Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Arvada, CO
In 1850, Arvada was the first place settlers struck gold in Colorado, and people have been striking gold in this suburban corner of the Mile High City ever since. Maybe it’s the breathtaking parks, family-friendly amenities, or outstanding quality of life that’s attracted over 124,000 people to the city. And, with all those people on the road, you’re going to need car insurance.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Arvada is $216 per month, or $2592 annually.
Car insurance in Arvada is $29 more than the average cost of car insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Arvada on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Arvada, CO
Arvada has a plethora of insurance providers you can pick from. When reviewing your insurance needs, you may notice more than a handful within range of your budget; the table below shows some of the cheapest providers we found. The easiest method to lock in the right insurance service is to get multiple quotes and choose the best combination of price and coverage .
|Insurance Provider in Arvada
|Quotes
|Sun Coast
|$154 /mo
|Progressive
|$160 /mo
|Bristol West
|$171 /mo
|SafeAuto
|$174 /mo
|Travelers
|$181 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Arvada, CO
While finding a cheap insurance policy is great, finding a quality insurer that can reliably pay claims is important as well. We review insurance providers like Allstate and State Farm, as well as smaller, regional insurers so that you can be assured of their quality. The following companies provide insurance products in Arvada and have been ranked by Insurify.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Nationwide
|89
|$231 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$221 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$288 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$181 /mo
|State Auto
|76
|$206 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Colorado Cities
|Denver
|$236/mo
|Colorado Springs
|$215/mo
|Aurora
|$228/mo
|Fort Collins
|$142/mo
|Arvada
|$219/mo
|Colorado
|$208/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Arvada Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age has a significant impact on your auto insurance policy price. Statistically, younger drivers cause more accidents than more experienced motorists. That’s why it’s common for drivers under 25 to pay more for state minimum coverage (which is bodily injury liability and property damage liability only) than older drivers do.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$411
|20s
|$259
|30s
|$197
|40s
|$178
|50s
|$158
|60s
|$150
|70s
|$164
|80+
|$183
Arvada Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Maintaining a clean driving record is the simplest way to get a good deal because tickets, claims, and accidents can raise your insurance premiums for up to five years. Insurers feel that the past is the most significant predictor of future behavior. Therefore, they raise premiums for people who have mishaps in their driving history to account for the increased risk.
That said, even if you have a less-than-perfect driving record, it’s possible to secure coverage. While looking at these numbers, the DUI prices might pop out at you, but remember these are just averages, and your bottom line may vary.
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$212
|Speeding Ticket
|$270
|At-Fault Accident
|$270
|DUI
|$208
Arvada Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Historically, drivers with better credit scores submit fewer claims. So raising your credit score is one solid strategy to reduce your insurance costs. Those with excellent credit and good credit get the best rates, as shown in the table below. Moving from poor to excellent credit could mean saving $300 per year. Here are the insurance premiums at various credit levels.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$215
|Good
|$231
|Average
|$234
|Poor
|$240
Find local Arvada agents
Lakeside Insurance Center7728 Vance Drive,
Arvada, CO 80003
Holliway Insurance Agency, Inc.5765 Olde Wadsworth Blvd Ste 20,
Arvada, CO 80002
Altitude Insurance Agency5701 Yukon St,
Arvada, CO 80002
Alliance Insurance Group7910 Ralston Rd,
Arvada, CO 80002
McCann Insurance Office5690 Webster st,
Arvada, CO 80002
Insurance Connection of Colorado7843 W. 62nd Way,
Arvada, CO 80004
Menk Insurance Agency LLC5977 Flora Way,
Arvada, CO 80004
Insurance Connections Agency, Inc9941 W 71st Avenue,
Arvada, CO 80002
Commercial Insurance Services LLC dba CIS Insurance8108 Ralston Rd.,
Arvada, CO 80002
David Rohweder Agency12191 W 64th Avenue STE 102,
Arvada, CO 80004
Arvada DMV Information
The Arvada DMV office is located at 6510 Wadsworth Blvd Ste #320, Arvada, CO. You can take care of renewals, plate registration, change of address, title services, or even handicap placards in person or online. In-person services require an appointment, and the office hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Call (303) 271-8100 to make an appointment.
Public Transportation in Arvada
Arvada provides its residents with several public transit options that link to other cities. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) manages Arvada’s public transportation system. The G Line offers commuter trains to Denver, and there are also bus routes available. Amtrak trains and Greyhound buses accommodate long-distance traveling from one destination to the next.
Yet people may find it difficult to depend on public transportation during severe weather months. Despite these amenities, most Arvada inhabitants drive in and around the city; over 96 percent of households own a vehicle, resulting in significant traffic bottlenecks. Ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft, as well as regular taxis, are available in Arvada.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Arvada
It only seems like there’s another Gold Rush as people flood into Arvada. Everyone wants to enjoy the excellent schools, quiet neighborhoods, and old yet new town vibes. It also helps that Denver, Boulder, and views of the Rockies aren’t too far away. With so many people moving to the city and some with no clue how to drive in the cold, car insurance is a necessity.
For more detailed Colorado city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Arvada, CO Car Insurance
To find cheap car insurance, keep a spotless driving record free of claims and accidents, bump up your deductibles, maybe choose liability coverage only, and boost your credit score. Then, once you’ve knocked all that off the to-do list, think about bundling renters insurance, home insurance, or life insurance for even more savings.
In Arvada, according to the data, car insurance costs $230 per month, or $2,760 per year. The average cost of car insurance in Arvada is 2 percent lower than the national average of $234 per month. Colorado is the 17th most expensive state in the country, but drivers who use Insurify save $585 per year on average.
Arvada’s rates are going up because of the city’s growth, the increasing cost of repairs, severe weather, growing healthcare costs, and uninsured drivers (consider uninsured motorists coverage). However, even in light of these factors, you can still find cheap car insurance. Just make sure to get multiple quotes so you see all the most budget-friendly coverage options.
Insurify Insights
How Arvada Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Arvada, Colorado below:
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Arvada
#13
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado
#9
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado
#26
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado
#15
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Arvada drivers rank 4 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Arvada with an accident: 11.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Arvada drivers rank 26 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Arvada with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Arvada drivers rank 6 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Arvada with a reckless driving offense: 2.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Arvada drivers rank 7 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Arvada with a reckless driving violation: 3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Arvada drivers rank 13 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Arvada with a speeding ticket: 12%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Arvada drivers rank 32 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Arvada with clean record: 72.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Arvada drivers rank 15 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Arvada with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.44%
Sources
- Colorado General Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022