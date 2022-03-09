Wyoming SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Wyoming?

In Wyoming, typically insurance companies charge around $25 for filing an SR-22. In Wyoming, there's also a $50 reinstatement fee. But it doesn't stop at that $75 total. There's also the bump to your insurance bill.

Fortunately, Wyoming's rates are competitive and rank seventh in the nation for cheapest car insurance. So you're starting pretty low before the SR-22 does its damage. Drivers with no violation pay $146 per month on average, and the SR-22 pops the price up to $181. If you do the math, you calculate a $35 increase, translating to a 24 percent higher premium.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $146 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $181 $35 ▴ 23.97% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.