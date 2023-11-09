Cost of Ford F-150 Car Insurance (2023)

Courtney Washington is a Texas A&M University graduate. Her extensive knowledge and background in auto, home, and umbrella policies make her a one-stop shop for insurance advice and information. She loves to help her readers understand their insurance choices so they can make informed decisions about their coverage.
The average cost to insure a Ford F-150 is roughly $93 per month for liability coverage and $185 per month for full coverage. F-150s cost about the same to insure as the similarly sized Toyota Tacoma.
Remember: These are the average costs to insure an F-150, and the exact rate you’ll pay for coverage depends on your driving record, age, and even your credit history in some states. Always compare car insurance quotes from at least three insurers before deciding on a policy.
Quick Facts
USAA is the most affordable insurance company for Ford F-150s.
The MSRP for the 2023 F-150 starts at approximately $33,000.
Ford F-150 car insurance costs about the same as the national average.
Find Cheap Car Insurance for Your Ford F-150
Cost of Ford F-150 insurance
The Ford F-150 costs an average of $139 per month to insure, with liability coverage costing $93 per month and full coverage costing $185.
USAA has the cheapest coverage for both liability and full-coverage policies. Your premium cost will depend on driving factors like your age, driving record, and location.
2023 Ford F-150 insurance
The MSRP for the 2023 Ford F-150 is $33,695.[1] The 2023 model is the most expensive to insure, with monthly rates starting at $90 with USAA and reaching $230 with The General.
2022 Ford F-150 insurance
The MSRP for a 2022 Ford F-150 is $29,640.[1] Monthly rates start at $79 with USAA and reach $201 with The General.
2021 Ford F-150 insurance
The original MSRP for a 2021 Ford F-150 was $30,985. Monthly rates start at $76 with USAA and reach $195 with The General.
2020 Ford F-150 insurance
The original MSRP for a 2020 Ford F-150 was $30,315. Monthly rates start at $76 with USAA and reach $193 with The General.
2019 Ford F-150 insurance
The original MSRP for a 2019 Ford F-150 XL four-door pickup with an eight-foot bed was $35,505. Monthly rates start at $73 with USAA and reach $187 with The General.
2018 Ford F-150 insurance
The original MSRP for a 2018 Ford F-150 XL four-door pickup with an eight-foot bed was $35,150. Monthly rates start at $67 with USAA and reach $170 with The General.
2017 Ford F-150 insurance
The original MSRP for a 2017 Ford F-150 was $28,630. Monthly rates start at $66 with USAA and reach $168 with The General.
2016 Ford F-150 insurance
The original MSRP for a 2016 Ford F-150 was $27,960. Monthly rates start at $65 with USAA and reach $167 with The General.
2015 Ford F-150 insurance
The original MSRP for a 2015 Ford F-150 was $26,840. Monthly rates start at $62 with USAA and reach $158 with The General.
2014 Ford F-150 insurance
The original MSRP for a 2014 Ford F-150 was $27,445. Monthly rates start at $61 with USAA and reach $157 with The General.
Shop for Ford F-150 Insurance
Ford F-150 car insurance coverages
You’ll need to carry a minimum of liability car insurance in every state but New Hampshire. Liability coverage includes bodily injury insurance and property damage insurance, though some states may require you to carry personal injury protection.[2]
Bodily injury liability insurance covers another driver’s medical bills if you or a covered driver causes an accident. States determine the minimum limits, but you can always choose higher limits if you want more protection.
Property damage liability insurance covers repair to another driver’s vehicle if you or a covered driver causes an accident. Like with bodily injury coverage, you can decide how much coverage to carry with this policy as long as it meets your state’s minimum limits.
Drivers who want more thorough protection can add the following coverages to their policies:
See below for answers to commonly asked questions about insurance rates for Ford F-150s.
Which company has the cheapest Ford F-150 insurance?
USAA has the lowest rates for liability-only and full-coverage car insurance for the F-150. However, USAA only serves active-duty military members, veterans, and their immediate families. State Farm carries the lowest rates for people not affiliated with the armed forces.
Are Ford F-150s expensive to insure?
Not particularly. Generally speaking, the cost to insure an F-150 is about the same as the national average car insurance rate of $155. However, the actual rate for coverage depends on your driving record, marital status, credit history, and other factors.[3] Rates also depend on the model year, trim level, and engine type of your car.
How much does it cost to insure a Ford F-150?
The average cost to insure a Ford F-150 is $139 per month. Liability coverage averages $93, and full coverage averages $185. However, drivers can expect higher rates if they raise their limits from the minimum coverage or incur accidents, tickets, or traffic violations.
Are Fords more expensive to insure?
Fords are typically no more expensive to insure than any other manufacturer. The cost of insuring your Ford depends on the year, make, and model, as well as your age, driving history, and location. Typically, the more safety features your pickup truck has, the lower your insurance premiums will be.
