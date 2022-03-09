Indiana SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Indiana?

Filing an SR-22 comes with a fee of about $25, as well as any fees associated with reinstating your license. But the real cost comes in the form of higher car insurance rates because after your serious driving infraction, car insurance companies believe you are riskier to insure.

Thankfully, Indiana is one of the more affordable states to drive in: drivers with no violations on their record pay only $151 per month on average, which is in the lower half nationally. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $163, which means in Indiana an SR-22 costs an extra $12 per month, an increase of eight percent.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $151 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $163 $12 ▴ 7.95% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

