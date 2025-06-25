Home>Car Insurance

Dodge Ram 1500 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Insurance for a Ram 1500 costs an average of $155 per month, which is cheaper than competitor models.

Miranda Marquit
Written by Miranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit Insurance Writer

  • Co-hosts the Money Talks News podcast

  • MBA from Utah State University

Miranda is a financial writer and avid podcaster with nearly two decades of experience contributing to major outlets, including Forbes, The Hill, and NPR.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Edited by Sara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara Getman Associate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

A Ram 1500 costs $108 per month for liability coverage and $202 for full coverage, on average. This is cheaper than the national averages of $195 per month for full coverage and $107 for liability coverage.

Although commonly known as Dodge RAM, the two brands separated in 2009, with Ram focusing on trucks and Dodge focusing on other vehicles. But they’re still owned by the same parent brand, Chrysler.

The Ram series was the third-best-selling pickup truck in the U.S. in 2024, behind the Ford F-Series and the Chevrolet Silverado.[1] But its insurance rates are slightly more expensive than the Ford F-Series and the Silverado. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for a 2025 Ram 1500 ranges from $43,025 to $87,075, depending on the trim level.

Here’s what you need to know about finding affordable coverage for your Ram 1500.

Quick Facts

  • Edmunds ranks the Ram 1500 as the second-best large truck behind the Ford F-150.

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the cheapest insurance rates for the Ram 1500.

  • The 2016 Ram 1500 is the cheapest to insure, and the 2025 Ram 1500 is the most expensive.

Cost of Dodge Ram 1500 insurance by model year

The average premium for a Dodge Ram 1500 is $108 per month for liability coverage and $202 per month for full coverage. USAA offers the lowest rate, at $50 per month for liability insurance and $103 per month for full coverage. If you don’t meet membership requirements for USAA, the next cheapest rates are through GEICO, at $45 per month for liability coverage and $97 per month for full coverage.

The model year influences the cost of insurance, and the table below includes average rates for Ram 1500s by year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$199
2024$192
2023$192
2022$183
2021$174
2020$170
2019$167
2018$162
2017$159
2016$155
  • The MSRP for a 2025 Ram 1500 starts at $40,275.[2] But some higher trims cost more than $80,000. 

    The table below shows average monthly rates from the best insurance companies. But your cost might vary based on your ZIP code, gender, age, driving record, and other factors.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$99
    State Farm$118
    Allstate$131
    GEICO$146
    American Family$151
    Progressive$176
    Nationwide$182
    Travelers$192
    Farmers$230
    Liberty Mutual$290
  • The 2024 Ram 1500 has an MSRP of $39,420 for a base trim level.[3] The cheapest insurer for 2024 models is USAA, but you have other affordable options, as shown in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$95
    State Farm$114
    Allstate$127
    GEICO$141
    American Family$146
    Progressive$170
    Nationwide$176
    Travelers$186
    Farmers$223
    Liberty Mutual$280
  • The current MSRP for a 2023 Ram 1500 starts at $30,990, but it increases to over $90,000 depending on the trim and cab. Drivers pay a little less for insurance for this model year than for more recent models, as shown in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$95
    State Farm$114
    Allstate$127
    GEICO$141
    American Family$146
    Progressive$170
    Nationwide$176
    Travelers$186
    Farmers$223
    Liberty Mutual$280
  • Based on the different packages available, the 2022 Ram 1500 can cost between $26,983 and more than $84,000. The table below shows the average rates for the 2022 model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$91
    State Farm$109
    Allstate$121
    GEICO$134
    American Family$139
    Progressive$162
    Nationwide$168
    Travelers$177
    Farmers$213
    Liberty Mutual$268
  • When shopping for a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, you might pay between $23,998 and $81,990 based on the safety features, trim level, cab, and other factors. The table below can help you compare the average pickup truck insurance cost from various insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$87
    State Farm$103
    Allstate$115
    GEICO$128
    American Family$133
    Progressive$154
    Nationwide$160
    Travelers$168
    Farmers$202
    Liberty Mutual$254
  • The 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 starts at $20,814, although it could cost much more depending on the chosen trim level. If you buy a used Ram, you can use the table below to see how much you might pay for coverage.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$85
    State Farm$101
    Allstate$112
    GEICO$125
    American Family$129
    Progressive$150
    Nationwide$155
    Travelers$164
    Farmers$197
    Liberty Mutual$248
  • The 2019 Ram 1500 has a more affordable MSRP of $19,567 for the lowest trim level. Use the chart below to compare the average 2019 Ram 1500 insurance costs from different car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$83
    State Farm$99
    Allstate$110
    GEICO$123
    American Family$127
    Progressive$147
    Nationwide$153
    Travelers$161
    Farmers$193
    Liberty Mutual$244
  • The 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 has a cheaper MSRP of $16,556. If you have a 2016 1500, the table below can give you an idea of the average cost of coverage depending on the insurance company.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$81
    State Farm$96
    Allstate$107
    GEICO$119
    American Family$123
    Progressive$143
    Nationwide$149
    Travelers$157
    Farmers$188
    Liberty Mutual $237
  • The base-trim MSRP for a 2017 Ram 1500 is $9,900, making it the cheapest 1500 you can buy. Older models tend to have the cheapest rates. Here are the insurance averages for a 2017 Ram 1500 from some of the top insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$79
    State Farm$94
    Allstate$105
    GEICO$116
    American Family$120
    Progressive$141
    Nationwide$145
    Travelers$154
    Farmers$184
    Liberty Mutual$232
  • The MSRP for the 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 is $15,999. Beyond a cheaper MSRP, you’re also likely to find lower car insurance rates on a 2016 model. Use the comparison chart to determine which insurance companies offer you the best deal.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$77
    State Farm$92
    Allstate$102
    GEICO$114
    American Family$118
    Progressive$137
    Nationwide$142
    Travelers$150
    Farmers$180
    Liberty Mutual$227
Average cost of Dodge Ram 1500 insurance by state

When comparing auto insurance premiums, it’s important to understand that rates vary by state and other factors, such as your driving record, age, gender, and the car’s safety ratings.

Here are the average insurance costs for Rams across all models by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$148
Arkansas$266
Arizona$180
California$250
Colorado$228
Connecticut$347
Delaware$255
Florida$238
Georgia$258
Iowa$125
Idaho$130
Illinois$176
Indiana$150
Kansas$171
Kentucky$224
Louisiana$230
Massachusetts$184
Maryland$351
Maine$156
Michigan$287
Minnesota$202
Missouri$200
Mississippi$215
Montana$172
North Carolina$97
North Dakota$142
Nebraska$181
New Hampshire$117
New Jersey$184
New Mexico$164
Nevada$291
New York$488
Ohio$134
Oklahoma$184
Oregon$167
Pennsylvania$179
Rhode Island$153
South Carolina$279
South Dakota$134
Tennessee$155
Texas$245
Utah$190
Virginia$199
Vermont$157
Washington$165
District of Columbia$356
Wisconsin$137
West Virginia$162
Wyoming$123

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Dodge Ram 1500

Before buying auto insurance, you should know what coverage you need and whether it fits your budget. If you finance or lease your pickup truck, you might have to carry full coverage. On the other hand, if you own your Ram 1500 outright, you might choose liability coverage only.

These are some of the most common truck insurance coverages:[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. This type of coverage includes bodily injury liability, so the other driver’s medical expenses are taken care of if you’re at fault. Liability coverage also includes property damage liability, which covers the other driver’s vehicle or other property you damage in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    When you have collision insurance, the insurance company pays to repair damage to your car if you’re in an accident with another vehicle or hit a stationary object, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damage not from an accident. This includes damage from weather, such as wind or hail, fire, vandalism, theft, and other non-collision incidents.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage helps pay your medical bills and vehicle repairs if a driver without insurance hits you or you’re the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Dodge Ram 1500 car insurance FAQs

As you prepare to insure your Ram 1500, no matter its model year, it makes sense to understand the basics. Here are some answers to common questions about getting Ram 1500 truck insurance.

  • USAA offers the cheapest insurance for a Ram 1500, at $103 per month for full coverage and $50 per month for liability coverage. GEICO has the next lowest rate, at $122 for full coverage and $57 for liability-only coverage.

  • Not particularly, but they’re more expensive than competitor models like the Ford F-Series and the Chevrolet Silverado. On average, it costs $155 per month to insure a Ram 1500, compared to the national average of $151. But the cost to insure your truck varies based on your location, your driving history, and other factors.

  • The average cost to insure a Ram 1500 across all model years and insurance companies is $202 per month for full coverage and $108 per month for liability-only coverage.

  • The average cost to insure a 2017 Ram 1500 is $207 per month for full coverage and $110 per month for liability-only coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Statista.com. "U.S.: best-selling pickup truck models 2024| Statista."
  2. RAM Trucks. "RAM 1500."
  3. Edmunds. "RAM 1500."
  4. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
Miranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit Insurance Writer

Miranda Marquit, MBA, is a freelance financial writer covering various markets and topics since 2006. She has contributed to numerous media outlets, including Forbes, TIME, The Hill, NPR, HuffPost, Yahoo! Money, and more. Her work has been syndicated by MSN Money, Marketwatch, Credit.com, and other publications. She has written about insurance topics for Clearsurance, HealthCare.com, and various other websites. She is also an avid podcaster and co-hosts the Money Talks News podcast. Miranda has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Miranda has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Sara Getman
Edited by Sara Getman Associate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

