Dodge Ram 1500 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

A Ram 1500 costs $108 per month for liability coverage and $202 for full coverage, on average. This is cheaper than the national averages of $195 per month for full coverage and $107 for liability coverage.

Although commonly known as Dodge RAM, the two brands separated in 2009, with Ram focusing on trucks and Dodge focusing on other vehicles. But they’re still owned by the same parent brand, Chrysler.

The Ram series was the third-best-selling pickup truck in the U.S. in 2024, behind the Ford F-Series and the Chevrolet Silverado.[1] But its insurance rates are slightly more expensive than the Ford F-Series and the Silverado. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for a 2025 Ram 1500 ranges from $43,025 to $87,075, depending on the trim level.

Here’s what you need to know about finding affordable coverage for your Ram 1500.