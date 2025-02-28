Best Car Insurance in Wyoming (2025)

Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money. Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba). She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
Every driver has different priorities when it comes to shopping for car insurance. Plus, numerous factors can affect your car insurance rates, including your age, location, driving record, and even your gender.
Wyoming drivers pay an average rate of $87 per month, but you can find cheaper rates if you take the time tocompare car insurance quotes.
8.3 /10
$58/mo
$119/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 787 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Safeco
Drivers appreciate the smooth claims process and periodic safe driving checks but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases without clear explanation.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cash back for being claims free
Optional coverages
Diminishing deductible
Reviews (442)
Eric
March 1, 2025
Verified Review
Personal Opinion
Safeco is good, but too expensive for me.
Donald
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Policy has increased every renewal with zero claims or tickets
Keep an eye on policy premiums as they slowly creep up.
Linda M
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Unsatisfied, Looking for Texas Minimum Required Liability Insurance Only
I'm a senior woman who always pays on time and tolerates the rate increases. Despite having no accidents and no reason to correspond, I struggle to get a live person to answer the phone when I need help. I pay month to month from my Social Security. I cannot afford $108.00 a month, especially when I only drive about 5 miles a week. There's no reason for me to deal with such an expensive insurance company.
816
1.08
A
Why we picked this company
Safeco is the best overall car insurance company in Wyoming, according to our research. The insurer offers cheap car insurance and numerous coverages and discounts, making it a good all-around option for the average Wyoming driver.
Pros
Affordable rates
Accident forgiveness available
Claims-free cash back
Cons
Difficult claims process
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking[1]
A
7.3 /10
$55/mo
$96/mo
Reviews (291)
Marsha
March 1, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Price
Rachel
February 27, 2025
Verified Review
High Costs and Lack of Transparency in Louisiana
They were not transparent about their pricing when I signed up. They convinced me to add many ancillary products based on discounts, but failed to mention that the policy expense was due to these additional products, not the actual policy itself. Therefore, my first and second months were significantly more expensive than they needed to be, which was very frustrating. Additionally, the insurance itself is extremely expensive for no apparent reason other than I haven't had insurance for a while due to not owning a car. I have no accidents or tickets, and neither does my husband. Yet, we are still paying $300 a month for an older vehicle, and we are in our 40s. I find it absolutely outrageous to pay that much for insurance coverage. Other insurance companies won't even insure us, so it's not entirely their fault. However, the cost of car insurance is just ridiculous.
Jacob
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Terrible Experience, I Don't Want to Work with Them Again
They overcharged me for insurance, almost 600 dollars a month for a truck. That's absolutely outrageous. My roadside assistance never worked. Just a disappointing company.
NR
2.02
A
Why we picked this company
Direct Auto is the best option in Wyoming for affordability. In addition to low average rates, the company offers several discounts that can help drivers save even more on their premiums.
819
$45/mo
Reviews (6,109)
Victor
March 2, 2025
Verified Review
Unsatisfactory Experience with Progressive
I had a lousy experience. It was twice as expensive compared to other places for simple liability coverage. I don't know what I was thinking when I signed up with them!
Hector
March 2, 2025
Verified Review
Poor Experience
They constantly alter your policy without informing you, adding people who don't even live with you. They often add vehicles or individuals who are no longer part of your household. They frequently increase your premiums and when you submit a claim for reimbursement of the non-existent add-ons, you can only go back 3 months, yet they have been doing it for almost 2 years. The customer service, from top to bottom, is extremely poor and their underwriting service is disappointing.
819
0.82
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive is the best option for Wyoming drivers looking to take advantage of car insurance discounts, as it offers about a dozen different ways for drivers to save. It’s also a reliable car insurance company, earning an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) while offering numerous coverages for all kinds of drivers.
Pros
Lower-than-average number of complaints with the NAIC
Cheap liability coverage for Wyoming drivers
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking in the Northwest region
$46/mo
$99/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,702 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (977)
Konrad
February 27, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Solid company.
Robert
February 25, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
The interaction is always customer-centric. Very pleased.
Suzanne
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Security is Important, but USAA is Unrealistic. It's OK Once You Finally Get to a Human.
They are supposed to be a lot cheaper than other insurances, but they are not.
863
1.35
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA is a great option for the roughly 40,000 veterans and their families who live in Wyoming.[2] It offers some of the cheapest rates to veterans, military members, and eligible family members. The insurance company has high customer satisfaction from J.D. Power and strong financial strength ratings.
Members can expect excellent customer service and car insurance discounts, which include garaging a vehicle at a military installation, bundling policies, and safe driving.
Pros
Savings of up to 30% with SafePilot program
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Military-focused discounts
Cons
Coverage available only to military members and families
$55/mo
$144/mo
3.6
A solid optionBased on 261 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (140)
Steven
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Expensive and Inefficient
The insurance is too expensive and the service is not very good.
Jay
February 20, 2025
Verified Review
Dairyland Auto Insurance
I felt good about the time I was using Dairyland Insurance, as well as the agency and the agent I was dealing with.
Julie
February 12, 2025
Verified Review
I would recommend Dairy Land to everyone I know. However, I had to opt for something cheaper through the state.
I would recommend Dairy Land to everyone I know. However, I had to opt for something cheaper through the state.
NR
1.61
A+
Why we picked this company
Dairyland is the best choice for non-standard car insurance policies in Wyoming. The insurer offers coverage to high-risk insurers who may have difficulty finding car insurance with other car insurance companies. If you have a DUI or other incident in your driving history, Dairyland may be a good choice for you.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Gap insurance available
Non-owner insurance available
Cons
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the NAIC
High rates for full coverage in Wyoming
Bundling not available
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Wyoming to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Wyoming
Remember, the best car insurance for you depends on your unique driver profile. The best insurer for you could be different from your Wyoming neighbor. Here are a few things you should keep in mind if you’re looking to get the best car insurance in Wyoming.
Keep a clean driving record
Maintaining a clean driving record is one of the best ways to keep your car insurance rates low. Insurance companies determine your premiums based on numerous factors, including your driving history.
If you have a spotless history, you could get some of the cheapest auto insurance rates, all else equal. Once you get an infraction or two on your driving record, your rates will start to go up.
Look for discounts
Car insurance discounts are another way to get cheap car insurance. Discounts can help you drastically reduce your monthly premiums if you qualify for multiple.
For example, consider bundling your auto and home insurance with one insurer, as this often yields a hefty discount. If you’re not sure which discounts you qualify for, just ask your insurance agent.
Read customer reviews
Always read customer reviews from multiple sources before choosing a car insurance company. Consider company ratings and rankings from organizations such as the NAIC, J.D. Power, and AM Best.
Make sure you understand what kind of service you’ll get with the insurance company and if it’s worth the potential savings. For example, the extra money might not be worth it if the company has a below-average claims process.
Consider your coverage level and deductible
Consider how much car insurance coverage you actually need before purchasing an auto policy. In most cases, a full-coverage car insurance policy may be your best option if you finance or lease your car and if you want more protection. It provides liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.
But if you rarely drive or have an old car not worth much, state-minimum coverage may be sufficient. Additionally, you can also lower your monthly premium if you increase your car insurance deductible. Just be sure you can afford the out-of-pocket costs if you file a claim.
Compare car insurance quotes
Comparing auto insurance rates is one of the best ways to find the best and most affordable policy near you. Take the time to get quotes from multiple insurers to get the best deal. Go with the company that meets your budget needs and provides reliable coverage. Don’t just choose the cheapest option, or you could end up paying in other ways after a claim.
Average cost of car insurance in Wyoming
The average cost of car insurance in Wyoming is $87 per month, compared to the national average rate of $151. Drivers in Wyoming pay an average rate of $56 per month for minimum coverage and $117 for full coverage.
Fortunately, car insurance rates in Wyoming have remained fairly steady in recent years, with the average cost of a full-coverage policy falling by 3% from 2023 to 2024. Insurance rates may increase by 2% in 2025, but drivers should still enjoy the relatively cheap car insurance rates Wyoming has to offer.
Best car insurance in Wyoming FAQs
If you’re still unsure about your policy, check out these answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Wyoming.
How much is car insurance in Wyoming?
Wyoming drivers pay an average rate of $87 per month. The average cost for a full-coverage policy is $117 per month, and a liability-only policy costs an average of $56.
Your actual rate will depend on factors like your car insurance company, driving history, age, ZIP code, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Wyoming?
Safeco, Direct Auto, Progressive, USAA, and Dairyland are among the best car insurance companies in Wyoming. But the right insurer for you will depend on numerous factors, so it’s important to compare car insurance rates from multiple companies before buying a policy.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Wyoming?
The state of Wyoming requires drivers to have minimum coverage that includes $25,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage and $50,000 per accident. Wyoming drivers must also carry $20,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance.[3]
Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money. Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba). She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.