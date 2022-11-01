4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Denver, CO
The average cost of Colorado car insurance changes depending on a number of factors, including which auto insurance company is used, an individual’s driving and credit history, and coverage levels. Average rates also vary city by city, so Insurify has calculated the cheapest rates available in Denver to help you decide what coverage and provider are right for you.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Denver is $236 per month, or $2832 annually.
Car insurance in Denver is $49 more than the average cost of car insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Denver on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Denver, CO
The cost of auto insurance will always depend on location, age, and an individual’s driving history. Insurify compiled a list of the cheapest car insurance companies currently available for Colorado drivers in Denver. The average rates provided in the chart below range from $185 to $267 a month.
|Insurance Provider in Denver
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Sun Coast
|$175 /mo
|Progressive
|$178 /mo
|Bristol West
|$185 /mo
|Travelers
|$188 /mo
|SafeAuto
|$194 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Denver, CO
Numerous factors contribute to the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) calculation, including the insurance company’s quality, reliability, customer satisfaction, reviews, and more. The chart below includes the best insurance providers available in Denver based on the ICS and costs of car insurance coverage to ensure Denver drivers find the best auto insurance rates available.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Nationwide
|89
|$225 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$211 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$295 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$188 /mo
|State Auto
|76
|$221 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Colorado Cities
|Colorado Springs
|$215/mo
|Aurora
|$228/mo
|Fort Collins
|$142/mo
|Arvada
|$219/mo
|Denver
|$236/mo
|Colorado
|$208/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Denver Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Cheaper car insurance coverage comes with age. For teens and drivers under 25, car insurance policies—including liability insurance, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage—cost more than prices for older, more experienced drivers. Prices decrease with age until around 60, before slowly increasing again. The chart below has information for Colorado drivers of all ages.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$411
|Under 25
|$345
|20s
|$259
|30s
|$197
|40s
|$178
|50s
|$158
|60s
|$150
|70s
|$164
|80+
|$183
Denver Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
The cost of motorist coverage depends on an individual’s driving history and accident record. At-fault car accidents, speeding tickets, failure-to-stop incidents, DUIs, and other motor vehicle incidents increase the costs of an insurance policy. Alternatively, drivers with records free of accidents, property damage, bodily injury, and more will pay less on monthly premiums.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$239
|Speeding Ticket
|$305
|At-Fault Accident
|$304
|Failure to Stop
|$285
|DUI
|$257
Denver Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Similar to a person’s driving record, a driver’s credit history influences monthly insurance premiums. Car insurance companies, like homeowners insurance providers, view credit history as an indication of payment reliability. Those with excellent credit scores benefit in finding the cheapest auto insurance, while those with average or poor scores often end up paying more.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$235
|Good
|$258
|Average
|$261
|Poor
|$257
Find local Denver agents
Insurance Town & Country1735 E. 17th Ave.,
Denver, CO 80218
AFI-Almeida Florez Inc.3900 West 38th Ave,
Denver, CO 80212
JJ Insurance Inc880 Buchtel Blvd,
Denver, CO 80210
Moody Insurance Agency8055 E Tufts Ave,
Denver, CO 80237
Bonnie Brae Insurance Agency179 S. Colorado Blvd,
Denver, CO 80246
Kasztl Insurance Agency1615 California St,
Denver, CO 80202
Denver Insurance LLC1127 Auraria Parkway Suite 22,
Denver, CO 80204
Spotlight Insurance Agency3000 E Bates Avenue,
Denver, CO 80210
CRS Insurance Brokerage6600 E Hampden Ave Ste 200,
Denver, CO 80224-3045
Insurance Collective, LLC1550 Wewatta St,
Denver, CO 80202
Denver DMV Information
Within Denver, there are five different in-person Department of Motor Vehicles branches, labeled Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, Southeast, and Tremont. For the convenience of those who cannot make it in person, many services provided at these locations can also be completed online at the official website for the city of Denver or through the mail.
Services accessed outside of the in-person offices include registration renewals, address updates, license plate and sticker replacements, and vehicle registrations in some cases. Colorado requires emissions testing in Denver and other counties, which is available through the Denver DMV branches. More information is available on the city of Denver website.
Public Transportation in Denver
Both a bus and a rail system are available in Denver, which makes some in-city travel possible without your own car. For instance, both locals and tourists utilize a completely free service called the 16th Street Mall Ride to travel downtown. The RTD light-rail is another option that provides access from the city to other nearby neighborhoods, with 11 separate tracks.
Other methods for transportation are available as well. Taxis and shuttle services are of course available, as well as rideshare options like Uber and Lyft. Bikeshare is another fun option, with bikes available from both Lime and its city-funded equivalent Denver B-Cycle.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Denver
Car insurance can be a strain on your finances, but finding a coverage plan that works for you, even if it is simply Colorado’s required minimum coverage, is crucial. Underinsured and uninsured motorists risk large fees in the event of an accident. A full-coverage policy is not necessary but includes important liability coverage to cover costs of potential medical payments.
Liability insurance can be purchased on its own, whether or not you settle for the state minimum liability for bodily injury liability and property damage liability. Coverage limits and costs of deductibles depend on a number of factors, which is why Insurify offers a simple way to compare the cheapest coverage in Denver for your specific needs at your convenience.
For more detailed Colorado city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Denver, CO Car Insurance
Count on Insurify to help! We crunched the numbers to help you find the cheapest car insurance available in Denver so you don’t have to, providing information for you regardless of driving history. Whether you have a perfect record or have a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, failure to stop, or DUI on record, you can compare average monthly quotes here from the top companies.
As always, the cost of car insurance in Denver depends on the insurance providers and needed coverage. For instance, personal injury protection is not required in the state. The individual’s driving and personal history, including accident history, credit history, marital status, and age, impact costs. The cheapest coverage we’ve compiled ranges from $175 to $333 a month.
All the usual motor vehicle violations drive up insurance rates in Denver, in addition to driver age and credit history. According to Insurify's national average calculations, Denver ranks 12th in cities with the most DUIs, 11th in cities with the most moving violations, and 12th in cities with the most speeding tickets. Costs will vary based on insurance providers.
Insurify Insights
How Denver Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Denver, Colorado below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Denver drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Colorado in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Denver
#16
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado
#17
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado
#24
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado
#14
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Denver drivers rank 13 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Denver with an accident: 10.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Denver drivers rank 24 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Denver with a DUI: 1.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Denver drivers rank 21 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Denver with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Denver drivers rank 21 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Denver with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Denver drivers rank 16 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Denver with a speeding ticket: 11.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Denver drivers rank 23 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Denver with clean record: 74%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Denver drivers rank 18 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Denver with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.27%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
