Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Indianapolis, IN (2022)

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Updated November 1, 2022

This city isn’t called the “Crossroads of America” for nothing, as Indianapolis is home to more interstates than most other places in the nation. Rush hour can bring an immense amount of traffic, depending on where you are in the metropolitan area, and those who don’t know how to navigate the area’s countless number of roundabouts could find driving in Indianapolis stressful, to say the least. Thankfully, at least you won’t have to navigate how to pay for your auto insurance, as residents in this area can typically save money after doing a bit of research.

Car Insurance in Indianapolis, IN

The average cost of Indiana car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Indianapolis, IN to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Indianapolis is $160 per month, or $1920 annually.

  • Car insurance in Indianapolis is $23 more than the average cost of car insurance in Indiana.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Indianapolis on average is Clearcover, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$52
State Farm
$78
Travelers
$116
Nationwide
$145
The General
$154

Cheapest Car Insurance in Indianapolis, IN

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in IndianapolisQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Progressive$52 /mo
State Farm$78 /mo
Travelers$116 /mo
Nationwide$145 /mo
The General$154 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Indianapolis, IN

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Indianapolis. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
American Family89$163 /mo
Nationwide89$229 /mo
Safeco86$176 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$204 /mo
Travelers80$110 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Indiana Cities
Fort Wayne$109/mo
Evansville$109/mo
South Bend$108/mo
Carmel$99/mo
Indianapolis$120/mo
Indiana$109/mo
Carmel
$99
South Bend
$108
Average for IN
$109
Fort Wayne
$109
Evansville
$109
Indianapolis
$120

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Indiana

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Indiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Indiana[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Indiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Indiana, this coverage will help you recover from an accident as quickly as possible.

Indianapolis Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Those with more than 30 years of driving experience in Indianapolis will find that their car insurance rates are some of the best around. Motorists in their 50s, 60s, and 70s will pay an average of $122, $125, and $127, respectively. Prices here are the highest for drivers under 20 years of age, with rates that average $300; however, once a driver is out of their teen years, they can save about $120 off this initial rate.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
teens$301
20s$189
30s$144
40s$162
50s$123
60s$126
70s$128
80s$160

Indianapolis Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

It’s a matter of pride for many motorists to maintain a clean driving record, but if you do receive a moving violation, your car insurance premiums won’t take too much of a hit. Drivers without any points on their records pay an average of $165, and if they run a stop sign or red light, their rates won’t be impacted by more than a few dollars. A speeding ticket, however, will cause premiums to go up to around $189, and an at-fault accident pushes prices to $200.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$166
Speeding Ticket$190
At-Fault Accident$201
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$163

Indianapolis Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Drivers with excellent credit definitely get to enjoy lower car insurance rates in Indianapolis. These individuals tend to pay an average of $152, as they are deemed to be the most financially trustworthy. Motorists whose credit falls into the poor, average, or good tiers will typically pay $173, $171, or $177, respectively. While boosting your credit is always worthwhile, drivers in Indianapolis have an extra incentive to do so.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$153
Good$178
Average$172
Poor$174

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Indiana

Find local Indianapolis agents

  • A-1 Insurance, Hunt & Assoc

    2929 E 96th St Suite A,
    Indianapolis, IN 46240

  • McGowan Insurance Group

    355 Indiana Avenue,
    Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2972

  • M J Schuetz Insurance Services

    55 Monument Circle,
    Indianapolis, IN 46204

  • Associated Insurance Group of Indiana

    7799 Michigan Rd.,
    Indianapolis, IN 46268

  • Burns Family Insurance

    1800 N Meridian Street,
    Indianapolis, IN 46202

  • RMIA Inc. dba Risk Manager Insurance Agency

    9119 Otis Avenue,
    Indianapolis, IN 46216

  • Cindy Wilkins Insurance Agency

    8007 S Meridian,
    Indianapolis, IN 46217

  • Merritt Hall Insurance

    2421 Production Drive,
    Indianapolis, IN 46242

  • McClain-Matthews Insurance

    6329 Hollister Drive,
    Indianapolis, IN 46224

  • ACB Insurance, Inc.

    9959 Crosspoint Blvd,
    Indianapolis, IN 46256
Indianapolis, IN DMV Information

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles makes it easy for drivers to get the information they need, with branch locations and kiosks sprinkled around the metropolitan area. Many offices are open Tuesday through Saturday with varying hours and allow you to check current wait times online. If you need to head to a BMV location, it’s often advised that you check multiple offices to see which is the least busy.

Public Transportation in Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis has refined its public transportation system over the years, making it quite easy to get around town without your own vehicle. IndyGo operates 31 different routes that crisscross the city as well as the Red Line rapid transit electric bus system. You can also rent an electric vehicle or scooter if need be, while others opt to use a ridesharing service like Lyft or Uber.

For more detailed Indiana city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Indianapolis, IN

If you’ve grown up in Indianapolis, the city’s maze of interstates is likely nothing you worry about, but those new to the area should take extra time when planning a trip and remember to stay focused on the road at all times. Even though a collision can happen completely accidentally, keep in mind that you’re financially responsible if a problem occurs on the road.

In order to protect yourself in the event of an accident, it’s best to make sure you have adequate car insurance. By visiting Insurify, you can compare quotes with ease and enroll in a policy that will meet your specific driving needs. Now, you can navigate the roads of Indianapolis with a little more peace of mind!

FAQs - Indianapolis, IN Car Insurance

  • Residents of Indianapolis often pay up to 20 percent less than the national average for their auto policy due to a variety of factors, including the frequency of accidents in the state, a person’s driving history, and more.

  • If you’re looking to purchase insurance in Indiana for the first time, it’s important to note that you must have liability coverage of at least $25,000. Additional types of protection are always available, depending on your specific needs.

  • Anyone who is found operating a vehicle without coverage will have their driving privileges suspended and may face penalties as well. It’s common to need special insurance moving forward when you do get your license back.

Insurify Insights

How Indianapolis Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Indianapolis, Indiana below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Indianapolis drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Indiana in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

chevrolet

Chevrolet Malibu

Most Popular Car in Indianapolis

#7

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Indiana

#27

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Indiana

#37

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Indiana

#1

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Indiana

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Indianapolis drivers rank 52 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Indiana.

    • Rank within state: #52
    • Percent of drivers in Indianapolis with an accident: 9%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Indianapolis drivers rank 37 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Indiana.

    • Rank within state: #37
    • Percent of drivers in Indianapolis with a DUI: 2.2%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Indiana, Indianapolis drivers rank 33 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #33
    • Percent of drivers in Indianapolis with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Indiana, Indianapolis drivers rank 36 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #36
    • Percent of drivers in Indianapolis with a reckless driving violation: 1.2%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Indiana, Indianapolis drivers rank 7 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #7
    • Percent of drivers in Indianapolis with a speeding ticket: 11.3%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Indianapolis drivers rank 51 in clean driving records across all cities in Indiana.

    • Rank within state: #51
    • Percent of drivers in Indianapolis with clean record: 73.5%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Indianapolis drivers rank 19 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Indiana.

    • Rank within state: #19
    • Percent of drivers in Indianapolis with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.87%
  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

