Updated November 1, 2022
Another Mile High City
Far above sea level, picturesque Colorado Springs sits along the eastern foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
Glacier-topped mountains surround the city providing 360º vistas of breathtaking natural views. Whether you’re in town to hit the slopes or explore the trails, or if you’re lucky enough to call this outdoor oasis home, finding the right car insurance is a vital step to safe driving in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The main mode of transportation for nearly a half a million residents. Identifying the right car insurance policy and coverage for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Colorado Springs. Compare and save on the best and cheapest car insurance quotes in Colorado.
Car Insurance in Colorado Springs, CO
The average cost of Colorado car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Colorado Springs, CO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Colorado Springs is $239 per month, or $2868 annually.
Car insurance in Colorado Springs is $52 more than the average cost of car insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Colorado Springs on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Colorado Springs, CO
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Colorado Springs
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$106 /mo
|Nationwide
|$162 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$209 /mo
|Travelers
|$246 /mo
|The General
|$268 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Colorado Springs, CO
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Colorado Springs. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$265 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$249 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$333 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$213 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Colorado Cities
|Denver
|$236/mo
|Aurora
|$228/mo
|Fort Collins
|$142/mo
|Arvada
|$219/mo
|Colorado Springs
|$215/mo
|Colorado
|$208/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Colorado Springs Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
They say some things get better with age, and indeed that’s true when it comes to car insurance rates in Colorado Springs! Younger, new drivers in Colorado Springs tend to pay more than their older friends because they fall into a higher-risk category. For example, a twentysomething driver in Colorado Springs pays on average $306 in insurance premiums per month. Compare these rates with rates of a thirtysomething colleague, and you’ll find that these drivers pay considerably less—an average of just $226 monthly. Continue aging, and it gets better. Colorado Springs drivers in their 60s represent less risk than their 50-year-old friends, and thus enjoy average monthly insurance rates of just $183.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$466
|20s
|$307
|30s
|$230
|40s
|$243
|50s
|$268
|60s
|$184
|70s
|$211
|80s
|$220
Colorado Springs Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Want the best insurance rates in Colorado Springs? While some risk factors are out of your control, maintaining an excellent driving record is not. Compare insurance rates between those with and without violations on their records, and the savings are easy to see. What kind of rates can a driver with a clean record expect to get on average? The answer is $255 in monthly insurance premiums. Average rates for those with a speeding violation, an at-fault accident, and even a failure to stop on their record come in much higher at $282, $291, and $294, respectively.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$256
|Speeding Ticket
|$283
|At-Fault Accident
|$292
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$295
Colorado Springs Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
If you haven’t checked on your credit score lately, here’s one reason to know it and treat it carefully: your credit score can affect your insurance rates. Insurance companies view credit score as a way to measure your trustworthiness and risk. People who pay their bills on time, for example, are scored differently when it comes to risk than those who have let their bills go unpaid. In Colorado Springs, drivers with an excellent credit score can expect to pay an average of $256 per month for car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$257
|Good
|$299
|Average
|$268
|Poor
|$247
Find local Colorado Springs agents
Aion Insurance Consultants, Inc540 Garden of the Gods Road,
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Insurance Centers of America2055 Anglo Dr \#200,
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
WestCo Insurance LLC9235 N Union Blvd Ste 150,
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Equity Insurance Group1880 Dublin Blvd.,
Suite C, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
The Insurance House5180 N Union Blvd,
Suite 105, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
American Insurance Exchange500 N Circle Dr \#206,
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Brukhouse Insurance Inc.2930 Austin Bluffs Parkway Suite 202,
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Ron Baumgart Insurance Agency7660 Goddard St Ste 205,
Colorado Springs, CO
Curt Baker Insurance Group Inc DBA Baker Insurance Group5555 Erindale Drive Suite 205,
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Six & Geving Insurance, Inc.3630 Sinton Rd,
Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-5077
Colorado Springs DMV
Colorado Springs has one major DMV outpost in the city. Located on North Union Boulevard, the office hours are 8 AM to 5 PM with varying morning and weekend hours. You may be able to skip your visit altogether and utilize their online portal to get the answers and services you need.
Public Transit in Colorado Springs
The Mountain Metropolitan Transit System runs bus routes throughout the city of Colorado Springs into Manitou Springs, North to the Chapel Hills Mall, and other surrounding suburbs. Amtrak and Greyhound provide train and long haul bus services at stations in and near Colorado Springs. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis, also operate across the city.
For more detailed Colorado city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Colorado Springs
As American drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
With an estimated 13.3 percent of Colorado vehicles driving uninsured, being on the road comes with a huge risk. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist��—use Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you
FAQs - Colorado Springs, CO Car Insurance
Winter weather can have a big effect on driving in Colorado Springs in the colder months. Firstly, follow local law enforcement’s instructions, suggestions, and driving bans. Keep a safety kit in your car with a shovel, snow broom, ice scraper, water, snacks, warm clothing, emergency flares, flashlights, batteries, and jumping cables. In serious storms, only travel by car in emergencies or when vitally necessary. It’s best to stay safe at home and not risk the dangers of a snowy drive.
Driving uninsured puts yourself and the drivers and passengers in the cars around you in great danger. You should never drive uninsured. Penalties for driving uninsured are severe and may include driving privilege and vehicle registration suspensions, revocation of license plates, statutory fees, reinstatement fees, and Colorado State SR-22 requirements.
To legally drive in Colorado, vehicles must carry liability insurance, even if they are just parked on the road. Bodily injury and property damage coverage are required as the minimum coverage in the state. Supplemental coverage for further protection in the case of an accident can be obtained in the form of comprehensive, collision, loan/lease payoff, medical payments, rental car reimbursements, roadside assistance, and uninsured motorist protection. Insurance agencies offer these options for further coverage in the case of an accident caused by or involving your vehicle. As insurance products become more comprehensive, so does the protection. While cheap auto insurance is what some drivers are in the market for, other drivers prefer to have the highest coverage.
Driving uninsured puts yourself, your passengers, your property, and everyone around you in danger- never drive uninsured. In the state of Colorado, if a driver is found to be driving uninsured, punishments can have major, costly, and long-term repercussions. For the first offense of driving without financial responsibility, drivers will receive four points on their license, hundreds in fines, and license suspension. They may also be mandated to File SR-22 insurance.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Colorado Springs and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Insurify Insights
How Colorado Springs Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Colorado Springs, Colorado below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Colorado Springs drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Colorado in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Colorado Springs
#15
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado
#19
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado
#20
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado
#13
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Colorado Springs drivers rank 22 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with an accident: 9.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Colorado Springs drivers rank 20 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with a DUI: 2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Colorado Springs drivers rank 26 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Colorado Springs drivers rank 26 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Colorado Springs drivers rank 15 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with a speeding ticket: 11.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Colorado Springs drivers rank 19 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with clean record: 74.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Colorado Springs drivers rank 22 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Colorado Springs with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.92%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
