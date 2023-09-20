Cost of Toyota Camry Car Insurance (2023)

2023 Toyota Camry insurance
The MSRP of the 2023 Toyota Camry starts at $26,320. The below table shows average quotes for car insurance for Toyota Camrys from specific insurers.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$161
|State Farm
|$177
|GEICO
|$184
|Nationwide
|$204
|Allstate
|$221
|Progressive
|$260
|CSAA
|$269
|American Family
|$280
|Liberty Mutual
|$282
|Direct Auto
|$315
|Travelers
|$323
|Farmers
|$376
|The General
|$406
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2022 Toyota Camry insurance
The original MSRP of the 2022 Toyota Camry is $25,845 for the LE version. Here, you can see how this affects quotes.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$134
|State Farm
|$148
|GEICO
|$153
|Nationwide
|$170
|Allstate
|$184
|Progressive
|$217
|CSAA
|$224
|American Family
|$233
|Liberty Mutual
|$235
|Direct Auto
|$262
|Travelers
|$269
|Farmers
|$313
|The General
|$338
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2021 Toyota Camry insurance
The original MSRP of the 2021 Toyota Camry was $24,970 for the LE version.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$124
|State Farm
|$137
|GEICO
|$142
|Nationwide
|$157
|Allstate
|$170
|Progressive
|$201
|CSAA
|$207
|American Family
|$216
|Liberty Mutual
|$217
|Direct Auto
|$243
|Travelers
|$249
|Farmers
|$290
|The General
|$313
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2020 Toyota Camry insurance
The original MSRP for the 2020 Toyota Camry was $24,425 for the L version.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$122
|State Farm
|$135
|GEICO
|$140
|Nationwide
|$155
|Allstate
|$167
|Progressive
|$198
|CSAA
|$204
|American Family
|$213
|Liberty Mutual
|$214
|Direct Auto
|$239
|Travelers
|$245
|Farmers
|$286
|The General
|$308
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2019 Toyota Camry insurance
The original MSRP for the 2019 Toyota Camry was $25,050 for the L model.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$115
|State Farm
|$127
|GEICO
|$132
|Nationwide
|$146
|Allstate
|$158
|Progressive
|$187
|CSAA
|$193
|American Family
|$201
|Liberty Mutual
|$202
|Direct Auto
|$226
|Travelers
|$232
|Farmers
|$270
|The General
|$291
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2018 Toyota Camry insurance
The original MSRP for the 2018 Toyota Camry was $23,495 for the L model.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$116
|State Farm
|$128
|GEICO
|$133
|Nationwide
|$147
|Allstate
|$159
|Progressive
|$188
|CSAA
|$194
|American Family
|$202
|Liberty Mutual
|$204
|Direct Auto
|$228
|Travelers
|$234
|Farmers
|$272
|The General
|$293
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2017 Toyota Camry insurance
The original MSRP for the 2017 Toyota Camry was $23,070 for the LE model.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$103
|State Farm
|$113
|GEICO
|$118
|Nationwide
|$130
|Allstate
|$141
|Progressive
|$166
|CSAA
|$172
|American Family
|$179
|Liberty Mutual
|$180
|Direct Auto
|$201
|Travelers
|$207
|Farmers
|$241
|The General
|$260
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2016 Toyota Camry insurance
The original MSRP of the 2016 Toyota Camry was $23,070 for the LE model.[3]
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$101
|State Farm
|$111
|GEICO
|$116
|Nationwide
|$128
|Allstate
|$138
|Progressive
|$163
|CSAA
|$169
|American Family
|$176
|Liberty Mutual
|$177
|Direct Auto
|$198
|Travelers
|$203
|Farmers
|$236
|The General
|$255
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2015 Toyota Camry insurance
The original MSRP of the 2015 Toyota Camry was $22,970 for the LE model.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$100
|State Farm
|$110
|GEICO
|$114
|Nationwide
|$126
|Allstate
|$137
|Progressive
|$161
|CSAA
|$166
|American Family
|$174
|Liberty Mutual
|$175
|Direct Auto
|$195
|Travelers
|$200
|Farmers
|$233
|The General
|$252
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2014 Toyota Camry insurance
The original MSRP for the 2014 Toyota Camry L model was $23,609.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$96
|State Farm
|$106
|GEICO
|$110
|Nationwide
|$122
|Allstate
|$132
|Progressive
|$156
|CSAA
|$161
|American Family
|$168
|Liberty Mutual
|$169
|Direct Auto
|$188
|Travelers
|$193
|Farmers
|$225
|The General
|$243
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2013 Toyota Camry insurance
The original MSRP of the 2013 Toyota Camry was $22,680 for the base Camry LE model.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$100
|State Farm
|$110
|GEICO
|$114
|Nationwide
|$127
|Allstate
|$137
|Progressive
|$162
|CSAA
|$167
|American Family
|$174
|Liberty Mutual
|$175
|Direct Auto
|$196
|Travelers
|$201
|Farmers
|$234
|The General
|$252
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2012 Toyota Camry insurance
The original MSRP for the 2012 Toyota Camry was $21,955 for the base Camry L model.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$95
|State Farm
|$105
|GEICO
|$109
|Nationwide
|$121
|Allstate
|$131
|Progressive
|$154
|CSAA
|$159
|American Family
|$166
|Liberty Mutual
|$167
|Direct Auto
|$187
|Travelers
|$192
|Farmers
|$223
|The General
|$241
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.