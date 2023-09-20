Cost of Toyota Camry Car Insurance (2023)

USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance on average for Toyota Camry owners.

Catherine Collins
Written byCatherine Collins
Catherine Collins
Catherine Collins

Catherine leverages her background in education and finance to write articles that help readers make informed decisions about their insurance and finances.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated September 20, 2023

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

The Toyota Camry has been the bestselling midsize sedan in the United States for 21 years, and that’s created a considerable market of people seeking to insure the vehicle.[1]

The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance for a Toyota Camry in 2023 is $291, and the average cost of liability-only car insurance is $115 per month. The Toyota Camry is an average price for a midsize vehicle. It’s not the cheapest midsize car, but it’s also not the most expensive.[2] Similar-sized cars that might suit your needs include the Tesla and Honda Accord.

If you’re in the market for a Toyota Camry, or you’re already an owner, here’s how to find the best coverage for the nation’s bestselling midsize sedan.

Quick Facts

  • The cheapest insurer for Toyota Camry car insurance in 2023 is USAA.

  • The MSRP of the 2023 Toyota Camry is $26,320.

  • The Camry’s insurance rates remain affordable because of the vehicle’s moderate cost and solid safety features.

Find Cheap Car Insurance for a Toyota Camry

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cost of Toyota Camry insurance

The cost of Toyota Camry car insurance will depend on a few different factors. Your insurance premiums are based on vehicle type, of course, but also on your driving record, your age, the model year of your Camry, trim levels, your ZIP code, marital status, your credit, and even the safety features of your vehicle. Premiums are also based on your gender, your location, and more.

The national average for full-coverage car insurance for Toyota Camry drivers is $291 in 2023. The cheapest insurer is USAA, with a monthly average of $161 for full-coverage car insurance. However, different insurers might be cheaper in certain states.

2023 Toyota Camry insurance

The MSRP of the 2023 Toyota Camry starts at $26,320. The below table shows average quotes for car insurance for Toyota Camrys from specific insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$161
State Farm$177
GEICO$184
Nationwide$204
Allstate$221
Progressive$260
CSAA$269
American Family$280
Liberty Mutual$282
Direct Auto$315
Travelers$323
Farmers$376
The General$406
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2022 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP of the 2022 Toyota Camry is $25,845 for the LE version. Here, you can see how this affects quotes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$134
State Farm$148
GEICO$153
Nationwide$170
Allstate$184
Progressive$217
CSAA$224
American Family$233
Liberty Mutual$235
Direct Auto$262
Travelers$269
Farmers$313
The General$338
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2021 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP of the 2021 Toyota Camry was $24,970 for the LE version.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$124
State Farm$137
GEICO$142
Nationwide$157
Allstate$170
Progressive$201
CSAA$207
American Family$216
Liberty Mutual$217
Direct Auto$243
Travelers$249
Farmers$290
The General$313
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2020 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP for the 2020 Toyota Camry was $24,425 for the L version.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$122
State Farm$135
GEICO$140
Nationwide$155
Allstate$167
Progressive$198
CSAA$204
American Family$213
Liberty Mutual$214
Direct Auto$239
Travelers$245
Farmers$286
The General$308
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2019 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP for the 2019 Toyota Camry was $25,050 for the L model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$115
State Farm$127
GEICO$132
Nationwide$146
Allstate$158
Progressive$187
CSAA$193
American Family$201
Liberty Mutual$202
Direct Auto$226
Travelers$232
Farmers$270
The General$291
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2018 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP for the 2018 Toyota Camry was $23,495 for the L model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$116
State Farm$128
GEICO$133
Nationwide$147
Allstate$159
Progressive$188
CSAA$194
American Family$202
Liberty Mutual$204
Direct Auto$228
Travelers$234
Farmers$272
The General$293
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2017 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP for the 2017 Toyota Camry was $23,070 for the LE model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$103
State Farm$113
GEICO$118
Nationwide$130
Allstate$141
Progressive$166
CSAA$172
American Family$179
Liberty Mutual$180
Direct Auto$201
Travelers$207
Farmers$241
The General$260
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2016 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP of the 2016 Toyota Camry was $23,070 for the LE model.[3]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$101
State Farm$111
GEICO$116
Nationwide$128
Allstate$138
Progressive$163
CSAA$169
American Family$176
Liberty Mutual$177
Direct Auto$198
Travelers$203
Farmers$236
The General$255
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2015 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP of the 2015 Toyota Camry was $22,970 for the LE model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$100
State Farm$110
GEICO$114
Nationwide$126
Allstate$137
Progressive$161
CSAA$166
American Family$174
Liberty Mutual$175
Direct Auto$195
Travelers$200
Farmers$233
The General$252
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2014 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP for the 2014 Toyota Camry L model was $23,609.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$96
State Farm$106
GEICO$110
Nationwide$122
Allstate$132
Progressive$156
CSAA$161
American Family$168
Liberty Mutual$169
Direct Auto$188
Travelers$193
Farmers$225
The General$243
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2013 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP of the 2013 Toyota Camry was $22,680 for the base Camry LE model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$100
State Farm$110
GEICO$114
Nationwide$127
Allstate$137
Progressive$162
CSAA$167
American Family$174
Liberty Mutual$175
Direct Auto$196
Travelers$201
Farmers$234
The General$252
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2012 Toyota Camry insurance

The original MSRP for the 2012 Toyota Camry was $21,955 for the base Camry L model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$95
State Farm$105
GEICO$109
Nationwide$121
Allstate$131
Progressive$154
CSAA$159
American Family$166
Liberty Mutual$167
Direct Auto$187
Travelers$192
Farmers$223
The General$241
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Toyota Camry insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 23%
Save 38%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Toyota Camry car insurance coverages

Car insurance rates vary depending on the level of car insurance coverage you get. The best rates also depend on the type of car you have.

For example, if you have an older model Camry, your premiums might be more affordable than if you had a newer model. This is because the overall value of your older Camry has depreciated over time.

To get the best deal on your payment and save money, you must understand the insurance coverage options below:[4]

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

Bodily injury liability coverage

This type of insurance protects you financially if you cause harm to someone else in an accident that was your fault. Most states have their own mandated minimums for liability insurance, but it’s typically a good idea to purchase more coverage than the minimum to protect yourself against unforeseen events.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments or personal injury protection coverage

Healthcare expenses following an accident can be incredibly expensive. This type of insurance can pay for several things, including the lost wages and medical bills of the policyholder and their passengers.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

Property damage liability coverage

If you get into an accident, it’s possible you’ll damage someone else’s property, whether you hit someone’s fence or a city light pole. This type of insurance helps cover the costs to repair that damage.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

Collision insurance covers you financially if your car hits another car or object.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive insurance covers unexpected damage due to an event other than a collision, like a flood, a tree falling on your car, or hitting an animal.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Not everyone has excellent car insurance. This type of insurance protects you if you get into an accident with a driver who doesn’t have car insurance or lacks adequate insurance to cover your losses.

Good to Know

If you need more information or advice, you can contact your insurer’s customer service department. You can also get car insurance quotes from your local insurance broker. Keep in mind that your Toyota Camry insurance rates will vary based on a variety of factors, and you might be able to get lower rates on your auto insurance by getting multiple quotes.

Shop for Toyota Camry Insurance

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Toyota Camry car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for Toyota Camry insurance, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • Who has the cheapest Toyota Camry insurance?

    USAA continually offers the most affordable rates for coverage on a Toyota Camry, at $161 per month for the 2023 model. However, USAA coverage is available only to current and former members of the military and their families.

    If you can’t get USAA coverage, you should look to State Farm. Its rates are generally only $10 more expensive per month than USAA, and it’s consistently the second-cheapest insurer for Toyota Camry owners.

  • Are Toyota Camrys expensive to insure?

    No. Toyota Camrys are generally seen as a very affordable vehicle to insure. This is due, in part, to the vehicle’s moderate price point and suite of safety features.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Camry?

    The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance for a Toyota Camry in 2023 is $291, and the average cost of liability-only car insurance is $115. However, the rates you pay will vary based on the model year of your Camry as well as your age, driving history, marital status, gender, and more.

  • How do the age and condition of your Toyota Camry affect the insurance cost?

    Older vehicles will be cheaper to insure because they carry less value. This means a smaller payout from your insurance company if the vehicle is totaled in an accident.

Sources

  1. Toyota. "2024 Toyota Camry: Style and Performance in America’s Best-Selling Midsize Sedan." Accessed September 12, 2023
  2. Kelly Blue Book. "Cheapest Midsize Cars of 2023 & 2024." Accessed September 12, 2023
  3. US News. "2016 Toyota Camry." Accessed September 12, 2023
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?." Accessed September 12, 2023
Catherine Collins
Catherine Collins

Catherine Collins is a freelance financial writer and author based in Detroit. She's the co-founder of MillennialHomeowner.com and MomsGotMoney.com, and author of the book Mom’s Got Money: A millennial mom’s guide to managing money like a boss. She has written for US News, Huffington Post, Money, Business Insider, Investopedia, Entrepreneur, Go Banking Rates, and many other publications. She currently resides in Detroit, Michigan with her boy-girl twins and a rescue dog named Julep.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers