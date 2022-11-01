4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
A suburb of both Denver and Boulder, Broomfield is home to roughly 70,000 people and offers a small-town feel with many big-city amenities. Driving here is fairly straightforward; city streets are organized in a grid fashion, and the area takes on a bit of a sprawling nature. Although Broomfield is flat, making it a bit easier to navigate, winter weather can pose a challenge if you aren’t prepared. Residents should make sure they have proper car insurance coverage before they get behind the wheel, even if they don’t drive much here.
Car Insurance in Broomfield, CO
The average cost of Colorado car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Broomfield, CO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Broomfield is $214 per month, or $2568 annually.
Car insurance in Broomfield is $27 more than the average cost of car insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Broomfield on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Broomfield, CO
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Broomfield
|Insurance Provider in Broomfield
|State Farm
|$112 /mo
|Nationwide
|$168 /mo
|The General
|$199 /mo
|Travelers
|$202 /mo
|American Family
|$207 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Broomfield, CO
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Broomfield. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$264 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$257 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$254 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$217 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Colorado Cities
|Denver
|$236/mo
|Colorado Springs
|$215/mo
|Aurora
|$228/mo
|Fort Collins
|$142/mo
|Broomfield
|$186/mo
|Colorado
|$201/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Broomfield Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
It will be tough for even the most hardworking teens to afford a $509 monthly car insurance payment. In Broomfield, a greater number of years behind the wheel leads to lower insurance costs. That’s why twentysomethings see a $200 price cut compared to teens’ premium. From then on, except for those in their 40s and 50s, everyone pays less than the state average of $312 per month. Those in their 80s get the best deal, with a premium that’s over $350 cheaper than what the youngest drivers shell out.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$510
|20s
|$286
|30s
|$222
|40s
|$303
|50s
|$364
|60s
|$243
|70s
|$192
|80s
|$153
Broomfield Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Coloradans know that safe driving is smart driving. Insurance companies agree with the idea and reward the safest folks on the road with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. But the deals can quickly go away if a driver’s late morning results in a speeding ticket. Worse still, an at-fault accident pushes the rate up by $80 per month, or $960 per year. But it’s not all sad news because three years of careful driving restore a person’s record back to clean.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$256
|Speeding Ticket
|$312
|At-Fault Accident
|$337
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$271
Broomfield Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In the Centennial State, drivers have long tried to figure out just how credit affects their car insurance. The law allows insurance companies to use credit when setting rates. Typically, people with the best credit pay the least. Why do those with average credit pay less than those with good credit? People with better credit might finance costlier cars and get more coverage to protect their assets. Either way, moving from poor to excellent credit saves $45 per month, or $540 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$253
|Good
|$279
|Average
|$269
|Poor
|$298
Find local Broomfield agents
Your Insurance Specialists, Inc.390 Interlocken Cresent 350,
Broomfield, CO 80020
Aspen Gold Insurance Brokers11001 W 120th Ave,
Broomfield, CO 80021
Nick Harte Insurance Agency Inc8181 Arista Pl,
Broomfield, CO 80021
Kyle Insurance Group LLC12995 Sheridan Blvd. \#204,
Broomfield, CO 80020
Direct Insurance Services LLC42 Garden Center,
Broomfield, CO 80020
Secure American Insurance Inc26 Garden Center Suite 2,
Broomfield, CO 80020
Sean Hiller: Allstate Insurance555 US-287 Ste A,
Broomfield, CO 80020
Flatirons Insurance Group8181 Arista Pl Suite \#100,
Broomfield, CO 80021
Tim Andrews Agency, Inc. American Family Insurance7050 W 120th Ave,
Broomfield, CO 80020
Farmers Insurance - Tim Stuber12995 Sheridan Boulevard Ste 102,
Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield, CO DMV Information
Motorists who need to access DMV services in the Broomfield area will likely be pleasantly surprised, as the Broomfield Motor Vehicle Department is said to be the least stressful location around. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., it’s easy to get in and complete your tasks without having to wait very long. Various additional Drivers License Offices are scattered throughout the city as well, helping drivers to renew their licenses with ease.
Public Transportation in Broomfield, CO
The city of Broomfield is growing rapidly, and officials are well aware of the need to improve public transportation systems. At this time, there’s a bus system that runs in conjunction with the Denver system and serves much of the Broomfield area. Some errands can be achieved by walking or biking, and using a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft is a great option during cold winter months.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Broomfield, CO
As both Boulder and Denver become more populated, it’s only natural for an overflow of drivers to be found on the streets of Broomfield. For now, however, traveling around the city is a fairly easy experience. It’s advised that motorists here become familiar with driving in winter weather, as accidents during this time of the year can happen easily.
Shopping for new car insurance doesn’t have to be difficult with Insurify. You’ll be able to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies at once. Insurify helps you discover discounts, and you can even enroll in a new policy online, saving you both time and money.
FAQs - Broomfield, CO Car Insurance
On average, residents of this city pay slightly more than the national average. Your individual insurance premium will be based on a number of factors, including your driving history, the type of vehicle you operate, and more.
Unlike in many other states, if you’re found operating a vehicle without insurance coverage in Colorado, you won’t have to face any jail time. However, you do need to pay a $500 fine and will have your license suspended until you can prove that you have proof of coverage.
To comply with Colorado law, you must purchase at least $25,000 for bodily injury and $15,000 for property damage protection. Additional types of insurance are available should you find that your driving habits require more coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Broomfield Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Broomfield, Colorado below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Broomfield drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Colorado in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Broomfield
#28
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado
#15
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado
#9
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado
#27
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Broomfield drivers rank 9 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Broomfield with an accident: 11%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Broomfield drivers rank 9 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Broomfield with a DUI: 2.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Broomfield drivers rank 8 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Broomfield with a reckless driving offense: 2.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Broomfield drivers rank 11 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Broomfield with a reckless driving violation: 2.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Broomfield drivers rank 28 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Broomfield with a speeding ticket: 10%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Broomfield drivers rank 22 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Broomfield with clean record: 74%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Broomfield drivers rank 8 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Broomfield with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.85%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
