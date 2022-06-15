Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Indiana: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

If your car is totaled in a car accident or stolen, your car insurance coverage is going to reimburse you for your vehicle’s actual cash value at the time of the accident—not for the amount you purchased it for. After you buy a new vehicle, the value of your car goes down 20 to 30 percent within the first year. But you will still owe the original amount on your auto loan.

The difference between what you owe on your car and how much it’s worth creates a gap. For example, you take out a $15,000 loan to buy a new car. After a few years, its ACV goes down to $10,000 but you still owe $13,000 on it. In the event of a total loss, your insurance provider will pay you the vehicle’s ACV—$10,000—leaving you $3,000 in debt for a car you no longer own.

Gap insurance protects you from having to continue to make monthly payments to pay off your lease or loan if your car is gone as a result of a total loss accident or theft. Many auto insurance companies in Indiana offer it as an add-on to your full-coverage car insurance policy. Use Insurify to find the best deal on gap insurance in your area!