Best Rideshare Insurance in Colorado: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Colorado Requirements for Rideshare Drivers

It’s an exciting idea to think about becoming a rideshare driver to earn extra income, but the state of Colorado, along with Uber and Lyft, won’t let just anyone offer rides to passengers. The TNC Act set in place strict eligibility requirements for rideshare drivers, and both Uber and Lyft have their own set of stipulations to consider as well.

Vehicle Requirements

Colorado hasn’t designated regulations around the type of personal vehicle you can use while ridesharing, but both Uber and Lyft have created a checklist to consider. Uber states that vehicles must have four doors, be no more than 15 years old, be in good condition, and not have any commercial branding.

Lyft, on the other hand, is far more specific when it comes to vehicle requirements. Personal vehicles must have both four doors and five to eight seats and cannot be titled as salvage, rebuilt, or non-repairable. Taxis and stretch limousines are prohibited from being used, and your ridesharing vehicle cannot be on Lyft ’s list of ineligible subcompact cars.

It’s also required for your vehicle registration to be kept current and for rideshare drivers to be able to provide proof of registration at any time. Colorado ’s TNC Act also prohibits out-of-state vehicles from being used for ridesharing activities, so if you’re a new resident, you’ll need to update your vehicle registration first.

Driver Requirements

It’s not just your vehicle that needs to meet a list of criteria to become a Lyft or Uber driver, as each motorist needs to fulfill certain requirements before they get behind the wheel. All rideshare drivers must have a current license and undergo a medical exam and criminal background check per Colorado ’s TNC Act.

While Colorado stipulates that all rideshare drivers must be at least 21 years old, Lyft requires individuals to be at least 25 years of age. Uber defers to each state’s minimum age requirement but also says that drivers must have at least one year of licensed driving experience or, if younger than 23, three years of time behind the wheel.

Document Requirements

As with any new job, there’s a fair amount of paperwork that needs to be submitted before you can begin ridesharing. Both Uber and Lyft ask for similar documentation that also falls in line with Colorado legislation, making the process pretty straightforward. Here’s what you’ll need to provide:

Your current Colorado vehicle registration

A copy of your personal auto insurance policy

A driver profile photo

Your completed Colorado vehicle inspection (both Uber and Lyft operate specific inspection hubs that thoroughly examine your car)

Colorado’s Driver Fitness Self-Certification form affirming that you are mentally and physically fit to engage in ridesharing

Some cities in Colorado also require additional documentation, including business licenses and permits. It’s recommended that you check with your local county clerk to find out if you’ll need to apply for any permits before you begin driving.

Insurance Requirements

Colorado rideshare drivers are required to maintain a current auto insurance policy; however, neither Lyft, Uber, nor the state itself has designated what your personal auto insurance coverage must look like. Some motorists often enroll in rideshare insurance as an add-on to their current coverage, although it’s not legally required.

It’s advised that your personal auto insurance include limits for property damage and bodily injury protection, also referred to as liability insurance. You may want to enroll in additional upgrades to help pay for medical expenses or roadside assistance and could find that a commercial insurance policy is the right option for you.

Only you know which combination of coverage options and deductibles makes the most sense for your driving needs, so it’s best to explore all of your choices before you enroll in a policy. Adding on a rideshare endorsement might be the best selection for you, or you could decide to simply increase your limits on your personal auto insurance.