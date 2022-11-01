4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Home to Purdue University and known for its large role in the country’s agricultural industry, Lafayette is a popular city. With just over 72,000 people calling it home, traffic can be a bit tricky at times. However, Lafayette features many main roads laid out in an organized fashion, making alternate routes easy to learn. Even in this easy-to-navigate city, it’s smart to have great car insurance in the event of an accident.
Car Insurance in Lafayette, IN
The average cost of Indiana car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Lafayette, IN to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lafayette is $131 per month, or $1572 annually.
Car insurance in Lafayette is $6 less than the average cost of car insurance in Indiana.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Lafayette on average is Clearcover, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lafayette, IN
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Lafayette
|Progressive
|$23 /mo
|State Farm
|$53 /mo
|Travelers
|$95 /mo
|Nationwide
|$116 /mo
|The General
|$125 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Lafayette, IN
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Lafayette. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$140 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$158 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Indiana Cities
|Indianapolis
|$120/mo
|Fort Wayne
|$109/mo
|Evansville
|$109/mo
|South Bend
|$108/mo
|Lafayette
|$82/mo
|Indiana
|$106/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Indiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Indiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Indiana[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Indiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Indiana, this coverage will help you recover from an accident as quickly as possible.
Lafayette Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Working teens should be able to pay the $274 per month car insurance payment and still have a bit of spending money left over. In Lafayette, the price goes down as the number of years behind the wheel increases. For this reason, twentysomethings see a $125 cut from what the youngest drivers shell out. From then on, everyone spends less than the state average of $162 per month. People in their 30s snatch the best deal, with a price that’s less than half what teen drivers pay.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$275
|20s
|$147
|30s
|$110
|40s
|$142
|50s
|$147
|60s
|$111
|70s
|$128
|80s
|N/A
Lafayette Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Hoosiers realize that safe driving pays in more ways than one. Drivers love the peace of mind that comes from defensive driving, and insurance companies grant “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to the safest folks on the road. But one fender bender could destroy the deals because an at-fault accident kicks the rate up $50 per month. Worse still, a failure to stop moves the premium to $219. Fortunately, just three years of careful driving, and accidents and tickets stop affecting rates.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$137
|Speeding Ticket
|$172
|At-Fault Accident
|$187
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$219
Lafayette Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Should credit be used to decide a driver’s rate? “Yes,” answers the Hoosier State. The law allows insurance companies to factor credit in when setting premiums. Usually, the people with the best credit pay the least. But in Lafayette, those with excellent credit pay the most. That’s likely because people with excellent credit may finance costlier cars and need more coverage to protect their assets. Regardless, moving from average to good credit will save drivers over $30 per month, or $360 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$174
|Good
|$118
|Average
|$157
|Poor
|$142
Lafayette, IN DMV Information
Located to the north of the city center, two DMV branches serve residents in Lafayette (although here they’re referred to as BMV offices). The main location is open on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays it’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The West Lafayette branch operates at the same times, making it easy for people to get their tasks completed.
Public Transportation in Lafayette, IN
College students often don’t have their own vehicles, and the CityBus system in Lafayette has kept this in mind. Multiple routes run across the city along with a specific campus loop designed for Purdue students. A real-time tracking tool ensures that you never miss your ride either! If you need a more private method of transportation, taking an Uber or a Lyft is the best option.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Lafayette, IN
With a low cost of living and beautiful surroundings, Lafayette is an idyllic place for many. Driving around town is often a breeze, but keep in mind that rush hour and inclement weather can both pose risks on the road. It’s always smart to evaluate your auto insurance coverage every so often to make sure you have the protection you need.
Motorists happy with their level of coverage but looking to save money can see how their policy compares using Insurify. After answering a few simple questions, you’ll be able to view quotes from multiple carriers and just might find an even better policy for your needs.
FAQs - Lafayette, IN Car Insurance
Drivers in this city tend to pay right around the national average for their coverage. Keep in mind that your policy premium is affected by a number of factors, including your driving history and the type of vehicle you wish to cover.
Indiana mandates that drivers carry a wide range of options on their car insurance policy, including bodily injury, property damage, and uninsured/underinsured coverage. You may also purchase additional types of protection based on your driving habits.
Shopping for a great deal on auto coverage is easy with Insurify. Simply answer a few questions, and you can view real-time quotes from multiple companies at once. Save time and money with Insurify.
Insurify Insights
How Lafayette Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lafayette, Indiana below:
Chevrolet Malibu
Most Popular Car in Lafayette
#32
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Indiana
#15
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Indiana
#20
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Indiana
#12
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Indiana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lafayette drivers rank 28 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with an accident: 10.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lafayette drivers rank 20 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with a DUI: 2.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Indiana, Lafayette drivers rank 26 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Indiana, Lafayette drivers rank 27 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Indiana, Lafayette drivers rank 32 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with a speeding ticket: 9.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lafayette drivers rank 60 in clean driving records across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #60
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with clean record: 71.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lafayette drivers rank 33 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.62%
