Updated November 1, 2022
Discover Beautiful Aurora
Car travel is the main mode of transportation for nearly three hundred seventy thousand Aurora residents. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Aurora.
With all those cars on the road, a solid auto insurance policy is vital for every driver in this blizzard-prone city. With mountains to the north and city to the south, Aurora is sandwiched between some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. Search and save on the best car insurance policies in Aurora today.
Car Insurance in Aurora, CO
The average cost of Colorado car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Aurora, CO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Aurora is $273 per month, or $3276 annually.
Car insurance in Aurora is $86 more than the average cost of car insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Aurora on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Aurora, CO
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Aurora
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$123 /mo
|Nationwide
|$200 /mo
|Travelers
|$246 /mo
|The General
|$276 /mo
|American Family
|$296 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Aurora, CO
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Aurora. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$330 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$268 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$366 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$232 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Colorado Cities
|Denver
|$236/mo
|Colorado Springs
|$215/mo
|Fort Collins
|$142/mo
|Arvada
|$219/mo
|Aurora
|$228/mo
|Colorado
|$208/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Aurora Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenagers will need to clock a lot of hours at a part-time job to afford a $529 per month car insurance payment. In the Centennial State, driving experience is the key to cutting down the price. That’s why a few more years’ experience gives twentysomethings an over $175 price break compared to their youngest drivers. From there, the trend continues downward as drivers add decades. Most people end up slightly above or below the state average of $253. Those in their 70s get the best deal and pay $300 less than teens.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$529
|20s
|$340
|30s
|$261
|40s
|$278
|50s
|$274
|60s
|$235
|70s
|$197
|80s
|$265
Aurora Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In Aurora, safe driving is also financially savvy driving. Insurance companies like the idea and give “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to people with clean records. Those price cuts could be ruined by zooming through a stop sign or red light. Drivers with a failure-to-stop ticket pay over $75 per month or $600 a year more. But even with a less-than-perfect driving history, it’s not all bad news. After three years, tickets and accidents stop affecting car insurance costs.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$276
|Speeding Ticket
|$350
|At-Fault Accident
|$325
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$368
Aurora Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many Coloradans scratch their heads when trying to figure out how their credit relates to their driving ability. The state allows insurance companies to set rates based on credit, and they claim their numbers tell a different story. If so, why do people with poor credit pay less than those with average or good credit? Often, drivers with better credit can finance costlier vehicles and need higher levels of coverage to protect their assets. Either way, moving from average credit to excellent credit can save drivers over $560 a year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$263
|Good
|$300
|Average
|$309
|Poor
|$295
Find local Aurora agents
American Insurance Services20965 E Jefferson Ave,
Aurora, CO 80013
Rojas Insurance Group LLC2290 Dayton Street,
Aurora, CO 80010
CoWest Centennial6515 S RIVIERA WAY,
AURORA, CO 80016
Sin Fronteras Multiservices, LLC14105 E Exposition Avenue,
Aurora, CO 80012
Bud Judy Agency, Inc.1250 S. Buckley Rd.,
Suite I-305, Aurora, CO 80017
General Agency Corporation15200 E Girard Ave \#4800,
Aurora, CO 80014-5054
Avitus Insurance Services, Inc.3131 S Vaughn Way Suite 400,
Aurora, CO 80014
RKA Insurance Services LLC6225 S Ider Way,
Aurora, CO 80016-4279
Healthy Colorado Insurance LLC1250 S. Buckley Rd,
Aurora, CO 80017
Avanti Group2821 S Parker Rd,
Aurora, CO 80014-2735
Aurora DMV Information
Aurora, Colorado has multiple DMV outposts around the area. The opening hours vary between 8:30 AM and 6 PM with additional early morning, evening, and weekend hours. Some DMV services are offered online, including requesting duplicate registration cards, emissions waiver applications, and title change status. They also offer an online chat service to assist you which may enable you to skip your in-person DMV visit altogether.
Public Transit in Aurora
Because of its close proximity to both Denver and Boulder, Arvada offers residents a wide array of public transit options connecting it to surrounding municipalities. Arvada's public transit system is run by the Regional Transportation District, or RTD. The G Line offers commuter rail services to Denver, bus routes are also available. Longer distance Greyhound bus and Amtrak rail services operate stops throughout the city to a wider range of destinations. Still, residents may struggle to rely on public transport during stormy weather months. Even with these services, most Arvada residents drive cars in and around the city, over 93 percent of households own vehicles, leading to frequent traffic jams throughout the city. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus and traditional taxis, operate across Aurora.
For more detailed Colorado city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Aurora
As American drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
With an estimated 13.3 percent of vehicles driving uninsured throughout Colorado, give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - Aurora, CO Car Insurance
Winter weather can have a big effect on driving in Aurora in the colder months. Firstly, follow local law enforcement’s instructions, suggestions, and driving bans. Keep a safety kit in your car with a shovel, snow broom, ice scraper, water, snacks, warm clothing, emergency flares, flashlights, batteries, and jumping cables. In serious storms, only travel by car in emergencies or when vitally necessary. It’s best to stay safe at home and not risk the dangers of a snowy drive.
Driving uninsured puts yourself and the drivers and passengers in the cars around you in great danger. You should never drive uninsured. Penalties for driving uninsured are severe and may include driving privilege and vehicle registration suspensions, revocation of license plates, statutory fees, reinstatement fees, and Colorado State SR-22 requirements.
To legally drive in Colorado, vehicles must carry liability insurance, even if they are just parked on the road. Bodily injury and property damage coverage are required as the minimum coverage in the state. Supplemental coverage for further protection in the case of an accident can be obtained in the form of comprehensive, collision, loan/lease payoff, medical payments, rental car reimbursements, roadside assistance, and uninsured motorist protection. Insurance agencies offer these options for further coverage in the case of an accident caused by or involving your vehicle. As insurance products become more comprehensive, so does the protection. While cheap auto insurance is what some drivers are in the market for, other drivers prefer to have the highest coverage.
Driving uninsured puts yourself, your passengers, your property, and everyone around you in danger. Never drive uninsured. In the state of Colorado, if a driver is found to be driving uninsured, punishments can have major, costly, and long-term repercussions. For the first offense of driving without financial responsibility, drivers will receive four points on their license, hundreds in fines, and license suspension. They may also be mandated to file SR-22 insurance.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Aurora and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Insurify Insights
How Aurora Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Aurora, Colorado below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Aurora drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Colorado in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Dodge Dakota
Most Popular Car in Aurora
#24
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado
#29
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado
#28
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado
#22
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Aurora drivers rank 29 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Aurora with an accident: 8.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Aurora drivers rank 28 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Aurora with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Aurora drivers rank 33 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Aurora with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Aurora drivers rank 32 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Aurora with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Aurora drivers rank 24 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Aurora with a speeding ticket: 10.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Aurora drivers rank 9 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Aurora with clean record: 77.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Aurora drivers rank 21 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Aurora with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.03%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
