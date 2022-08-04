If you are looking to cancel your Infinity auto insurance policy, you’re in the right place. You can find a new policy and depart from Infinity insurance in six easy steps. Before you get started, consider why you want to cancel your Infinity policy. That way, you’ll know what to look for in a new insurance company.

Infinity insurance is best known for catering to high-risk drivers needing an SR-22 to keep their license. However, if you don’t need auto insurance coverage from a nonstandard insurer or want to shop around, there are plenty of options that offer better service, claims, and prices. Use Insurify to compare car insurance rates and save money on a new policy.