Best Car Insurance in Colorado (2024)

Updated November 6, 2024
Table of contents
Colorado drivers don’t have a shortage of car insurance companies to choose from. Each driver shopping for auto coverage has their own priorities. Some people may want an insurer that offers a broad range of discounts, while others may want a usage-based insurance option.
Insurify analyzed 50 different insurers to help you find the best car insurance companies in Colorado and choose the best insurer for your coverage needs. Here’s what you need to know about car insurance in Colorado, including how to compare quotes and coverage options.
Best car insurance companies in Colorado
The best coverage for you depends on many factors, including your driving record, age, ZIP code, and more. People with clean driving records typically get the lowest rates.[1]
The following companies are Insurify’s top picks if you’re shopping for car insurance in Colorado.
American Family Insurance: Best overall
|User Reviews
4.5
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.1 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
|$75/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$167/mo
Drivers appreciate the responsive customer service and reliability but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
Stephanie
November 5, 2024
It started out okay. My six-month policy was over and immediately, I received a rate hike of 124 dollars. I question why this is the case as I am an excellent driver. I'm tired of feeling punished for the actions of other irresponsible drivers. Additionally, I was informed that my insurance will continue to increase and they don't foresee any changes soon. It's not something I'm looking forward to. Thanks!
Devona
November 5, 2024
Line by Line to Save Money
Joseph
November 4, 2024
Looking for Better
American Family is the best overall insurer for Colorado drivers, thanks to fairly cheap car insurance rates and ample discounts, including safe driving and young driver discounts. In addition to offering inexpensive coverage, American Family also has solid ratings for overall financial stability and customer satisfaction.
Several local insurance agents
A (Excellent) AM Best financial strength rating
Ample coverage options
One usage-based insurance option unavailable in Colorado
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Not the cheapest option available
USAA: Best for customer satisfaction
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.4 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$46/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$100/mo
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
Martin
November 6, 2024
Sharing My Experience with You
Richard
November 5, 2024
Excellent
Dornette
November 5, 2024
Awesome
USAA consistently ranks among the top insurers for customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power, a data analytics company. USAA offers good customer service, but policyholders can also access other perks, including affordable average premiums and several discounts. USAA exclusively sells coverage to current and former military members and their eligible family members.
Affordable rates
A++ (Superior) AM Best financial stability rating
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Restrictive membership eligibility
Mixed online reviews
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
State Farm: Best for cheap rates
|User Reviews
4.2
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$55/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$121/mo
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
Clint
November 6, 2024
Concerned
Douglas
November 6, 2024
Compare and Compare!
Paul
November 6, 2024
I have been very fortunate, no problems!
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates for Colorado drivers compared to its competitors. State Farm also has high customer satisfaction ratings and a low number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). If you’d like to get a quote with this insurer, you can start the process online and contact one of several local insurance agents to finalize your quote.
Large local agent network
Below-average number of NAIC customer complaints
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Doesn’t sell accident forgiveness or gap insurance
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Can’t finalize car insurance quotes online
Nationwide: Best for usage-based insurance
|User Reviews
4.4
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.7 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$84/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$185/mo
Drivers appreciate the excellent coverage, reliable claims process, and good initial rates but dislike the frequent price increases.
Irene
November 4, 2024
Sorry to be leaving you, Nationwide.
Sara
November 1, 2024
Very Good!
Claressa
October 31, 2024
Better discounts for loyal customers
If you have a short commute or you work from home, like thousands of people in the Centennial State, you should consider Nationwide’s usage-based insurance program. SmartMiles is a pay-per-mile insurance program that low-mileage drivers can use to likely save money on coverage. Nationwide has a lower-than-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC, indicating high customer satisfaction.
Affordable rates for low-mileage drivers
Below-average number of NAIC customer complaints
Many discount and savings opportunities
Higher rates for standard policies than some competitors
Some negative customer reviews on Trustpilot
Below-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power
GEICO: Best for older adults
|User Reviews
4.0
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.0 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$55/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$121/mo
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
Ronald
November 6, 2024
Rates Increase Without Notice or Explanation
Gina
November 6, 2024
Excellent
Leon
November 5, 2024
Too Expensive
Senior drivers in Colorado interested in cheap coverage from an established insurer may want to consider GEICO. This car insurance company offers low average monthly premiums for seniors. You can potentially reduce your premiums even more by accessing the company’s ample discounts.
Affordable prices for seniors
Lower-than-average number of NAIC customer complaints
Ample discounts available
Lower-than-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Higher rates than some competitors
Mixed online reviews
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Colorado to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Colorado
If you’re shopping for new car insurance in Colorado, here are some tips for finding the best coverage.
Consider how much coverage you need
State law requires Colorado drivers to buy bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. You must purchase at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury coverage and $15,000 in property damage coverage to drive legally in Colorado. But many people opt for higher limits and additional coverage for further protection.[2]
For example, if you drive a newer car or want more protection on the road, it may make sense to buy a full-coverage car insurance policy that includes collision, comprehensive, and liability insurance. Always consider your coverage needs before comparing quotes.
Read reviews from customers
Reading reviews from current or past policyholders can give you some insight into prospective companies. Consider looking on sites like Trustpilot or searching for auto insurers in the NAIC consumer complaint database. Pay particular attention to reviews related to car insurance, as many companies offer multiple insurance products.
Consider customer satisfaction scores
An insurer’s customer satisfaction scores will also help you understand whether current and past customers are pleased with their coverage. Review J.D. Power’s auto insurance customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction studies for more insight.
For example, American Family, State Farm, and USAA all ranked above average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and the 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[3] [4]
Compare quotes
Insurance costs are one of the most important factors to consider, so you’ll also want to compare car insurance quotes from different companies before moving forward with a new policy. Doing so will give you insight into costs so you can make an informed decision.
Average cost of car insurance in Colorado
Drivers in Colorado pay an average of $94 per month for liability-only car insurance and $225 for full-coverage car insurance. These rates are similar to the national averages of $104 for liability only and $211 for full coverage.
Car insurance rates in Colorado and elsewhere in the U.S. have increased in recent years due to factors like rising vehicle repair costs, increasingly expensive new vehicle costs, and unprecedented climate catastrophes.
The average annual cost of full-coverage insurance for Colorado drivers was $2,220 in December 2023, according to Insurify data. The projected annual cost of full-coverage insurance by the end of 2024 is 28% higher, at $2,839 annually.
Best car insurance in Colorado FAQs
If you’re still trying to choose the best car insurance company in Colorado, the following information can help answer your remaining questions about car insurance in the state.
How much is car insurance in Colorado?
The average cost of car insurance in Colorado is $94 per month for liability coverage and $225 for full coverage. How much you pay depends on a number of factors, including your driving record, marital status, age, and more. For example, if you have a past car accident or other traffic violations, you’ll likely pay higher rates. You should compare quotes to find the cheapest rates for coverage that meets your needs.
What are the best car insurance companies in Colorado?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Colorado include American Family, USAA, State Farm, Nationwide, and GEICO. These companies offer relatively affordable rates, car insurance discounts, and other perks for drivers.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Colorado?
Colorado drivers must purchase at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance and $15,000 in property damage liability coverage. But many people opt for full-coverage car insurance policies for additional protection from car accidents and other incidents.
