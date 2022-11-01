4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Though not everyone drives in Indiana, most of those living in Fort Wayne do. With more than two million vehicles registered in this state, Indiana is a place where having a good auto insurance plan should be at the top of every driver’s to-do list.
With all the pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles to watch out for, drivers here know that following the rules of the road is crucial to staying accident-free. What else is important for keeping you and your family protected? An auto insurance plan that keeps you covered at the most affordable rate.
Car Insurance in Fort Wayne, IN
The average cost of Indiana car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Fort Wayne, IN to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Wayne is $144 per month, or $1728 annually.
Car insurance in Fort Wayne is $7 more than the average cost of car insurance in Indiana.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Fort Wayne on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Fort Wayne, IN
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Fort Wayne
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$44 /mo
|State Farm
|$68 /mo
|Travelers
|$99 /mo
|Nationwide
|$110 /mo
|The General
|$126 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Fort Wayne, IN
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Fort Wayne. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$151 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$169 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$147 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$172 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$100 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Indiana Cities
|Indianapolis
|$120/mo
|Evansville
|$109/mo
|South Bend
|$108/mo
|Carmel
|$99/mo
|Fort Wayne
|$109/mo
|Indiana
|$109/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Indiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Indiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Indiana[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Indiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Indiana, this coverage will help you recover from an accident as quickly as possible.
Fort Wayne Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Working teens with a focus on academics should be able to squeak out a monthly payment of $264. Fort Wayne drivers pay less as the years behind the wheel increase, and most stay below the state average of $162. Those in their 40s and 50s do the best, at $126 per month—an amount over $100 cheaper than what the youngest drivers pay. Those folks above 80 hop back above the average as dexterity and driving ability change with age.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$264
|20s
|$177
|30s
|$132
|40s
|$127
|50s
|$126
|60s
|$131
|70s
|$139
|80s
|$168
Fort Wayne Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Hoosiers know that safe driving saves lives and livelihoods. Insurance companies agree and give “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to those with clean records. An at-fault fender bender adds $51 per month to the cost. Anyone running late to work or school should watch out because a speeding ticket adds $47 per month. It’s not all sad news for drivers with less-than-perfect records. After three years of careful driving, accidents and violations stop affecting insurance prices.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$151
|Speeding Ticket
|$197
|At-Fault Accident
|$201
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$190
See More:
Fort Wayne Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Like most in the U.S., the Hoosier State lets insurance companies use credit to set rates. Insurance companies claim the data paints the picture, but many drivers can’t see precisely how credit relates to driving ability. If the picture’s clear, why would those with poor credit or average credit pay less than those with good or excellent credit? It turns out that people with better credit can finance costlier cars and may need more coverage to protect their assets. Between average, good, and excellent credit, there’s at most a $5 difference, so the insurance companies weigh the factor relatively lightly in Indiana.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$159
|Good
|$162
|Average
|$158
|Poor
|$143
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Indiana
Find local Fort Wayne agents
Ervins Insurance Services5726 Bailey Court,
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Oscar C Mitson Insurance Agency6500 E State Blvd,
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
Hughes Insurance Group, Inc.14423 Lima Road,
Fort Wayne, IN 46818
Gibson202 W Berry St Ste 300,
Fort Wayne, IN 46802-2242
Baatz Insurance Corp6206 Constitution Dr.,
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Huff and Campbell Insurance Agency4233 E State Blvd,
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
Gregory Associates, Inc4011 W Jefferson Blvd,
Fort Wayne, IN 46804-6853
Amstutz Insurance Inc.4302 Flagstaff Cove,
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
Ovation Insurance6058 E State Blvd,
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
Imel Insurance Agency2700 Lower Huntington Road,
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Fort Wayne, IN DMV Information
Drivers in this state have plenty of options when it comes to taking care of their DMV to-do lists. Branches and kiosk locations are spread conveniently across the state. Each Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branch has its own hours and days of service. Most close on Monday and many are open Saturday. While a self-service kiosk may be hard to find in Fort Wayne, there are two branch locations—Fort Wayne-Pine Valley and Fort Wayne-Waynedale. Always on the go or prefer to stay inside? The Motor Vehicle Division also makes it easy to do business with them online through myBMV.
Public Transportation in Fort Wayne, IN
Getting around Indiana’s second-largest city is easy, even for non-drivers. Citilink is the face of public transportation for Fort Wayne with a ridership of nearly two million passenger trips per year. Full service operating hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. If you miss the bus or prefer a more personal option, traditional taxis and rideshare services (including Uber and Lyft) are also available.
For more detailed Indiana city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Fort Wayne, IN
Though living in Fort Wayne can be fun, shopping insurance companies one data point at a time is definitely a grind.
Is the scratch piece of paper you’ve been using to compare rates company after company really all that accurate? Using Insurify takes the guesswork out of comparing coverages and gets you the coverage you need quickly.
FAQs - Fort Wayne, IN Car Insurance
If you live in Lake and Porter Counties you do. These two counties require emissions testing every two years for vehicles manufactured after 1975. Look for a Clean Air Check Station near you. If your vehicle doesn’t pass emissions, you’ll need to visit a certified emissions repair facility and have it fixed. In some cases, you can qualify for a waiver or extension.
Though it’s illegal to drive without insurance in Indiana, some people do. For this reason, Indiana requires that insurance companies offer uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage with each policy. Unless you chose to reject this coverage in writing when you bought the policy, your uninsured motorist (UM) and underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage kick in. But remember, UIM in Indiana only covers injuries, not car damage. UM covers both.
A lot goes into calculating your car insurance rate in Indiana. Some factors are out of your control, like your age, gender, or marital status. Insurance companies do use ZIP codes as part of the calculation. Your ZIP code tells them how much of a claims risk you might be based on crime rates and accident statistics where you live. You can keep your rates low by driving safely, comparison shopping for a less expensive policy, or even changing your deductible.
Insurify Insights
How Fort Wayne Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Fort Wayne, Indiana below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Fort Wayne drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Indiana in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Malibu
Most Popular Car in Fort Wayne
#28
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Indiana
#30
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Indiana
#18
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Indiana
#22
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Indiana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Fort Wayne drivers rank 33 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Fort Wayne with an accident: 10.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Fort Wayne drivers rank 18 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Fort Wayne with a DUI: 2.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Indiana, Fort Wayne drivers rank 23 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Fort Wayne with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Indiana, Fort Wayne drivers rank 22 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Fort Wayne with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Indiana, Fort Wayne drivers rank 28 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Fort Wayne with a speeding ticket: 9.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Fort Wayne drivers rank 27 in clean driving records across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Fort Wayne with clean record: 76.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Fort Wayne drivers rank 30 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Fort Wayne with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.65%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Indiana Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022