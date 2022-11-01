4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Arvada, CO (2022)

Car InsurancedelimiterColoradodelimiterArvada
Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Arvada, CO

In 1850, Arvada was the first place settlers struck gold in Colorado, and people have been striking gold in this suburban corner of the Mile High City ever since. Maybe it’s the breathtaking parks, family-friendly amenities, or outstanding quality of life that’s attracted over 124,000 people to the city. And, with all those people on the road, you’re going to need car insurance.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Arvada is $216 per month, or $2592 annually.

  • Car insurance in Arvada is $29 more than the average cost of car insurance in Colorado.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Arvada on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Sun Coast
$154
Progressive
$160
Bristol West
$171
SafeAuto
$174
Travelers
$181

Cheapest Car Insurance in Arvada, CO

Arvada has a plethora of insurance providers you can pick from. When reviewing your insurance needs, you may notice more than a handful within range of your budget; the table below shows some of the cheapest providers we found. The easiest method to lock in the right insurance service is to get multiple quotes and choose the best combination of price and coverage .

Insurance Provider in ArvadaQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Sun Coast$154 /mo
Progressive$160 /mo
Bristol West$171 /mo
SafeAuto$174 /mo
Travelers$181 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Arvada, CO

While finding a cheap insurance policy is great, finding a quality insurer that can reliably pay claims is important as well. We review insurance providers like Allstate and State Farm, as well as smaller, regional insurers so that you can be assured of their quality. The following companies provide insurance products in Arvada and have been ranked by Insurify.

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Nationwide89$231 /mo
Safeco86$221 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$288 /mo
Travelers80$181 /mo
State Auto76$206 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Colorado Cities
Denver$236/mo
Colorado Springs$215/mo
Aurora$228/mo
Fort Collins$142/mo
Arvada$219/mo
Colorado$208/mo
Fort Collins
$142
Average for CO
$208
Colorado Springs
$215
Arvada
$219
Aurora
$228
Denver
$236

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Arvada Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Your age has a significant impact on your auto insurance policy price. Statistically, younger drivers cause more accidents than more experienced motorists. That’s why it’s common for drivers under 25 to pay more for state minimum coverage (which is bodily injury liability and property damage liability only) than older drivers do.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Teens$411
20s$259
30s$197
40s$178
50s$158
60s$150
70s$164
80+$183

Arvada Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Maintaining a clean driving record is the simplest way to get a good deal because tickets, claims, and accidents can raise your insurance premiums for up to five years. Insurers feel that the past is the most significant predictor of future behavior. Therefore, they raise premiums for people who have mishaps in their driving history to account for the increased risk.

That said, even if you have a less-than-perfect driving record, it’s possible to secure coverage. While looking at these numbers, the DUI prices might pop out at you, but remember these are just averages, and your bottom line may vary.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Clean Record$212
Speeding Ticket$270
At-Fault Accident$270
DUI$208

Arvada Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Historically, drivers with better credit scores submit fewer claims. So raising your credit score is one solid strategy to reduce your insurance costs. Those with excellent credit and good credit get the best rates, as shown in the table below. Moving from poor to excellent credit could mean saving $300 per year. Here are the insurance premiums at various credit levels.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$215
Good$231
Average$234
Poor$240

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Colorado

Find local Arvada agents

  • Lakeside Insurance Center

    7728 Vance Drive,
    Arvada, CO 80003

  • Holliway Insurance Agency, Inc.

    5765 Olde Wadsworth Blvd Ste 20,
    Arvada, CO 80002

  • Altitude Insurance Agency

    5701 Yukon St,
    Arvada, CO 80002

  • Alliance Insurance Group

    7910 Ralston Rd,
    Arvada, CO 80002

  • McCann Insurance Office

    5690 Webster st,
    Arvada, CO 80002

  • Insurance Connection of Colorado

    7843 W. 62nd Way,
    Arvada, CO 80004

  • Menk Insurance Agency LLC

    5977 Flora Way,
    Arvada, CO 80004

  • Insurance Connections Agency, Inc

    9941 W 71st Avenue,
    Arvada, CO 80002

  • Commercial Insurance Services LLC dba CIS Insurance

    8108 Ralston Rd.,
    Arvada, CO 80002

  • David Rohweder Agency

    12191 W 64th Avenue STE 102,
    Arvada, CO 80004
Arvada DMV Information

The Arvada DMV office is located at 6510 Wadsworth Blvd Ste #320, Arvada, CO. You can take care of renewals, plate registration, change of address, title services, or even handicap placards in person or online. In-person services require an appointment, and the office hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Call (303) 271-8100 to make an appointment.

Public Transportation in Arvada

Arvada provides its residents with several public transit options that link to other cities. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) manages Arvada’s public transportation system. The G Line offers commuter trains to Denver, and there are also bus routes available. Amtrak trains and Greyhound buses accommodate long-distance traveling from one destination to the next.

Yet people may find it difficult to depend on public transportation during severe weather months. Despite these amenities, most Arvada inhabitants drive in and around the city; over 96 percent of households own a vehicle, resulting in significant traffic bottlenecks. Ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft, as well as regular taxis, are available in Arvada.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Arvada

It only seems like there’s another Gold Rush as people flood into Arvada. Everyone wants to enjoy the excellent schools, quiet neighborhoods, and old yet new town vibes. It also helps that Denver, Boulder, and views of the Rockies aren’t  too far away. With so many people moving to the city and some with no clue how to drive in the cold, car insurance is a necessity.

Back in the day, you had to spend hours calling insurance agents, but luckily, there are now easier ways to get a quote. Simply head over to Insurify , enter some quick info, and you’ll get 10+ free quotes all tailored to your unique driving profile. You can even bundle in homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance on Insurify , in a matter of minutes.

For more detailed Colorado city level guides, check out these below.

FAQs - Arvada, CO Car Insurance

  • To find cheap car insurance, keep a spotless driving record free of claims and accidents, bump up your deductibles, maybe choose liability coverage only, and boost your credit score. Then, once you’ve knocked all that off the to-do list, think about bundling renters insurance, home insurance, or life insurance for even more savings.

  • In Arvada, according to the data, car insurance costs $230 per month, or $2,760 per year. The average cost of car insurance in Arvada is 2 percent lower than the national average of $234 per month. Colorado is the 17th most expensive state in the country, but drivers who use Insurify save $585 per year on average.

  • Arvada’s rates are going up because of the city’s growth, the increasing cost of repairs, severe weather, growing healthcare costs, and uninsured drivers (consider uninsured motorists coverage). However, even in light of these factors, you can still find cheap car insurance. Just make sure to get multiple quotes so you see all the most budget-friendly coverage options.

Insurify Insights

How Arvada Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Arvada, Colorado below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Arvada drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Colorado in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Arvada

#13

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado

#9

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado

#26

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado

#15

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Arvada drivers rank 4 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #4
    • Percent of drivers in Arvada with an accident: 11.3%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Arvada drivers rank 26 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #26
    • Percent of drivers in Arvada with a DUI: 1.8%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Arvada drivers rank 6 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #6
    • Percent of drivers in Arvada with a reckless driving offense: 2.7%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Arvada drivers rank 7 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #7
    • Percent of drivers in Arvada with a reckless driving violation: 3%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Arvada drivers rank 13 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #13
    • Percent of drivers in Arvada with a speeding ticket: 12%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Arvada drivers rank 32 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #32
    • Percent of drivers in Arvada with clean record: 72.6%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Arvada drivers rank 15 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #15
    • Percent of drivers in Arvada with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.44%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

More cities in Colorado

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Colorado General Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
