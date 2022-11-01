4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Just over 52,000 folks call Elkhart home, and most drive as their primary mode of transportation. Finding the best car insurance policy will have you happier than when your team wins the Indiana-Purdue game.
Over 88 percent of Elkhart households own cars. With that many people avoiding the tractors and deer on the road, a dependable car insurance policy becomes as necessary as a good jump shot in the Hoosier state.
Car Insurance in Elkhart, IN
The average cost of Indiana car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Elkhart, IN to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Elkhart is $130 per month, or $1560 annually.
Car insurance in Elkhart is $7 less than the average cost of car insurance in Indiana.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Elkhart on average is Clearcover, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Elkhart, IN
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Elkhart
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$53 /mo
|Progressive
|$96 /mo
|Travelers
|$99 /mo
|Nationwide
|$116 /mo
|The General
|$127 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Elkhart, IN
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Elkhart. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$143 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Indiana Cities
|Indianapolis
|$120/mo
|Fort Wayne
|$109/mo
|Evansville
|$109/mo
|South Bend
|$108/mo
|Elkhart
|$105/mo
|Indiana
|$110/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Indiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Indiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Indiana[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Indiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Indiana, this coverage will help you recover from an accident as quickly as possible.
Elkhart Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
It’s good to be middle-aged in Indiana, at least as far as car insurance rates are concerned. Though teen drivers in the area pay an average of $168 in premiums, insurance companies give motorists with more driving time under their belts a better break. Drivers in their 40s pay much less for car insurance in this state than teen drivers do, at an average of just $66 per month. Though car insurance rates stay comparatively low from ages 40 to 70, senior drivers in their 70s do pay more, at $113. The reason may be due to increased risks some drivers show as they age.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$223
|20s
|$169
|30s
|$131
|40s
|$93
|50s
|$67
|60s
|$73
|70s
|$61
|80s
|$114
Elkhart Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Even after your car insurance rates are set, they can change. One reason car insurance rates increase has to do with a person’s driving record. While a good driver in Elkhart pays an average of $126 in monthly car insurance premiums, someone who has offenses added to their record after rates are established will pay more upon renewal. For example, if you’ve been found at fault for an accident, your rates can increase by as much as 49 percent. Why? The risk you were assigned when you established your policy has increased. The insurance company has to raise their rates accordingly.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$127
|Speeding Ticket
|$135
|At-Fault Accident
|$189
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$185
Elkhart Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
A better car insurance rate is just another reason you should be actively managing your credit score in the Cool North. Not everyone realizes that the way you manage your money is factored into a car insurance company’s calculations when setting your rates. Car insurance companies get a feeling for your financial responsibility by considering your credit score. Whether you pay your bills on time can be an indicator of risk. This risk directly relates to the eventual price you pay for insurance. Drivers with a good credit score in Elkhart pay $114 for their monthly insurance premiums on average.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$106
|Good
|$115
|Average
|$155
|Poor
|$140
Find local Elkhart agents
USI Insurance Services307 S. Main St.,
Suite 305, Elkhart, IN 46516
Treesh Insurance Agency505 S. 3rd St,
Suite 140, Elkhart, IN 46566
TCU Insurance Agency, LLC210 County Road 6,
Elkhart, IN 46514
Cassady Neeser & Brasseur,Horton Grp219 South Third Street,
Elkhart, IN 46514
Berkey Investments LLC501 West Bristol,
Elkhart, IN 46514
Johnson Insurance Agency, Inc2726 S Main St,
Elkhart, IN 46517-2614
Salinas Insurance Agency, Inc.2938 S Main St,
Elkhart, IN 46517
Holmes Insurance Agency, Inc.311 W Hively Ave,
Elkhart, IN 46517
Acosta Insurance Agency, Inc.3803 S Main St,
Elkhart, IN 46517
Affordable Insurance Agency INC.525 S 2nd St,
Elkhart, IN 46516
Elkhart, IN DMV Information
The Elkhart Bureau of Motor Vehicles is at 222 Harrison St., Elkhart, IN 46516. The hours are Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The phone number is 1 (888) 692-6841. If you want to skip the drive, you can renew your vehicle online along with a host of other services.
Public Transportation in Elkhart, IN
Most Elkhart residents drive, but the city has public transportation. The Interurban Trolley services Elkhart but also has routes going to Goshen and Mishawaka. Need to skip the bus? You can choose rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft. If you're going to kick it old-school, try traditional tax companies like Elkhart Taxi Service and Ace Cab. Desire a little Indiana fresh air? You can try Lime for a scooter or bikesharing.
For more detailed Indiana city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Elkhart, IN
Elkhart residents might decide to leave the laps to those folks down at the Indy 500. But if you're going to be on the road, you might as well get a deal sweeter than a can of Ski. Try Insurify to race to the best rates when you compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When over 16 percent of drivers in Indiana have no insurance, you can't skip protection. Use Insurify to get the coverage and rate that will make you happier than a Hoosier tailgating on a Friday.
FAQs - Elkhart, IN Car Insurance
More than one out of six Indiana drivers have no insurance, and the cost of vehicle repairs increased in the state. Insurers try to match the rate with the level of risk.
If you want to pay as little as possible, get state minimum coverage. It's the least amount of protection Indiana allows. If you've financed your car, you may need comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to keep your bill low, raise your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if a wreck happens.
Car insurance premiums vary by city, company, and driver. If you want a rate that's tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and find the coverage you deserve at a price you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Elkhart Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Elkhart, Indiana below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Elkhart drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Indiana in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford Fusion
Most Popular Car in Elkhart
#49
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Indiana
#53
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Indiana
#24
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Indiana
#33
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Indiana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Elkhart drivers rank 48 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Elkhart with an accident: 9.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Elkhart drivers rank 24 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Elkhart with a DUI: 2.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Indiana, Elkhart drivers rank 35 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Elkhart with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Indiana, Elkhart drivers rank 31 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Elkhart with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Indiana, Elkhart drivers rank 49 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Elkhart with a speeding ticket: 7.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Elkhart drivers rank 25 in clean driving records across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Elkhart with clean record: 76.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Elkhart drivers rank 57 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Elkhart with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.29%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
