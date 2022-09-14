Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A driving incident refers to the moving violations that can end up on your driving record, like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) charges. Having driving incidents on your record makes you a riskier driver to insure and typically results in higher car insurance premiums.[6]

How much your premium increases after a violation depends on whether you have other incidents on your record and the severity of your offense. South Bend drivers with an incident on their record pay $137 per month for car insurance, on average.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket on your record can increase your insurance premiums. Speeding demonstrates risky driving behavior, which can make insurers wary of potential future claims. How much your premium increases after a speeding ticket will depend on how fast you were going over the speed limit.

On average, South Bend drivers with a speeding ticket pay $151 per month for car insurance. Here are the average rates for South Bend drivers in this category.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause an accident, an at-fault accident will go on your driving record and likely result in higher insurance premiums. You can cause an accident by texting while driving, running a red light, operating illegally in a lane, speeding, and more. Your insurer will increase your rates to account for the amount of risk you pose.

In South Bend, drivers with an at-fault accident pay $153 per month for car insurance. Find some of the cheapest quotes from top insurers in South Bend below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving while incapacitated due to drugs or alcohol affects your judgment and your ability to see correctly and use motor skills. Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI can result in hefty fines, driver’s license suspension, jail time, and more in Indiana.[7] And when you can get back on the road after a DUI, you typically have to pay significantly increased premiums.

Drivers with a past DUI in South Bend pay $173 per month for car insurance, on average. Take a look at the best options for coverage after a DUI in South Bend below.