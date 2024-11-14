Cost of Dodge Caravan Insurance (2024)

Save up to $852 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Dodge discontinued the Caravan in 2020, but you can still buy older models on the used market. The Dodge Caravan was the best minivan during its final year of production, according to J.D. Power’s 2019 ratings.[1] The average price for a used 2020 Caravan is $22,237 from a dealership. The cost of a Caravan is comparable to similar minivan models, like the Kia Sedona and Chrysler Voyager.[2]
Quick Facts
USAA has the lowest car insurance rates for the Dodge Caravan.
The average cost of car insurance coverage for a Dodge Caravan is $106 per month.
Your age, driving record, location, mileage, and other information affect how much you pay for coverage.[3]
Cost of Dodge Caravan insurance
Dodge Caravan owners pay an average of $106 per month for car insurance. Your costs might be higher or lower depending on your coverage amounts. USAA has the lowest car insurance rates for the Dodge Caravan. You can also find competitive rates with State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate.
2020 Dodge Caravan insurance
The starting MSRP for a 2020 Dodge Caravan was $29,025.[4] You can find the most competitive car insurance rates from the following insurers.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$105
State Farm
$121
GEICO
$125
Allstate
$146
Progressive
$153
American Family
$183
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2019 Dodge Caravan insurance
When it was new, the 2019 Dodge Caravan had a starting MSRP of $28,730.[5] Because the model is nearly six years old now, insurance rates are lower. Here’s how much drivers spend on Caravan insurance policies for this model year.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$104
State Farm
$119
GEICO
$124
Allstate
$144
Progressive
$152
American Family
$181
Dodge Caravan car insurance coverages
Regardless of the insurer, every car insurance policy must meet the minimum coverage requirements for your state. If you want additional protection, you have options.
Here are some of the most common car insurance coverages:
If your car gets damaged due to something other than a collision, comprehensive insurance pays for the repairs. It includes coverage for theft, natural disasters, fire, storms, and vandalism.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
When another driver causes an accident and doesn’t have insurance, you usually need to use your insurance to cover the costs. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your medical expenses and vehicle repairs.
Glass coverage
Some policies include glass coverage, which helps pay for repairs after damage to your windows and windshield.
Dodge Caravan insurance FAQs
The type of car you have affects how much you pay for car insurance. Here’s some additional information about Dodge Caravan insurance.
Which company has the cheapest Dodge Caravan insurance?
USAA is the cheapest insurer for Dodge Caravan insurance. You can also purchase coverage for travel trailers, RVs, and boats through USAA, and you might qualify for a discount if you have multiple policies. For example, you can get a discount if you bundle home and auto insurance. But USAA is only available to current and former military members and their families. If you don’t fit this profile, you can also find affordable coverage through State Farm.
Are Dodge Caravans expensive to insure?
No. Dodge Caravan owners pay an average of $106 per month for insurance, which is significantly below the national average of $153. Because Dodge discontinued the Caravan in 2020, the available models are older, which helps keep the cost down. For example, insurance for the 2019 model starts at $104 per month.
How much does it cost to insure a Dodge Caravan?
The average cost of car insurance for a Dodge Caravan is $106 per month, or $1,272 per year. You’ll pay slightly less for liability-only coverage and a little more for full coverage. Prices can change from one car insurance company to the next, so it’s a good idea to compare quotes from several insurers.
Is a Dodge Caravan a reliable vehicle?
The Dodge Caravan is reliable and has solid safety features, like blind-spot detection, numerous airbags, and other built-in products. The minivan earned 81 out of 100 points for quality and reliability, according to J.D. Power’s 2019 consumer survey.
