Wyoming SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Wyoming (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Wyoming, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Wyoming. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Wyoming.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Safeco
|$111
|Dairyland
|$128
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Wyoming?
In Wyoming, typically insurance companies charge around $25 for filing an SR-22. In Wyoming, there's also a $50 reinstatement fee. But it doesn't stop at that $75 total. There's also the bump to your insurance bill.
Fortunately, Wyoming's rates are competitive and rank seventh in the nation for cheapest car insurance. So you're starting pretty low before the SR-22 does its damage. Drivers with no violation pay $146 per month on average, and the SR-22 pops the price up to $181. If you do the math, you calculate a $35 increase, translating to a 24 percent higher premium.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Wyoming?
Drivers in Wyoming are required to get SR-22 insurance after a ticket for driving without insurance, a DUI, or another serious offense, or the state could take away your driving privileges. To get back on the road, you'll need an SR-22. It's a form that the insurance company files on your behalf with the state to prove you have insurance meeting the minimum coverage the law requires.
Many think the SR-22 is insurance or that it causes your rate to go up. It's simply paperwork, and the ticket or conviction is what actually kicks up your price. To start driving as cheaply as possible, compare coverages and quotes to find the best SR-22 company and cost.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Wyoming?
In Wyoming, the law allows insurance companies to use your credit when setting your rate. As you might expect, those with the best credit pay the least. Depending on your credit, you hand over about $40 more for having an SR-22, if you have a good credit score. Even with an SR-22, moving from poor to excellent credit could save you $40 per month, or $480 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$148
|$183
|$35
|Good
|$165
|$205
|$39
|Average
|$166
|$206
|$40
|Poor
|$180
|$223
|$43
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Wyoming
Finding the best deal when you need an SR-22 can be a frustrating experience. You'll end up spinning your wheels, going from website to website, looking for a company that gives you the right match of price and coverage. Insurify takes all the hassle out of the process and allows you to compare quotes across the industry for your unique driving profile in just a few minutes. Unlike everything else with the SR-22, Insurify's online quote-comparison tool is 100 percent free.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Wyoming
Non-owner policies are for drivers who do not own a vehicle but still want to meet the law's requirements for an SR-22. Because you'll drive less, your non-owner policy will be cheaper than traditional car insurance. The non-owner policy will work for you if you drive rentals or occasionally borrow cars that belong to someone outside your household.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Wyoming
What's the best way to avoid the SR-22 altogether? In Wyoming, there's no way to get around the process, apart from giving up driving. For most people, that's impossible. To make the best of a tough situation, you can compare coverages to find an affordable rate.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Wyoming
The first step in the process is finding a company that offers a price you can afford. Insurify is a free quote-comparison tool that allows you to unlock savings and discounts based on your unique driver profile. You can save time and money while securing the SR-22 needed to get back on the road as soon as possible.
Frequently Asked Questions
The state will decide the length of time you need an SR-22. The usual minimum is three years, while serious offenses can cause the time frame to increase.
Your SR-22 will effectively transfer from one state to another until your three years are up. Premiums change because states have different minimum coverage requirements. So it's always a smart idea to shop around for the best rate when you change locations.
Even if you don't own a car, the state will require an SR-22. In that case, you need a non-owner policy. It's surprisingly cheaper than standard car insurance because you're expected to drive less. Just make sure you only get it to drive rentals or the occasional borrowed vehicle from someone who doesn't live with you.
