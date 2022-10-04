Compare Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Colorado: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

Purchasing a new vehicle is exciting, but did you know that the value of your car will drop considerably during the first several years you own it? This depreciation rate, which can amount to over 20 percent by the end of the first year, often leaves a gap between the value of the car and your loan balance, which sometimes totals thousands of dollars.

If you’re involved in a collision that results in a total loss, you’re responsible for bridging the financial gap after your insurance policy pays toward your claim. Gap insurance covers this difference and helps you pay off your car loan. Sometimes called a gap waiver, it’s best for new cars and can be purchased from an insurance company or an auto dealership.

See More: Guide to No Down Payment Car Insurance