Table of contents
If you have a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI on your driving record, Colorado car insurance companies are more likely to consider you a high-risk driver. Car insurance for high-risk drivers in Colorado costs an average of $198 per month, though drivers with clean records typically pay an average of $158.
High-risk drivers are statistically more likely to file insurance claims, which is why insurers charge them higher premiums on average. But Colorado high-risk drivers still have ways to find affordable car insurance premiums.
Here’s what you need to know about finding high-risk car insurance in Colorado.
If you receive 12 points on your Colorado driver’s license within 12 months, the state may suspend your license for up to one year.[1]
Colorado may require drivers to file an SR-22 form when reinstating a suspended license.[2]
Drivers with a DUI in Colorado may have to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle as a condition of reinstating their license.
Who is a high-risk driver in Colorado?
Colorado uses a points system for driving records. When you receive a conviction for a traffic violation in Colorado, the state will assign points to your license. The state assigns higher points for the riskiest behavior on the road, such as reckless driving or going more than 40 mph above the speed limit. Adult drivers who receive 12 or more points within 12 months or 18 or more points within 24 months will have their license suspended for a maximum of one year.[1]
Auto insurance companies in Colorado generally consider you high risk if you have a lot of points on your driving record, even if you don’t meet the suspension threshold, or if you quickly receive points from several separate incidents.
Best Colorado auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers
The cost of high-risk car insurance varies depending on the specific traffic violations on your driving record. Comparing auto insurance quotes from multiple companies is the best way to find cheap car insurance for your situation.
Start your search below with three of the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers in Colorado.
State Farm: Best for affordable rates
4.2
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
|$45/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
|$94/mo
State Farm offers some of the lowest average rates for high-risk auto insurance in Colorado. The average insurance rate for a high-risk driver is higher than rates for drivers with clean records, but State Farm offers discounts to help you afford your insurance premiums.
State Farm also encourages better driving behavior with an accident-free discount and a discount for keeping your driving record free of accidents and traffic violations for three years.
Above-average J.D. Power customer claims and satisfaction ratings
Multiple discounts available
Easily customizable policies
Not all drivers with incidents may qualify for coverage
Accident forgiveness coverage not available
Must get insurance through an agent
USAA: Best for military members
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
|$58/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
|$121/mo
Nearly 350,000 military veterans and more than 137,000 active-duty service members, National Guard members, and their families live in Colorado. USAA provides affordable insurance to veterans, military members, and their qualifying family members, making it the best car insurance option for high-risk drivers in Colorado affiliated with the military.
Excellent J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings
Access to banking and investment products
Savings of up to 30% with SafePilot program
Gap insurance not available
Available only to military members, veterans, and qualifying family members
Low customer review rating on Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
The General: Best for drivers with a DUI
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
|$91/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
|$225/mo
Colorado may require drivers with a DUI to file an SR-22 to reinstate their driving privileges, and many standard insurance companies don’t offer SR-22 insurance. The General specializes in high-risk insurance for people with a negative driving record, including drivers with DUIs, reckless driving convictions, and others who need to file an SR-22 form.
The General is a good potential option for drivers with a DUI who can’t find cheap car insurance rates elsewhere.
High Trustpilot rating
Flexible payment options
Accepts customers with a wide range of credit histories
Very high number of complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
High average rates for lower-risk drivers
Limited policy customization
When choosing the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers, we compared factors like costs for drivers with an incident, available discounts, customer service options, customer satisfaction ratings, and overall financial stability. The companies we’ve listed above offer competitive rates, a range of discounts, accessible customer service teams, and high customer satisfaction and financial stability ratings.
Cheapest car insurance in Colorado with an at-fault accident
Insurers assign risk to drivers who’ve caused an accident, which can lead to higher annual rates, on average. Comparing quotes from several insurers, starting with the companies listed below, can help you find cheap car insurance with an at-fault accident on your record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|State Farm
|$58
|$122
|USAA
|$76
|$158
|American Family
|$82
|$170
|GEICO
|$90
|$187
|Allstate
|$91
|$189
|Nationwide
|$99
|$204
|Progressive
|$106
|$220
|Auto-Owners
|$107
|$220
|Sun Coast
|$109
|$299
|Root
|$114
|$223
|Bristol West
|$117
|$282
|The General
|$122
|$303
|Travelers
|$150
|$309
|Farmers
|$156
|$322
|Safeco
|$158
|$278
|Dairyland
|$165
|$393
|Direct Auto
|$174
|$390
|National General
|$191
|$376
|Liberty Mutual
|$298
|$443
Cheapest car insurance in Colorado with a DUI
Driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious traffic violation that endangers everyone on the road. That’s why average rates for drivers with a past DUI cost so much more than insurance rates for drivers with clean records. Check out some options for cheap car insurance with a DUI in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|State Farm
|$71
|$149
|USAA
|$92
|$191
|American Family
|$98
|$204
|GEICO
|$109
|$226
|Allstate
|$111
|$229
|Root
|$117
|$227
|Nationwide
|$119
|$245
|Sun Coast
|$125
|$344
|Progressive
|$125
|$259
|Auto-Owners
|$128
|$264
|Bristol West
|$141
|$340
|The General
|$144
|$356
|Safeco
|$179
|$315
|Travelers
|$180
|$371
|Farmers
|$188
|$389
|Dairyland
|$201
|$477
|Direct Auto
|$205
|$460
|National General
|$234
|$462
|Liberty Mutual
|$341
|$507
Cheapest auto insurance in Colorado with a speeding ticket
Speeding increases your chance of having a car accident.[3] Colorado car insurance companies typically charge higher average rates to drivers with speeding tickets compared to the average rate for a driver with a clean record. The insurers below have some of the lowest company average rates for drivers with speeding tickets.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|State Farm
|$58
|$122
|USAA
|$76
|$158
|American Family
|$82
|$171
|GEICO
|$90
|$187
|Allstate
|$92
|$190
|Nationwide
|$99
|$205
|Progressive
|$104
|$216
|Auto-Owners
|$108
|$222
|Sun Coast
|$114
|$313
|Root
|$115
|$224
|Bristol West
|$118
|$285
|The General
|$124
|$306
|Travelers
|$151
|$311
|Farmers
|$156
|$323
|Safeco
|$156
|$274
|Dairyland
|$166
|$396
|Direct Auto
|$171
|$384
|National General
|$193
|$381
|Liberty Mutual
|$300
|$446
How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in Colorado
If you’re worried about how your less-than-perfect driving record will affect car insurance rates in the future, you can use the following strategies to find cheap car insurance in Colorado:
Compare quotes
One of the best ways to find insurance coverage you need at a price you can afford is through comparison shopping. Insurance companies calculate premiums differently, so you may have to look around for the cheapest coverage for your insurance needs.
Ask about discounts
Your auto insurance company may offer discounts for bundling coverage, setting up auto pay, installing vehicle safety features, and more. It’s a good idea to ask the insurance companies you’re considering about the discounts you may qualify for.
Contact an independent insurance agent
Independent agents can sometimes help you find cheaper car insurance options that make sense for your needs. If you want help from an expert, this is an option to consider.
Increase your deductible
You can automatically lower your monthly car insurance premium by increasing your deductible. If you can afford a higher out-of-pocket payment in the event of a filed claim, increasing your deductible can help you save money on a monthly basis.
How to improve your driving record in Colorado
Another good way to reduce the cost of your high-risk Colorado car insurance is to improve your driving record. Here are some of the strategies you can utilize to help you earn a better driving record:
Drive safely. Points on your Colorado driving record typically stop affecting your annual rates after 24 months, which means driving safely for two years can potentially lead to a clean record and lower premiums.
Take a defensive driving course. Colorado doesn’t allow you to reduce points by taking a defensive driving course, but you can still learn how to be safer on the road with one of these classes.
Consult a traffic attorney. A lawyer specializing in traffic law may help you contest a traffic violation or ticket if this applies to you.
Improve your credit. Having a poor credit history can also affect car insurance rates, so getting and maintaining good credit can help lower your annual rate and improve your finances at the same time.
Colorado high-risk drivers insurance FAQs
If you’re a high-risk driver looking for Colorado car insurance, the following information can help answer your remaining questions.
What makes you a high-risk driver in Colorado?
Colorado insurers may consider drivers with a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, a DUI, or another traffic infraction high risk. Insurance companies assess risk by looking at a driver’s past driving record, claims history, credit history, and more.
How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in Colorado?
To calculate a driver’s risk status, auto insurance companies in Colorado consider a driver’s driving record, including any points on their driver’s license, as well as their age, credit history, and location.
What is the cheapest insurance company for Colorado high-risk drivers?
State Farm has the lowest average cost for high-risk drivers in Colorado, at $54 per month for a liability policy. But you may find that a different company offers the cheapest insurance rate since your rates will largely depend on your specific situation and rating factors.
How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Colorado?
On average, Colorado drivers with a past incident on their record pay $125 per month for liability coverage and $270 for full-coverage insurance. The specific cost of high-risk auto insurance in Colorado will vary from one driver to another.
How long does reckless driving affect insurance in Colorado?
Points on your Colorado license for any traffic infraction, including reckless driving, can typically affect car insurance rates for 24 months.
