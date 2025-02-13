Best Car Insurance in Indiana (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Indiana drivers have dozens of reputable auto insurance companies to choose from in the Hoosier State. Finding the right insurance company for your coverage needs can be difficult.
To help you find the best car insurance in Indiana, Insurify analyzed 50 auto insurers, considering factors like average rates, coverage options, and customer satisfaction.
Best car insurance companies in Indiana
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Indiana, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from a few different car insurance companies. Learn more about a handful of the best insurers in Indiana identified by Insurify below. Each company included has affordable average insurance rates and quality coverage options.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
NR
3.5
A solid optionBased on 30 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Grange
Customers appreciate the high coverage and value but dislike the constant rate increases and lack of communication.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Recreational vehicle insurance
Gap protection
Reviews (19)
Carol
November 5, 2024
Verified Review
Looking for Cheaper Full Coverage That Doesn't Always Rise
The price always goes up even with no claims and driving less than 50 miles a week.
Jeff
October 17, 2024
Verified Review
Fair
My insurance rate increased without any prior notification.
David
October 6, 2024
Verified Review
Auto Insurance - Another Consumer Concern
It's okay. They wouldn't allow me to remove my disabled, unlicensed wife from the policy to save money. I drive less than 100 miles weekly, but I'm still charged at standard rates. All providers seem to charge a lot. Unfortunately, the system doesn't provide a premium break for substantially reduced risk. It's disappointing.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
NR
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Why we picked this company
Grange offers a wide variety of car insurance endorsements, with options like new car replacement, rental reimbursement, full glass coverage, pet injury coverage, and mobile device coverage. The company also has an impressive selection of discounts for potential savings.
Grange earned an above-average rating for overall customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in the North Central region.[1] But you must work with an independent agent to get a quote or purchase a car insurance policy.
Pros
Above-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power
Many available endorsements
Many available discounts
Cons
Can’t get a quote or purchase a policy online
Mobile app doesn’t have great ratings
Above-average number of complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,684 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (967)
Anthony
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
I Like USAA
Very good.
Dianne
February 9, 2025
Verified Review
Poor
They are expensive, and when you need them, they don't help you.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
891
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA is a great option for Indiana veterans, current servicemembers, and eligible immediate family members. The company offers many car insurance discounts, including military-specific savings, like garaging your vehicle on base during deployment.
USAA also offers two usage-based insurance programs — the SafePilot telematics program for safe driving rewards and a pay-per-mile policy for infrequent drivers.
Pros
Great ratings for customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction, and financial strength
Good variety of available discounts
More than one usage-based insurance program
Cons
Coverage available only to eligible military personnel and family members
Fewer endorsements than some competitors
Above-average number of complaints filed with the NAIC
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$74/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$179/mo
3.6
A solid optionBased on 258 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Dairyland
Drivers appreciate the affordable initial rates and the company’s willingness to insure when others won’t. But they dislike the frequent and unexplained rate increases, and some report poor customer service experiences.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Hard-to-insure drivers
Customer satisfaction
RV and motorcycle coverage
Reviews (138)
Julie
February 12, 2025
Verified Review
I would recommend Dairy Land to everyone I know. However, I had to opt for something cheaper through the state.
I would recommend Dairy Land to everyone I know. However, I had to opt for something cheaper through the state.
James
February 3, 2025
Verified Review
Dairyland 2024 Policy
Everything has been satisfactory. However, having to pay $5000.00 upfront was quite a lot. Upon reviewing the policy, I was disappointed to find that it did not include any medical coverage. Furthermore, two of the vehicles have loans attached, and the insurance did not list the Credit Unions as Lien Holders.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.61
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Dairyland specializes in insuring high-risk drivers, like people with a history of accidents, serious traffic violations, and low credit-based insurance scores. In addition to standard car insurance coverages, Dairyland also sells SR-22 insurance and non-owner insurance.
On its website, the company advertises flexible payment plans and low down payment policies. While Dairyland offers a handful of discounts, it offers fewer savings opportunities than some of the other top companies in Indiana.
Pros
Sells coverage to high-risk drivers, including SR-22s
Flexible payment plans and low down payments
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Non-standard insurance rates tend to be more expensive
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,664 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,865)
Kimberlee
February 12, 2025
Verified Review
No consideration for loyalty
They offer reasonable pricing, but they refused to provide us with a homeowner policy due to our poor credit. Despite being auto insurance customers for over 15 years without any payment issues, our loyalty seems to be unappreciated. Our monthly payment of $197 is consistently deducted from our account without any problems.
Floyd
February 11, 2025
Verified Review
I highly recommend Geico.
I have enjoyed a very favorable relationship with Geico. They have great customer service representatives and they are very responsive to my inquiries. I highly recommend Geico.
Alfred
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Unfair Rate Increases
I have a perfect record. I've never even had a parking ticket against my record. However, they keep raising my rates due to other people's driving. This doesn't seem fair or right.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
847
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO has some of the best selections for car insurance discounts. The company offers savings for drivers with a clean record, military servicemembers, federal employees, affinity group members, good students, early shoppers, young drivers, and more.
Drivers can also earn a discount for insuring a new car and insuring a car with certain safety features. Notably, GEICO also offers 24/7 phone customer service and live chat during business hours.
Pros
Many available discounts
24/7 customer service and live chat support
Offers accident forgiveness
Cons
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage
Limited options for available endorsements
Below-average customer and claims satisfaction scores from J.D. Power
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$91/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$191/mo
3.7
A solid optionBased on 2,747 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Liberty Mutual
Drivers appreciate the ease of making payments and the company’s helpful customer service. But they dislike the frequent and unexplained rate increases, and some report difficulties in communication and claim handling.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (1,601)
Catherine
February 11, 2025
Verified Review
Discount Needed
The prices are high. I'm trying to find a better deal. They should offer a discount to their customers.
Patrick
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Nightmare with Liberty Mutual
I filed a claim for a robbery and was given inaccurate critical information on the amount of time I had to file a claim. The claim was reassigned to four different adjusters. Approximately $10k in property was stolen. I had $35k in replacement coverage and received only $1.7k.
Charles
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Outstanding service from the agent. He kept in touch and checked on me. I would renew with him.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
807
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
3.95
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Liberty Mutual is a great pick for Indiana drivers who want to customize their car insurance with endorsements. In addition to state-minimum and full-coverage policies, Liberty Mutual also offers gap insurance, rental reimbursement, teachers’ auto insurance, accident forgiveness, original parts coverage, and roadside assistance.
The company also has a disappearing deductible option and guaranteed lifetime repairs coverage when you take your car to a participating shop after a physical damage claim.
Pros
More available endorsements than most competitors
Above-average claims satisfaction rating from J.D. Power
Many available discounts
Cons
Below-average rating for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power
Twice as many complaints with the NAIC than expected for its size
Doesn’t offer rideshare insurance in Indiana
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Indiana to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Indiana
The best car insurance company in Indiana is different for every driver. The right insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs, preferences, and budget. Keep the following tips in mind while you’re researching insurance companies.
Consider what coverage you need
Choose an insurance company that offers the types of coverage that will give you the most financial protection for your situation. For example, if you have a teen driver on your policy, you might want to add endorsements like roadside assistance or accident forgiveness. If you have a brand-new car, you could benefit from original equipment manufacturer coverage and new car replacement coverage.
Look for discount opportunities
Most car insurance companies in Indiana offer car insurance discounts that can reduce your insurance premium. As you’re comparing insurance companies, pay attention to the savings opportunities that each insurer provides and the average savings for each one. Selecting a company that offers multiple discounts you can take advantage of could help you find the cheapest insurance rate.
Read reviews from policyholders
Before you choose an insurer in Indiana, it’s a good idea to read online reviews from current and past policyholders. Reading reviews can give you a better sense of what other drivers think about the company’s customer service, claims-handling practices, and other important factors. You can check Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to see reviews and complaints from previous and current customers.
Check financial stability ratings
Learn more about the company’s financial strength by looking up its AM Best rating. AM Best grades insurance companies based on their ability to meet policyholder obligations and pay claims. If you choose an insurer that isn’t financially strong, it could go out of business or take a while to issue claim settlements. Aim to choose an insurer with an AM Best rating of A or higher.
Compare quotes from a few insurers
Auto insurance companies charge different insurance rates for the same coverage. To find the cheapest car insurance policy for your situation, it’s helpful to compare personalized quotes from a few different insurance companies. You can get quotes on each company’s website or use a quote-comparison tool to see insurance rates from multiple companies using a single application.
Average cost of car insurance in Indiana
The average cost of car insurance in Indiana is $73 per month for minimum coverage and $141 per month for full coverage. State-minimum coverage is the cheapest policy you can get in Indiana.
Drivers in Indiana pay significantly less for car insurance than the U.S. national average. The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $105 per month for minimum coverage and $199 for full coverage.
While car insurance rates in Indiana are more affordable than in some other areas, it’s important to note that rates are different for every driver. Factors like your ZIP code, age, gender, driving record, vehicle type, coverage limits, and deductibles can affect the cost of your policy.
Best car insurance in Indiana FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Indiana, the following additional information can help answer your remaining questions.
How much is car insurance in Indiana?
The overall cost of car insurance in Indiana is $107 per month. By coverage level, Indiana drivers pay an average insurance rate of $73 per month for state-minimum coverage and $141 for full coverage.
How much you pay will ultimately depend on your driving history, age, chosen coverage, insurance company, and more. You can find cheap car insurance by comparing quotes from multiple companies.
What are the best car insurance companies in Indiana?
The best car insurance company in Indiana varies for every driver. After comparing 50 insurers, Insurify found that some of the best picks in Indiana are Grange, Liberty Mutual, GEICO, Dairyland, and USAA.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Indiana?
In the state of Indiana, drivers must carry at least 25/50/25 in personal liability insurance. That includes $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability per accident. Indiana state law also requires underinsured motorist insurance, with a minimum of $50,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident.[2]
Sources
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com.
Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.