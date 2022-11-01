Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Boulder, CO, for 2022

Cheapest Car Insurance in Boulder, CO

What is the cheapest car insurance in Boulder? Progressive is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Boulder, with rates starting at $132 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is different.

How much you pay for your policy depends on what insurance provider you choose to buy from. Each insurer can charge you a different price based on how high-risk it thinks you are, in addition to a number of other factors. This is why it’s so important to shop around—your unique driver profile and insurance needs will result in different costs with each company.

For example, the average rate for car insurance in Boulder is $170, but the table below shows a number of car insurance quotes for well below that price. The cheapest option is Progressive, at only $132 each month. Big brand names like Allstate, GEICO, USAA, and State Farm insurance might be more well known, but they don’t always offer the most affordable prices.

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.