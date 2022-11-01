4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Colorado Springs, CO (2022)

Colorado Springs
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Another Mile High City

Far above sea level, picturesque Colorado Springs sits along the eastern foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Glacier-topped mountains surround the city providing 360º vistas of breathtaking natural views. Whether you’re in town to hit the slopes or explore the trails, or if you’re lucky enough to call this outdoor oasis home, finding the right car insurance is a vital step to safe driving in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The main mode of transportation for nearly a half a million residents. Identifying the right car insurance policy and coverage for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Colorado Springs. Compare and save on the best and cheapest car insurance quotes in Colorado.

Car Insurance in Colorado Springs, CO

The average cost of Colorado car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Colorado Springs, CO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Colorado Springs is $239 per month, or $2868 annually.

  • Car insurance in Colorado Springs is $52 more than the average cost of car insurance in Colorado.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Colorado Springs on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

State Farm
$106
Nationwide
$162
Liberty Mutual
$209
Travelers
$246
The General
$268

Cheapest Car Insurance in Colorado Springs, CO

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Colorado SpringsQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
State Farm$106 /mo
Nationwide$162 /mo
Liberty Mutual$209 /mo
Travelers$246 /mo
The General$268 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Colorado Springs, CO

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Colorado Springs. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
American Family89$265 /mo
Safeco86$249 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$333 /mo
Travelers80$213 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

Colorado Cities
Denver$236/mo
Aurora$228/mo
Fort Collins$142/mo
Arvada$219/mo
Colorado Springs$215/mo
Colorado$208/mo
Fort Collins
$142
Average for CO
$208
Colorado Springs
$215
Arvada
$219
Aurora
$228
Denver
$236

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Colorado Springs Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

They say some things get better with age, and indeed that’s true when it comes to car insurance rates in Colorado Springs! Younger, new drivers in Colorado Springs tend to pay more than their older friends because they fall into a higher-risk category. For example, a twentysomething driver in Colorado Springs pays on average $306 in insurance premiums per month. Compare these rates with rates of a thirtysomething colleague, and you’ll find that these drivers pay considerably less—an average of just $226 monthly. Continue aging, and it gets better. Colorado Springs drivers in their 60s represent less risk than their 50-year-old friends, and thus enjoy average monthly insurance rates of just $183.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
teens$466
20s$307
30s$230
40s$243
50s$268
60s$184
70s$211
80s$220

Colorado Springs Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Want the best insurance rates in Colorado Springs? While some risk factors are out of your control, maintaining an excellent driving record is not. Compare insurance rates between those with and without violations on their records, and the savings are easy to see. What kind of rates can a driver with a clean record expect to get on average? The answer is $255 in monthly insurance premiums. Average rates for those with a speeding violation, an at-fault accident, and even a failure to stop on their record come in much higher at $282, $291, and $294, respectively.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$256
Speeding Ticket$283
At-Fault Accident$292
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$295

See More:

Colorado Springs Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

If you haven’t checked on your credit score lately, here’s one reason to know it and treat it carefully: your credit score can affect your insurance rates. Insurance companies view credit score as a way to measure your trustworthiness and risk. People who pay their bills on time, for example, are scored differently when it comes to risk than those who have let their bills go unpaid. In Colorado Springs, drivers with an excellent credit score can expect to pay an average of $256 per month for car insurance.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$257
Good$299
Average$268
Poor$247

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Colorado

Find local Colorado Springs agents

  • Aion Insurance Consultants, Inc

    540 Garden of the Gods Road,
    Colorado Springs, CO 80907

  • Insurance Centers of America

    2055 Anglo Dr \#200,
    Colorado Springs, CO 80918

  • WestCo Insurance LLC

    9235 N Union Blvd Ste 150,
    Colorado Springs, CO 80920

  • Equity Insurance Group

    1880 Dublin Blvd.,
    Suite C, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

  • The Insurance House

    5180 N Union Blvd,
    Suite 105, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

  • American Insurance Exchange

    500 N Circle Dr \#206,
    Colorado Springs, CO 80909

  • Brukhouse Insurance Inc.

    2930 Austin Bluffs Parkway Suite 202,
    Colorado Springs, CO 80918

  • Ron Baumgart Insurance Agency

    7660 Goddard St Ste 205,
    Colorado Springs, CO

  • Curt Baker Insurance Group Inc DBA Baker Insurance Group

    5555 Erindale Drive Suite 205,
    Colorado Springs, CO 80918

  • Six & Geving Insurance, Inc.

    3630 Sinton Rd,
    Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-5077
Colorado Springs DMV

Colorado Springs has one major DMV outpost in the city. Located on North Union Boulevard, the office hours are 8 AM to 5 PM with varying morning and weekend hours. You may be able to skip your visit altogether and utilize their online portal to get the answers and services you need.

Public Transit in Colorado Springs

The Mountain Metropolitan Transit System runs bus routes throughout the city of Colorado Springs into Manitou Springs, North to the Chapel Hills Mall, and other surrounding suburbs. Amtrak and Greyhound provide train and long haul bus services at stations in and near Colorado Springs. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis, also operate across the city.

For more detailed Colorado city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Colorado Springs

As American drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.

Use Insurify to find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.

With an estimated 13.3 percent of Colorado vehicles driving uninsured, being on the road comes with a huge risk. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—use Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you

FAQs - Colorado Springs, CO Car Insurance

  • Winter weather can have a big effect on driving in Colorado Springs in the colder months. Firstly, follow local law enforcement’s instructions, suggestions, and driving bans. Keep a safety kit in your car with a shovel, snow broom, ice scraper, water, snacks, warm clothing, emergency flares, flashlights, batteries, and jumping cables. In serious storms, only travel by car in emergencies or when vitally necessary. It’s best to stay safe at home and not risk the dangers of a snowy drive.

  • Driving uninsured puts yourself and the drivers and passengers in the cars around you in great danger. You should never drive uninsured. Penalties for driving uninsured are severe and may include driving privilege and vehicle registration suspensions, revocation of license plates, statutory fees, reinstatement fees, and Colorado State SR-22 requirements.

  • To legally drive in Colorado, vehicles must carry liability insurance, even if they are just parked on the road. Bodily injury and property damage coverage are required as the minimum coverage in the state. Supplemental coverage for further protection in the case of an accident can be obtained in the form of comprehensive, collision, loan/lease payoff, medical payments, rental car reimbursements, roadside assistance, and uninsured motorist protection. Insurance agencies offer these options for further coverage in the case of an accident caused by or involving your vehicle. As insurance products become more comprehensive, so does the protection. While cheap auto insurance is what some drivers are in the market for, other drivers prefer to have the highest coverage.

  • Driving uninsured puts yourself, your passengers, your property, and everyone around you in danger- never drive uninsured. In the state of Colorado, if a driver is found to be driving uninsured, punishments can have major, costly, and long-term repercussions. For the first offense of driving without financial responsibility, drivers will receive four points on their license, hundreds in fines, and license suspension. They may also be mandated to File SR-22 insurance.

  • The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Colorado Springs and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.

Insurify Insights

How Colorado Springs Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Colorado Springs, Colorado below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Colorado Springs drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Colorado in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

Honda Civic

Most Popular Car in Colorado Springs

#15

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado

#19

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado

#20

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado

#13

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Colorado Springs drivers rank 22 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #22
    • Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with an accident: 9.3%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Colorado Springs drivers rank 20 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #20
    • Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with a DUI: 2%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Colorado Springs drivers rank 26 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #26
    • Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Colorado Springs drivers rank 26 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #26
    • Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Colorado Springs drivers rank 15 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #15
    • Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with a speeding ticket: 11.9%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Colorado Springs drivers rank 19 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #19
    • Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with clean record: 74.4%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Colorado Springs drivers rank 22 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #22
    • Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.92%
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Sources

  1. Colorado General Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.

Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
