Updated November 1, 2022
Located toward the northern border of Colorado, Fort Collins is a small city that’s easy to navigate. With only one major highway bisecting the metropolitan area, the opportunity for car accidents is more limited compared to other busier parts of the nation. While most residents have grown accustomed to driving in snow, visitors to Fort Collins should be prepared for hazardous driving conditions during the winter months. Even during summer weather, it’s important for residents to make sure they have appropriate auto insurance coverage.
Car Insurance in Fort Collins, CO
The average cost of Colorado car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Fort Collins, CO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Collins is $180 per month, or $2160 annually.
Car insurance in Fort Collins is $7 less than the average cost of car insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Fort Collins on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Fort Collins, CO
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Fort Collins
|Insurance Provider in Fort Collins
|Quotes
|State Farm
|$90 /mo
|Allstate
|$101 /mo
|Nationwide
|$143 /mo
|Travelers
|$178 /mo
|The General
|$197 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Fort Collins, CO
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Fort Collins. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|American Family
|89
|$178 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$203 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$209 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$159 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Colorado Cities
|Denver
|$236/mo
|Colorado Springs
|$215/mo
|Aurora
|$228/mo
|Arvada
|$219/mo
|Fort Collins
|$142/mo
|Colorado
|$208/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Fort Collins Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Growing older in Fort Collins has a lot of perks, including getting to enjoy a decrease in your car insurance rates. Drivers under 20, who are still getting comfortable behind the wheel, pay the most for coverage, at an average of $375, and as time goes on, this rate drops significantly. The oldest motorists in Fort Collins, individuals in their 80s, tend to have the cheapest insurance rates in the area, at an average price of only $135 a month.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$376
|20s
|$195
|30s
|$162
|40s
|$240
|50s
|$192
|60s
|$144
|70s
|$198
|80s
|$136
Fort Collins Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In some cities, your driving record plays a large role in your car insurance rates, yet in Fort Collins, drivers find that’s not often the case. Anyone with a clean driving history pays around $193 for coverage, and their rate stays almost the same, even if they receive a failure-to-stop violation. A speeding ticket will cause an increase in price up to about $224, while an at-fault accident brings premiums to an average of $231 a month.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$194
|Speeding Ticket
|$225
|At-Fault Accident
|$232
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$186
Fort Collins Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score isn’t as crucial as you think in Fort Collins when it comes to paying cheaper car insurance rates. Drivers with poor or average credit are often charged $206 or $191, respectively, while boosting your credit to the good tier only drops rates by $4. Motorists who have excellent credit are sometimes surprised to be charged an average of $222, further proving that premiums are calculated using a range of factors.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$223
|Good
|$188
|Average
|$192
|Poor
|$207
Find local Fort Collins agents
Front Range Insurance Group, LLC2002 Caribou Drive,
Fort Collins, CO 80525
1st American Fort Collins LLC3534 JFK Pkwy,
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Flood & Peterson Insurance Inc4821 Wheaton Dr.,
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Floyd Insurance Agency143 E. Harvard Street,
Fort Collins, CO 80525-1735
Frontier LLC dba Frontier Ins and Financial Services7785 Highland Meadows Parkway \#202,
Fort Collins, CO 80528
ABC Insurance Agency Inc121 E Swallow Road \#110,
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Mountain Plains Agency, Inc.4532 McMurry Ave Ste 101,
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Nancy Bond Insurance Services420 S. Howes St \#A104,
Fort Collins, CO 80521
B & B Family Insurance3417 Canadian Pkwy,
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Plummer Insurance, Inc.1520 E Mulberry,
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Fort Collins, CO DMV Information
There’s only one DMV office in Fort Collins itself, with several others located in surrounding communities. Since it’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., drivers are often able to visit the DMV and accomplish their tasks without having to endure long wait times. Unlike some of the other DMV locations across the country, residents in or near Fort Collins do not have the option to visit an office on Saturdays.
Public Transportation in Fort Collins, CO
Getting around Fort Collins without a vehicle can be tricky, depending on what day you’re out and about, as the city’s bus system only operates Monday through Friday. Named Transfort, it offers 22 different routes in and around the downtown area. Weekend travel may necessitate calling an Uber or Lyft; however, if the weather is nice, you can adventure on an electric scooter instead!
For more detailed Colorado city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Fort Collins, CO
If you love historic cities, Fort Collins is a great place to live or visit, but it’s important that you make sure you have adequate auto insurance before you ever get behind the wheel here. Driving in snowy weather may present challenges, and since Colorado is an at-fault state when it comes to accidents, you’ll want to use caution.
Rather than worry about having to pay out of pocket in the event of a collision, it’s best to make sure you have a robust auto insurance policy. Head over to Insurify to compare prices with just a few clicks of your mouse, and discover the options that best meet your auto coverage needs.
FAQs - Fort Collins, CO Car Insurance
Unlike other states, Colorado doesn’t mandate this type of coverage when enrolling in auto insurance. Although the state ranks low on the list of uninsured drivers, it might be a wise option to purchase anyway.
Different than many other states, Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the person who is responsible for the accident must pay for any damages. This system makes it even more important for drivers to enroll in a thorough car insurance policy.
Rates in Fort Collins tend to be 14 percent higher than the national average due to a number of factors, including how many drivers live in the state. Your personal credit and driving history may also play a role in the price you pay for auto coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Fort Collins Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Fort Collins, Colorado below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Fort Collins drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Colorado in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Fort Collins
#7
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado
#3
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado
#6
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado
#17
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Fort Collins drivers rank 8 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Fort Collins with an accident: 11%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Fort Collins drivers rank 6 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Fort Collins with a DUI: 2.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Fort Collins drivers rank 13 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Fort Collins with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Fort Collins drivers rank 6 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Fort Collins with a reckless driving violation: 3.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Fort Collins drivers rank 7 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Fort Collins with a speeding ticket: 12.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Fort Collins drivers rank 34 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #34
- Percent of drivers in Fort Collins with clean record: 71.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Fort Collins drivers rank 23 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Fort Collins with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.79%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Sources
Sources
- Colorado General Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022