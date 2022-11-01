4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
A short drive north from Boulder, Longmont is a picturesque city of just under 100,000 people. Beautiful in the summer and snowy in the winter, the city offers driving that most residents find fairly straightforward. Some surface streets become backed up during peak travel times, but overall, motorists here have few complaints. Even so, it’s wise to make sure you have proper car insurance coverage before you get behind the wheel.
Car Insurance in Longmont, CO
The average cost of Colorado car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Longmont, CO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Longmont is $184 per month, or $2208 annually.
Car insurance in Longmont is $3 less than the average cost of car insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Longmont on average is Foremost GroupSelect℠, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Longmont, CO
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Longmont
Insurance Provider in Longmont
|Allstate
|$108 /mo
|The General
|$150 /mo
|Nationwide
|$158 /mo
|American Family
|$191 /mo
|Travelers
|$205 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Longmont, CO
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Longmont. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
Best Companies | Score
|American Family
|89
|$205 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$227 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$242 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$182 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Colorado Cities
|Denver
|$236/mo
|Colorado Springs
|$215/mo
|Aurora
|$228/mo
|Fort Collins
|$142/mo
|Longmont
|$162/mo
|Colorado
|$197/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Longmont Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
It will be tough for even the most hardworking teenagers to squeak out a car insurance payment at $444 a month without a little help from mom and dad. In Longmont, prices go down as the number of years of experience increases. For this reason, twentysomethings lock in a $200 break from what the youngest drivers shell out. From then on, the rates continue to dive, with everyone above 30 beating the state average of $253 per month. Those in their 80s get the best deal, with a price that’s less than a third of what teen drivers pay.
|Driver's Age
Driver's Age | Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$444
|20s
|$232
|30s
|$191
|40s
|$168
|50s
|$200
|60s
|$233
|70s
|$182
|80s
|$134
Longmont Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Coloradans know safe driving pays on and off the road. On top of peace of mind, people also receive “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts from their insurance companies. Why do drivers with a failure-to-stop violation pay the least, at $202? Often, drivers with violations strip down their policies, opting for liability only and skipping comprehensive and collision coverage. A speeding ticket bumps up the rate by $20 per month. Fortunately, three years of careful driving and a person’s record resets.
|Driving History
Driving History | Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$220
|Speeding Ticket
|$240
|At-Fault Accident
|$227
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$202
Longmont Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
How does managing credit relate to driving ability? In the Centennial State, insurance companies factor in credit when setting premiums. Generally, people with better credit pay less. But in Longmont, those with poor or average credit get a better deal than those with better credit. The reason is that people with better credit might finance costlier cars and buy more coverage to protect their assets. That said, the difference between average, good, and excellent credit is at most $12.
|Credit Tier
Credit Tier | Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$237
|Good
|$242
|Average
|$231
|Poor
|$178
Find local Longmont agents
Parker Douglas - Longmont1630 Main Street \#203,
Longmont, CO 80501
Adams Insurance Advisors10 Ken Pratt Blvd,
Longmont, CO 80501
BSH Insurance Agency Inc. - Longmont5019 Mountain View Ave,
Longmont, CO 80501
Flores Insurance Agency809 Main St,
Longmont, CO 805014922
Larry Roe Agency829 Main St.,
Ste 2, Longmont, CO 80501
CoWest of the Front Range637 Kimbark St,
Longmont, CO 80501
RWR West Inc437 Main Street,
Longmont, CO 80501
Mary Lou Agency, Inc.255 Weaver Park Rd Ste 203,
Longmont, CO 80501
Haddock Insurance, A Division of Lakeside Insurance500 Coffman Street,
Longmont, CO 80501
True North Companies Insurance & Financial Services275 S Main St Ste 100,
Longmont, CO 80501-6461
Longmont, CO DMV Information
A short drive along Highway 287 is all it takes to complete your DMV tasks in Longmont. The Longmont Driver License Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and often receives rave reviews for its efficiency. The Boulder County Clerk & Recorder Motor Vehicle Division operates on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Colorado License Plate office is open on weekdays as well from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Public Transportation in Longmont, CO
Longmont has worked hard to make its bus system one of the best in the area and offers a variety of routes. While most of the city can be reached in this way, it’s not always the best option for everyone. Those who prefer to travel in private often opt for a Lyft or Uber as walking or biking can be tough.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Longmont, CO
As Boulder becomes more and more popular, it’s only natural that Longmont will see an increase in residents as well as cars on the road. It’s important to give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination and become familiar with alternate routes to your most frequently visited places.
Car insurance doesn’t have to be expensive for Longmont residents when they use Insurify. After answering several simple questions, you can compare real-time quotes and enroll in the policy that best meets your driving and budgetary needs.
FAQs - Longmont, CO Car Insurance
Motorists here find that they pay almost exactly the national average for their auto coverage, although your individual premium will vary based on your driving history and the level of protection you enroll in.
Colorado is considered an at-fault state, so the individual who is responsible for the accident will need to exhaust their insurance benefits first. Even the most careful drivers can find that they cause a collision, so it’s crucial that you enroll in adequate insurance coverage.
You can enroll in the best policy for your driving needs by using Insurify. Simply answer a few questions to compare prices from top insurance companies with ease. Now, you can save time and money with Insurify!
Insurify Insights
How Longmont Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Longmont, Colorado below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Longmont drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Colorado in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Longmont
#17
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado
#8
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado
#12
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado
#28
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Longmont drivers rank 6 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Longmont with an accident: 11.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Longmont drivers rank 12 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Longmont with a DUI: 2.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Longmont drivers rank 4 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Longmont with a reckless driving offense: 2.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Longmont drivers rank 5 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Longmont with a reckless driving violation: 3.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Longmont drivers rank 17 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Longmont with a speeding ticket: 11.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Longmont drivers rank 27 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Longmont with clean record: 73.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Longmont drivers rank 3 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Longmont with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 2.85%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.
Sources
- Colorado General Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022