Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Boulder, CO, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Boulder, CO
Located at the base of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder is a city in northern Colorado that offers breathtaking mountain views, exciting outdoor activities, and plenty of restaurants. While enjoying this fun place to call home, Boulder drivers can expect to pay around $170 each month for their car insurance coverage, which is a bit cheaper than the average rate in the state.
Known and loved for its breweries and home to the University of Colorado Boulder and hikes galore, it’s a city with plenty to do. However, know that you should always carry car insurance to make sure you’re protected. Use Insurify’s quote-comparison tool to help you get the coverage you need at rates you can afford!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Boulder is $175 monthly or $2,100 annually.
Car insurance in Boulder is $78 less than the average cost of insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Boulder on average is Progressive, at $132 per month, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Boulder, CO
What is the cheapest car insurance in Boulder?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Boulder, with rates starting at $132 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is different.
How much you pay for your policy depends on what insurance provider you choose to buy from. Each insurer can charge you a different price based on how high-risk it thinks you are, in addition to a number of other factors. This is why it’s so important to shop around—your unique driver profile and insurance needs will result in different costs with each company.
For example, the average rate for car insurance in Boulder is $170, but the table below shows a number of car insurance quotes for well below that price. The cheapest option is Progressive, at only $132 each month. Big brand names like Allstate, GEICO, USAA, and State Farm insurance might be more well known, but they don’t always offer the most affordable prices.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$132
|Sun Coast
|$142
|Travelers
|$143
|SafeAuto
|$147
|Bristol West
|$154
|Direct Auto
|$158
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$163
|Safeco
|$164
|Nationwide
|$168
|Kemper Specialty
|$176
|Liberty Mutual
|$181
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$183
|State Auto
|$192
|The General
|$199
|Dairyland
|$216
|Acuity
|$220
|Kemper
|$233
Best Car Insurance in Boulder, CO
It’s important to recognize that just because it’s a good deal doesn’t always mean it’s good coverage. This is why Insurify came up with the Insurify Composite Score (ICS). Using our data tools and a scientific methodology, we score insurers from 0 to 100 to help users determine the quality of an insurance company while still staying within budget.
In Boulder, the rankings vary. More expensive monthly quotes don’t always connect to higher ICS scores. For example, State Auto is a pricier option, at $192 per month, even more than the national average. However, its ICS score is lower than Travelers, which offers a cheaper option of $143. The highest ICS score is Nationwide, and it’s only a few dollars cheaper than Safeco.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$168
|Safeco
|86
|$164
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$181
|Travelers
|80
|$143
|State Auto
|76
|$192
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Boulder Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
A number of factors can affect how much you pay for your car insurance policy, and one of these is your age. Younger drivers usually get much higher rates because their age signals to insurers that they don’t have much experience behind the wheel and are much likelier to get in an accident. (Note that these costs are across Colorado, not just Boulder.)
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$425
|20s
|$272
|30s
|$214
|40s
|$223
|50s
|$204
|60s
|$178
|70s
|$186
|80+
|$200
Boulder Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance companies pay a lot of attention to your driving record because a long list of claims, collisions, and violations likely means that you will be very expensive to insure. Companies see bad records as pricey clients.
A driving history with a long list of violations can seriously impact your rates. The best way to save and get cheaper quotes is by being a safe driver. The longer you keep your record clear of tickets and claims, the more you’ll find affordable costs. Most insurance companies reward policyholders who go accident-free with discounts to help them save.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$170
|Speeding Ticket
|$228
|At-Fault Accident
|$248
|DUI
|$338
Boulder Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Another reason you might see your average rates drastically change could be because of your credit tier. A single number with a lot of power, your credit score is used by some states and insurers to figure out how responsible or reliable you are. If you have a low score, it might mean that you have poor financial health from not paying your bills on time or being in debt.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$152
|Good
|$182
|Average
|$198
|Poor
|$307
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Boulder
Boulder is an exciting place to call home, both for Colorado locals and people from out of town. It’s important to know that anyone who chooses to get behind the wheel needs to have a car insurance policy to make sure that they, their passengers, and anyone on the road are protected if an accident happens. You can get a great deal on your policy by shopping around!
Insurify makes it easy to compare auto insurance quotes from top companies so you don’t have to worry about spending hours getting bogged down by research. We do all the hard work to help you compare quotes side by side, sifting through millions of quotes from hundreds of companies in the market. All it takes is a few minutes to get started. Get your free quote today!
Frequently Asked Questions
An auto insurance policy shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. You can get quality coverage at a rate you can afford by shopping around and comparing quotes from different companies. Try Insurify to find the best rate in minutes. You can also check for discounts or try bundling your car insurance with other existing policies, like your homeowners or renters insurance.
On average, Boulder drivers can expect to pay around $175 per month or $2,100 annually, for their car insurance policy. However, note that this number will be different for each person based on a number of factors that make up their unique driver profile and coverage needs.
Auto insurance rates vary depending on a number of different factors. Things like the type of car you drive, where you live, your age, the amount of coverage you want, and your credit score all matter. The best way to keep costs low is by keeping a clean driving record, free of claims, accidents, and violations.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
