Best Cheap Auto Insurance in South Bend, Indiana (2023)

Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA offer the cheapest liability coverage in the city.

Updated September 20, 2023
Athena Valentine Lent is a finance columnist for Slate and the author of Budgeting for Dummies (Wiley, 2023). Her writing has appeared in BuzzzFeed, The College Investor, GOBankingRates, Money Under 30, and Keeper Tax among other places. Her personal finance blog, Money Smart Latina, won the Plutus Award for "Best Personal Finance Content for Underserved Communities" in 2020 and was nominated for "Blog of the Year" in 2022. When not working she can be found with her main man, a polydactyl cat named Harrison George. 

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

With a population of around 103,000, South Bend is the fourth-largest city in Indiana.[1] On average, South Bend drivers pay $99 per month for car insurance, which is close to the state average cost of $101. 

South Bend residents commuting to work have an average travel time of 20.1 minutes, which is nearly seven and a half minutes fewer than the average commute time in the U.S.[2] Less time spent on the road leads to fewer accidents, which can decrease average auto premiums in an area.

To find the cheapest quotes for your insurance needs, you’ll want to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Here’s what you should know about finding cheap coverage in South Bend.

Quick Facts

  • South Bend drivers pay $66 per month for liability and $132 for full coverage.

  • The overall cost of insurance in South Bend is less than the national average.

  • Indiana is an at-fault state. This means the driver who caused the accident must cover the other party’s injuries and damage.

ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Best car insurance companies in South Bend 

The best auto insurance company for you in South Bend will depend on various factors, including your car’s make and model, driving record, and chosen coverage. An insurance company may also look at your credit score, age, and ZIP code when determining rates. You should consider your budget and coverage needs when shopping around for coverage.

State Farm, USAA, and Dairyland are some of the best insurers available in South Bend.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$42/mo

For three years in a row, State Farm earned the top customer satisfaction ranking in the J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. The insurer offers different types of coverage, including auto, home, property, disability, health, small business, and life insurance policies.

Customers can save on coverage by bundling two or more policies. Drivers can also earn discounts for remaining accident-free, completing an approved defensive driving course, insuring two or more vehicles, and more.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Some negative online customer reviews

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for the military community: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$45/mo

USAA sells insurance products to active, reserve, and retired military personnel and their eligible family members. The company allows you to customize your auto policy by adding additional coverage, such as collision and accidental forgiveness. Along with competitive rates, USAA offers multiple discounts and other ways for members to save. The company has a SafePilot program that rewards customers for driving safely.

Pros

  • 10% discount for enrolling in SafePilot program

  • 10 advertised discounts

Cons

  • Only for military members, veterans, and eligible family

  • No 24/7 live customer support over the phone

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Dairyland

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$163/mo

Dairyland caters to high-risk policyholders in need of non-standard car insurance. The company offers SR-22 insurance, non-owner auto insurance, and policy restarts for people who had their previous policy canceled due to non-payment. If you have a car accident, Dairyland lets you pick what body shop or mechanic to bring your car to. Dairyland earned an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

Pros

  • Covers non-standard insurance needs

  • No filing fees for SR-22 insurance

Cons

  • Lower IQ Score than other insurers

  • Gap insurance not available

Not willing to work with me on anything.

Wendy - July 29, 2023
Verified

They have been solid.

Matthew - January 20, 2023
Verified

High prices

Ryan - January 20, 2023
Verified
Read our Dairyland review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in South Bend

Liability-only insurance is the minimum amount of coverage you need to drive a vehicle. If you cause an accident, your liability policy will cover the other driver’s resulting vehicle damages and medical expenses. It doesn’t cover any of your vehicle repairs or medical bills.[3] Most drivers purchase coverage beyond the minimums to protect their vehicle.

Here are the cheapest average options for liability coverage in South Bend.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners25
State Farm27
USAA29
GEICO30
American Family40
Nationwide45
Clearcover47
Safeco47
Progressive54
Travelers54
Farmers57
GAINSCO60
Dairyland61
State Auto62
Allstate65
Direct Auto67
Liberty Mutual68
Midvale Home & Auto73
Elephant74
The General74
AssuranceAmerica81
Bristol West86
CSAA89
Foremost111
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in South Bend

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, medical payments, comprehensive, and collision coverage. Unlike liability-only coverage, full coverage can cover damages to your vehicle and medical care for you and your passengers.

If you finance or lease your vehicle, your lender will likely require you to purchase this policy. Even if you don’t need to purchase it, you should consider buying this additional vehicle protection, especially if you have a new or expensive vehicle.

Here are some of the cheapest quotes for full-coverage insurance in South Bend.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners39
State Farm42
USAA45
GEICO46
American Family62
Clearcover65
Travelers79
Farmers87
Nationwide89
Direct Auto92
Safeco96
Allstate99
Progressive99
Elephant102
Midvale Home & Auto109
GAINSCO118
AssuranceAmerica128
State Auto138
Liberty Mutual147
The General161
CSAA163
Dairyland163
Bristol West172
Foremost207
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your South Bend car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Indiana

Indiana is an at-fault state when it comes to auto accidents. The driver responsible for the accident needs to cover the other party’s property damage and medical expenses resulting from the accident.[4]

Indiana law requires drivers to carry minimum amounts of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[5] Here are the specific requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Most drivers choose to purchase coverage beyond their state’s minimum liability requirements. For more financial protection, you should consider the following optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have an accident, collision coverage can pay for your vehicle replacement or repair costs, regardless of who caused the damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    In the event of vehicle damage from a non-collision incident — like severe weather, vandalism, or fire — comprehensive coverage kicks in to protect your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage can pay for medical treatment for you and your passengers after an accident, up to a certain limit. It can even sometimes cover funeral expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Specifics vary by insurer, but roadside assistance coverage typically provides customers access to services like towing, jump-starts, flat-tire changes, gas delivery, winching, and more.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A driving incident refers to the moving violations that can end up on your driving record, like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) charges. Having driving incidents on your record makes you a riskier driver to insure and typically results in higher car insurance premiums.[6]

How much your premium increases after a violation depends on whether you have other incidents on your record and the severity of your offense. South Bend drivers with an incident on their record pay $137 per month for car insurance, on average.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket on your record can increase your insurance premiums. Speeding demonstrates risky driving behavior, which can make insurers wary of potential future claims. How much your premium increases after a speeding ticket will depend on how fast you were going over the speed limit.

On average, South Bend drivers with a speeding ticket pay $151 per month for car insurance. Here are the average rates for South Bend drivers in this category.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners5938
State Farm6441
USAA6944
GEICO7046
American Family9561
Clearcover9972
Travelers12182
Farmers13387
Nationwide13669
Direct Auto140102
Safeco14672
Allstate15199
Progressive15182
Elephant156113
Midvale Home & Auto166111
GAINSCO18092
AssuranceAmerica195124
State Auto21195
Liberty Mutual224104
The General246113
CSAA249136
Dairyland24993
Bristol West262131
Foremost316169
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause an accident, an at-fault accident will go on your driving record and likely result in higher insurance premiums. You can cause an accident by texting while driving, running a red light, operating illegally in a lane, speeding, and more. Your insurer will increase your rates to account for the amount of risk you pose.

In South Bend, drivers with an at-fault accident pay $153 per month for car insurance. Find some of the cheapest quotes from top insurers in South Bend below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners6139
State Farm6542
USAA7045
GEICO7247
American Family9662
Clearcover10173
Travelers12384
Farmers13589
Nationwide13870
Direct Auto143104
Safeco14973
Allstate154101
Progressive15484
Elephant159115
Midvale Home & Auto169113
GAINSCO18393
AssuranceAmerica199126
State Auto21596
Liberty Mutual229106
The General250115
CSAA253138
Dairyland25395
Bristol West267134
Foremost322173
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving while incapacitated due to drugs or alcohol affects your judgment and your ability to see correctly and use motor skills. Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI can result in hefty fines, driver’s license suspension, jail time, and more in Indiana.[7] And when you can get back on the road after a DUI, you typically have to pay significantly increased premiums.

Drivers with a past DUI in South Bend pay $173 per month for car insurance, on average. Take a look at the best options for coverage after a DUI in South Bend below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners6844
State Farm7447
USAA7951
GEICO8153
American Family10970
Clearcover11482
Travelers13995
Farmers153100
Nationwide15679
Direct Auto161118
Safeco16882
Allstate174114
Progressive17495
Elephant179130
Midvale Home & Auto191128
GAINSCO207105
AssuranceAmerica225142
State Auto242109
Liberty Mutual258119
The General283130
CSAA286156
Dairyland286107
Bristol West302151
Foremost363195
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Your age is one of the factors auto insurers use when calculating auto insurance premiums. Drivers between the ages of 35 and 70 typically benefit from premiums that decrease with age due to continued driving experience. After the age of 75, drivers may start to face increased premiums because auto insurers may begin accounting for aging-related risk factors.

Senior drivers pay an overall average monthly rate of $65 for car insurance in South Bend. Here are the best options for senior drivers in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners1912
State Farm2013
USAA2114
GEICO2214
American Family2919
Clearcover3122
Travelers3726
Farmers4127
Nationwide4221
Direct Auto4432
Safeco4622
Allstate4731
Progressive4726
Elephant4835
Midvale Home & Auto5235
GAINSCO5628
AssuranceAmerica6138
State Auto6629
Liberty Mutual7032
The General7635
CSAA7742
Dairyland7729
Bristol West8241
Foremost9853
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenagers face the highest car insurance rates by driver age due to their lack of experience driving and higher accident rates. Teens are also more likely than older drivers to participate in risky behavior while operating the vehicle, such as playing with their phones, putting on makeup, or eating.

Teens can earn cheaper car insurance by joining their parents’ existing insurance policy, earning good grades to qualify for a student discount, and maintaining a clean driver record. In South Bend, car insurance for teen drivers costs $179 per month, on average. You can find some of the best coverage options for teens in the city below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners7045
State Farm7649
USAA8152
GEICO8354
American Family11272
Clearcover11785
Travelers14297
Farmers157103
Nationwide16081
Direct Auto166121
Safeco17385
Allstate178117
Progressive17897
Elephant184133
Midvale Home & Auto197132
GAINSCO213108
AssuranceAmerica231146
State Auto249112
Liberty Mutual265123
The General290133
CSAA294160
Dairyland294110
Bristol West310155
Foremost373200
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in South Bend

Along with your age and driving record, car insurance companies may consider your gender, the make and model of your car, the area you live in, and your credit score when offering you a policy.

Though you can’t control some factors influencing insurance costs, you can take steps to earn cheaper coverage. The following tactics can help you find lower rates:

  • Only buy necessary coverage. Having full-coverage insurance for an older car you plan on replacing might not make sense financially. Consider dropping some of your coverage if you have a particularly old, high-mileage, or inexpensive vehicle.

  • Shop around. Look to see who has a lower rate in case it makes sense to switch over.

  • Inquire about available discounts. Insurance companies offer discounts if you ask for them. Student, military, clean driving record, and more are available.

  • Consider alternative coverage. If you drive infrequently, consider usage-based insurance (UBI). This type of coverage can cost much less than a standard policy if you’re a low-mileage driver.

South Bend car insurance quotes by credit tier

Indiana allows insurance companies to use your credit history when determining your car insurance premium.[8] Credit scores can help insurance providers determine your financial stability. Based on your credit-based insurance score, agents can assume your likelihood of getting into an accident and whether you can financially handle it.

Drivers with good or excellent credit scores tend to pay lower premiums than people with poor credit. Here are the average monthly rates for full-coverage insurance in South Bend by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in South Bend?

The national average cost for car insurance is $139 per month, while the average insurance rate in South Bend is much lower, at $99 per month. The cost in South Bend is in line with the Indiana state average of $101 per month.

Within Indiana, car insurance rates can vary by city and ZIP code due to factors like crime rates, population, cost of living, and more. Drivers in Indiana benefit from the state’s at-fault insurance laws and relatively low minimum car insurance requirements.

Cities with a lower cost of living also typically pay lower rates. For example, New York City drivers pay $396 per month, which is much more expensive than coverage in South Bend.

More cities in Indiana

Drivers in South Bend tend to earn lower rates than some other Indiana cities. On average, the cost of full-coverage insurance in South Bend is $132 per month. See how average rates in other cities compare below.

CityAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Elkhart $127$63
Evansville$128$74
Fort Wayne$14574
Indianapolis$148$79
Lafayette$115$67
Terre Haute$127$66
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

South Bend car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The following information should answer any of your remaining questions and help you navigate the process of buying car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in South Bend?

    The overall cost of car insurance in South Bend is $99 per month. On average, drivers pay $66 per month for liability and $132 for full-coverage insurance.

  • What company has the cheapest car insurance rates in South Bend?

    South Bend drivers will find the lowest rates with Auto-Owners, which has liability-only rates that start as low as $25 per month. State Farm and USAA are also cheap options for South Bend motorists, with monthly liability coverage rates starting at $27 and $29, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in South Bend?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and a high customer satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power, State Farm is the best car insurance company in South Bend. Other top insurers include USAA, GEICO, and Dairyland.

  • Is Indiana a no-fault state?

    No. Indiana is an at-fault state. This means that the driver who caused the accident is responsible for the other driver’s injuries and vehicle damage. A driver who suffered injury or damage from the accident can file a claim with their own insurance company, file a third-party claim with the other driver’s insurer, or file a personal injury lawsuit in civil court.

  • How can you get the most affordable car insurance rates in South Bend?

    You can earn cheaper rates in South Bend by comparing quotes from multiple insurers before deciding on a policy. You can also increase your deductible to pay lower premiums, practice safe driving habits, bundle your home and auto policies, take a defensive driving course, and inquire about discounts.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts South Bend city, Indiana." Accessed September 11, 2023
  2. United States Census Bureau. "Travel Time to Work in the United States: 2019." Accessed September 11, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed September 11, 2023
  4. NOLO. "Indiana Car Insurance Laws and Requirements." Accessed September 11, 2023
  5. Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements." Accessed September 11, 2023
  6. Insurance Information Instititute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed September 11, 2023
  7. NOLO. "Indiana DUI/OWI Laws and Conviction Penalties." Accessed September 11, 2023
  8. Indiana Legal Services. "Credit Scoring." Accessed September 11, 2023
