4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Broomfield, CO (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterColoradodelimiterBroomfield
Car InsurancedelimiterColoradodelimiterBroomfield

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Tanveen Vohra
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

A suburb of both Denver and Boulder, Broomfield is home to roughly 70,000 people and offers a small-town feel with many big-city amenities. Driving here is fairly straightforward; city streets are organized in a grid fashion, and the area takes on a bit of a sprawling nature. Although Broomfield is flat, making it a bit easier to navigate, winter weather can pose a challenge if you aren’t prepared. Residents should make sure they have proper car insurance coverage before they get behind the wheel, even if they don’t drive much here.

Car Insurance in Broomfield, CO

The average cost of Colorado car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Broomfield, CO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Broomfield is $214 per month, or $2568 annually.

  • Car insurance in Broomfield is $27 more than the average cost of car insurance in Colorado.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Broomfield on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

State Farm
$112
Nationwide
$168
The General
$199
Travelers
$202
American Family
$207

See More:

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Broomfield, CO

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in BroomfieldQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
State Farm$112 /mo
Nationwide$168 /mo
The General$199 /mo
Travelers$202 /mo
American Family$207 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Broomfield, CO

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Broomfield. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
American Family89$264 /mo
Safeco86$257 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$254 /mo
Travelers80$217 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

Colorado Cities
Denver$236/mo
Colorado Springs$215/mo
Aurora$228/mo
Fort Collins$142/mo
Broomfield$186/mo
Colorado$201/mo
Fort Collins
$142
Broomfield
$186
Average for CO
$201
Colorado Springs
$215
Aurora
$228
Denver
$236

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Broomfield Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

It will be tough for even the most hardworking teens to afford a $509 monthly car insurance payment. In Broomfield, a greater number of years behind the wheel leads to lower insurance costs. That’s why twentysomethings see a $200 price cut compared to teens’ premium. From then on, except for those in their 40s and 50s, everyone pays less than the state average of $312 per month. Those in their 80s get the best deal, with a premium that’s over $350 cheaper than what the youngest drivers shell out.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
teens$510
20s$286
30s$222
40s$303
50s$364
60s$243
70s$192
80s$153

Broomfield Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Coloradans know that safe driving is smart driving. Insurance companies agree with the idea and reward the safest folks on the road with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. But the deals can quickly go away if a driver’s late morning results in a speeding ticket. Worse still, an at-fault accident pushes the rate up by $80 per month, or $960 per year. But it’s not all sad news because three years of careful driving restore a person’s record back to clean.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$256
Speeding Ticket$312
At-Fault Accident$337
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$271

See More:

Broomfield Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

In the Centennial State, drivers have long tried to figure out just how credit affects their car insurance. The law allows insurance companies to use credit when setting rates. Typically, people with the best credit pay the least. Why do those with average credit pay less than those with good credit? People with better credit might finance costlier cars and get more coverage to protect their assets. Either way, moving from poor to excellent credit saves $45 per month, or $540 per year.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$253
Good$279
Average$269
Poor$298

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Colorado

Find local Broomfield agents

  • Your Insurance Specialists, Inc.

    390 Interlocken Cresent 350,
    Broomfield, CO 80020

  • Aspen Gold Insurance Brokers

    11001 W 120th Ave,
    Broomfield, CO 80021

  • Nick Harte Insurance Agency Inc

    8181 Arista Pl,
    Broomfield, CO 80021

  • Kyle Insurance Group LLC

    12995 Sheridan Blvd. \#204,
    Broomfield, CO 80020

  • Direct Insurance Services LLC

    42 Garden Center,
    Broomfield, CO 80020

  • Secure American Insurance Inc

    26 Garden Center Suite 2,
    Broomfield, CO 80020

  • Sean Hiller: Allstate Insurance

    555 US-287 Ste A,
    Broomfield, CO 80020

  • Flatirons Insurance Group

    8181 Arista Pl Suite \#100,
    Broomfield, CO 80021

  • Tim Andrews Agency, Inc. American Family Insurance

    7050 W 120th Ave,
    Broomfield, CO 80020

  • Farmers Insurance - Tim Stuber

    12995 Sheridan Boulevard Ste 102,
    Broomfield, CO 80020
View more

Broomfield, CO DMV Information

Motorists who need to access DMV services in the Broomfield area will likely be pleasantly surprised, as the Broomfield Motor Vehicle Department is said to be the least stressful location around. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., it’s easy to get in and complete your tasks without having to wait very long. Various additional Drivers License Offices are scattered throughout the city as well, helping drivers to renew their licenses with ease.

Public Transportation in Broomfield, CO

The city of Broomfield is growing rapidly, and officials are well aware of the need to improve public transportation systems. At this time, there’s a bus system that runs in conjunction with the Denver system and serves much of the Broomfield area. Some errands can be achieved by walking or biking, and using a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft is a great option during cold winter months.

For more detailed Colorado city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Broomfield, CO

As both Boulder and Denver become more populated, it’s only natural for an overflow of drivers to be found on the streets of Broomfield. For now, however, traveling around the city is a fairly easy experience. It’s advised that motorists here become familiar with driving in winter weather, as accidents during this time of the year can happen easily.

Shopping for new car insurance doesn’t have to be difficult with Insurify. You’ll be able to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies at once. Insurify helps you discover discounts, and you can even enroll in a new policy online, saving you both time and money.

FAQs - Broomfield, CO Car Insurance

  • On average, residents of this city pay slightly more than the national average. Your individual insurance premium will be based on a number of factors, including your driving history, the type of vehicle you operate, and more.

  • Unlike in many other states, if you’re found operating a vehicle without insurance coverage in Colorado, you won’t have to face any jail time. However, you do need to pay a $500 fine and will have your license suspended until you can prove that you have proof of coverage.

  • To comply with Colorado law, you must purchase at least $25,000 for bodily injury and $15,000 for property damage protection. Additional types of insurance are available should you find that your driving habits require more coverage.

Insurify Insights

How Broomfield Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Broomfield, Colorado below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Broomfield drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Colorado in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Broomfield

#28

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado

#15

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado

#9

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado

#27

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Broomfield drivers rank 9 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #9
    • Percent of drivers in Broomfield with an accident: 11%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Broomfield drivers rank 9 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #9
    • Percent of drivers in Broomfield with a DUI: 2.5%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Broomfield drivers rank 8 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #8
    • Percent of drivers in Broomfield with a reckless driving offense: 2.4%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Broomfield drivers rank 11 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #11
    • Percent of drivers in Broomfield with a reckless driving violation: 2.5%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Broomfield drivers rank 28 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #28
    • Percent of drivers in Broomfield with a speeding ticket: 10%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Broomfield drivers rank 22 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #22
    • Percent of drivers in Broomfield with clean record: 74%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Broomfield drivers rank 8 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #8
    • Percent of drivers in Broomfield with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.85%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Colorado

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Colorado General Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Tanveen Vohra
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.

Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Learn More
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterColoradodelimiterBroomfield