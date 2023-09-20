Cost of Toyota Camry Car Insurance (2023)

2023 Toyota Camry insurance

The MSRP of the 2023 Toyota Camry starts at $26,320. The below table shows average quotes for car insurance for Toyota Camrys from specific insurers.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $161 State Farm $177 GEICO $184 Nationwide $204 Allstate $221 Progressive $260 CSAA $269 American Family $280 Liberty Mutual $282 Direct Auto $315 Travelers $323 Farmers $376 The General $406 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2022 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP of the 2022 Toyota Camry is $25,845 for the LE version. Here, you can see how this affects quotes.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $134 State Farm $148 GEICO $153 Nationwide $170 Allstate $184 Progressive $217 CSAA $224 American Family $233 Liberty Mutual $235 Direct Auto $262 Travelers $269 Farmers $313 The General $338 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2021 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP of the 2021 Toyota Camry was $24,970 for the LE version.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $124 State Farm $137 GEICO $142 Nationwide $157 Allstate $170 Progressive $201 CSAA $207 American Family $216 Liberty Mutual $217 Direct Auto $243 Travelers $249 Farmers $290 The General $313 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2020 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP for the 2020 Toyota Camry was $24,425 for the L version.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $122 State Farm $135 GEICO $140 Nationwide $155 Allstate $167 Progressive $198 CSAA $204 American Family $213 Liberty Mutual $214 Direct Auto $239 Travelers $245 Farmers $286 The General $308 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2019 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP for the 2019 Toyota Camry was $25,050 for the L model.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $115 State Farm $127 GEICO $132 Nationwide $146 Allstate $158 Progressive $187 CSAA $193 American Family $201 Liberty Mutual $202 Direct Auto $226 Travelers $232 Farmers $270 The General $291 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2018 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP for the 2018 Toyota Camry was $23,495 for the L model.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $116 State Farm $128 GEICO $133 Nationwide $147 Allstate $159 Progressive $188 CSAA $194 American Family $202 Liberty Mutual $204 Direct Auto $228 Travelers $234 Farmers $272 The General $293 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2017 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP for the 2017 Toyota Camry was $23,070 for the LE model.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $103 State Farm $113 GEICO $118 Nationwide $130 Allstate $141 Progressive $166 CSAA $172 American Family $179 Liberty Mutual $180 Direct Auto $201 Travelers $207 Farmers $241 The General $260 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2016 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP of the 2016 Toyota Camry was $23,070 for the LE model.[3]

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $101 State Farm $111 GEICO $116 Nationwide $128 Allstate $138 Progressive $163 CSAA $169 American Family $176 Liberty Mutual $177 Direct Auto $198 Travelers $203 Farmers $236 The General $255 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2015 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP of the 2015 Toyota Camry was $22,970 for the LE model.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $100 State Farm $110 GEICO $114 Nationwide $126 Allstate $137 Progressive $161 CSAA $166 American Family $174 Liberty Mutual $175 Direct Auto $195 Travelers $200 Farmers $233 The General $252 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2014 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP for the 2014 Toyota Camry L model was $23,609.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $96 State Farm $106 GEICO $110 Nationwide $122 Allstate $132 Progressive $156 CSAA $161 American Family $168 Liberty Mutual $169 Direct Auto $188 Travelers $193 Farmers $225 The General $243 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2013 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP of the 2013 Toyota Camry was $22,680 for the base Camry LE model.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $100 State Farm $110 GEICO $114 Nationwide $127 Allstate $137 Progressive $162 CSAA $167 American Family $174 Liberty Mutual $175 Direct Auto $196 Travelers $201 Farmers $234 The General $252 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2012 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP for the 2012 Toyota Camry was $21,955 for the base Camry L model.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $95 State Farm $105 GEICO $109 Nationwide $121 Allstate $131 Progressive $154 CSAA $159 American Family $166 Liberty Mutual $167 Direct Auto $187 Travelers $192 Farmers $223 The General $241 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.