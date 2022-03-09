Indiana SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Indiana (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Indiana, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Indiana. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Indiana.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|National General
|$105
|Travelers
|$113
|USH&C
|$122
|Gainsco
|$122
|Elephant
|$130
|First Chicago
|$138
|Direct Auto
|$142
|Dairyland
|$144
|SafeAuto
|$146
|Bristol West
|$152
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Indiana?
Filing an SR-22 comes with a fee of about $25, as well as any fees associated with reinstating your license. But the real cost comes in the form of higher car insurance rates because after your serious driving infraction, car insurance companies believe you are riskier to insure.
Thankfully, Indiana is one of the more affordable states to drive in: drivers with no violations on their record pay only $151 per month on average, which is in the lower half nationally. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $163, which means in Indiana an SR-22 costs an extra $12 per month, an increase of eight percent.
Remember these are just averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Indiana?
When you earn yourself a major driving offense, such as a DUI, your state government will only reinstate your license after you receive an SR-22 form. This is an important document that your insurance company is in charge of filing. The SR-22 verifies to the state that you have at least bought minimum car insurance coverage and are paying your monthly premiums.
Not all car insurance companies will file SR-22 forms for drivers. And those that do might charge you high premiums, given your less-than-perfect driving history. That's why you'll need to do your research to find an insurance company willing to file this crucial form for you—then use quote comparison to find a rate that meets your budget.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Indiana?
In Indiana, it's legal for car insurance companies to factor in your credit score when determining your rates. As a result, having excellent credit when shopping for SR-22 coverage will likely lead to lower car insurance rates on average. SR-22 drivers with average, good, or poor credit scores pay between $38 and $42 more than people with similar credit, while SR-22 drivers with excellent credit see their rates increase $34 compared to normal.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$143
|$177
|$34
|Good
|$159
|$198
|$38
|Average
|$161
|$199
|$38
|Poor
|$174
|$216
|$42
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Indiana
Before you hit the road in Indiana, you'll want to make sure you're paying a fair price for car insurance. While driving with an SR-22 can make finding affordable car insurance a bit harder, browsing a wide range of car insurance options can go a long way. That's where Insurify comes in, putting a diverse set of car insurance quotes all in one place so that you can quickly find insurance that meets your budget and needs as a driver with an SR-22.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Indiana
Maybe you're working on getting your driver's license back, but you don't yet own a car. Do you still need SR-22 insurance? Ultimately, you do, though keep in mind that this policy will be much cheaper than SR-22 policies for drivers who own a car that they drive regularly. A non-owner SR-22 insurance policy helps you meet the legal requirements needed to drive but is designed for drivers who don't own a car.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Indiana
When a driver has an SR-22, they're proving to the state that they have the financial means to cover any potential damages on the road. Indiana doesn't offer an alternative proof of financial responsibility, so if you don't want to deal with the SR-22 process, you'll have to wait out the three to five years until you can get your license back.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Indiana
You can't just go to any insurance company looking for SR-22 insurance. Some don't even offer such policies, while others will—but at sky-high prices. To get the full lay of the land and find the best policy at the best price, you'll want to use Insurify, where comprehensive quote comparison is fast and free.
Frequently Asked Questions
Indiana drivers need an SR-22 for three to five years, depending on the severity of the offense and whether this offense is committed repeatedly.
If you move out of Indiana, your SR-22 will follow you to the new state. This even applies if the new state is one of the few that don't require an SR-22. So don't move to a non-SR-22 state and expect to get out of this requirement.
If you don't have a car in Indiana but still plan on driving, you'll want a non-owner SR-22 insurance policy. This still meets the legal requirements of an SR-22 but doesn't saddle you with high premiums, because you won't be on the road as regularly as a car owner.
Compare Top Auto Insurance Companies
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.