needing the certification include DUI/DWIs, reoccurring traffic violations, and causing an accident without having insurance.

The SR-22 form is a document that provides proof to the state that you are maintaining the minimum amount of auto insurance coverage. Generally, you will pay more for your auto insurance due to the violation that led to the form.

How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Massachusetts?

In most states, credit scores can significantly impact the cost of an SR-22 policy; however, that isn't the case in Massachusetts. Drivers who have an excellent credit rating will typically only see an increase of $39. Motorists with poor credit scores are only slightly higher, with an average increase of $48.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Rate - No ViolationAvg. Monthly Rate - SR-22Difference
Excellent$163$202$39
Good$182$225$44
Average$183$227$44
Poor$198$246$48

How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Massachusetts

Getting an SR-22 in Massachusetts can be costly, making shopping around for quotes the best way to find affordable rates. Since it can be difficult to identify which insurance providers offer SR-22 policies, comparing rates can be a hassle. Insurify makes the process easier by allowing you to quickly compare rates all on one page.

Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Massachusetts

Non-owner SR-22 policies are perfect options for drivers who don't have a vehicle but are still required to obtain an SR-22. They also act as a way to show the state proof of insurance so you can get your driver's license reinstated. One thing to keep in mind is that you won't be eligible for the non-owner SR-22 if anyone in your household owns a vehicle.

Alternatives to an SR-22 in Massachusetts

Since there aren't any direct alternatives for the SR-22 in Massachusetts, finding ways to lower the rate you pay can be tricky. The best way to find affordable rates is by shopping around at multiple providers. Most customers aren't aware that they can get multiple quotes from other companies and choose where their SR-22 comes from.

How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Massachusetts

Finding affordable SR-22 insurance in Massachusetts can be tough if you limit yourself to your current provider. Often, shopping around with multiple companies is the best way to find a price that falls within your budget. Insurify makes comparing rates and quotes simple. By answering a few questions, you can quickly review dozens of quotes all from one screen.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • In Massachusetts, drivers are required to keep their SR-22 on file for a minimum of three years before it can go dormant. During that span of time, the minimum auto insurance coverage laid out by the state of Massachusetts must also be maintained.

  • If you decide to move out of Massachusetts, you will need to make sure your SR-22 is transferred to your new state. Not doing so can cause significant fines and penalties that could lead to your license being fully suspended. Simply notifying your insurance provider of your move is often the best course of action.

  • Yes, if you don't currently have a vehicle in Massachusetts, you will still need to obtain an SR-22. The type of form you obtain will be slightly different since you don't have a car. For example, the non-owner policy is the best option for showing proof of coverage when getting your license reinstated.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

