Best Car Insurance in Colorado (2024)

American Family, USAA, and State Farm are three of the best car insurance companies in Colorado.

Excellent
Cheapest recent rates

Insurify’s drivers have found rates ranging from $34/mo. to $121/mo. in the last few days

Updated November 6, 2024

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners.
Colorado drivers don’t have a shortage of car insurance companies to choose from. Each driver shopping for auto coverage has their own priorities. Some people may want an insurer that offers a broad range of discounts, while others may want a usage-based insurance option.

Insurify analyzed 50 different insurers to help you find the best car insurance companies in Colorado and choose the best insurer for your coverage needs. Here’s what you need to know about car insurance in Colorado, including how to compare quotes and coverage options.

Best car insurance companies in Colorado

The best coverage for you depends on many factors, including your driving record, age, ZIP code, and more. People with clean driving records typically get the lowest rates.[1]

The following companies are Insurify’s top picks if you’re shopping for car insurance in Colorado.

American Family Insurance: Best overall

American Family logobest overall
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$75/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$167/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 386 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the responsive customer service and reliability but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.

Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Stephanie

November 5, 2024

Verified Review

It started out okay. My six-month policy was over and immediately, I received a rate hike of 124 dollars. I question why this is the case as I am an excellent driver. I'm tired of feeling punished for the actions of other irresponsible drivers. Additionally, I was informed that my insurance will continue to increase and they don't foresee any changes soon. It's not something I'm looking forward to. Thanks!

Devona

November 5, 2024

Verified Review

Line by Line to Save Money

Go through every line item with your agent!

Joseph

November 4, 2024

Verified Review

Looking for Better

Beware of renewal periods, as American Family increases the premium amount at every renewal stage, even without you having any claims or violations.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

American Family is the best overall insurer for Colorado drivers, thanks to fairly cheap car insurance rates and ample discounts, including safe driving and young driver discounts. In addition to offering inexpensive coverage, American Family also has solid ratings for overall financial stability and customer satisfaction.

Pros

  • Several local insurance agents

  • A (Excellent) AM Best financial strength rating

  • Ample coverage options

Cons

  • One usage-based insurance option unavailable in Colorado

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Not the cheapest option available

USAA: Best for customer satisfaction

USAA logocustomer satisfaction
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1596 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.

Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Martin

November 6, 2024

Verified Review

Sharing My Experience with You

I have been with USA for more than 60 years. I am very happy with them. I had my car and my home insured for all of that time. I drive very little anymore, certainly well under 50 miles a day. I see ads for much lower rates and I was just looking to see if there are lower rates out there and if USA would give me a lower rate. I have no plans to change my insurance.

Richard

November 5, 2024

Verified Review

Excellent

Excellent experience with no problems.

Dornette

November 5, 2024

Verified Review

Awesome

Good company.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA consistently ranks among the top insurers for customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power, a data analytics company. USAA offers good customer service, but policyholders can also access other perks, including affordable average premiums and several discounts. USAA exclusively sells coverage to current and former military members and their eligible family members.

Pros

  • Affordable rates

  • A++ (Superior) AM Best financial stability rating

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings

Cons

  • Restrictive membership eligibility

  • Mixed online reviews

  • Higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

State Farm: Best for cheap rates

State Farm logocheap rates
User Reviews
4.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 8990 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.

Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Clint

November 6, 2024

Verified Review

Concerned

I hadn't been with SF for 6 months before they increased my monthly rate. The excuse they gave me was poor and unacceptable.

Douglas

November 6, 2024

Verified Review

Compare and Compare!

I am approaching my 80th year. I don't drive much and only use an older automobile. I thought I could find a better rate, but after shopping around and making comparisons, I've found that State Farm has been treating me quite well. In fact, their rates are about half compared to any other quote I've been given.

Paul

November 6, 2024

Verified Review

I have been very fortunate, no problems!

Very good!
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates for Colorado drivers compared to its competitors. State Farm also has high customer satisfaction ratings and a low number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). If you’d like to get a quote with this insurer, you can start the process online and contact one of several local insurance agents to finalize your quote.

Pros

  • Large local agent network

  • Below-average number of NAIC customer complaints

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings

Cons

  • Doesn’t sell accident forgiveness or gap insurance

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Can’t finalize car insurance quotes online

Nationwide: Best for usage-based insurance

Nationwide logousage-based insurance
User Reviews
4.4
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$84/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$185/mo
4.4
Best choiceBased on 779 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Nationwide

Drivers appreciate the excellent coverage, reliable claims process, and good initial rates but dislike the frequent price increases.

Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Irene

November 4, 2024

Verified Review

Sorry to be leaving you, Nationwide.

I used Nationwide for 32 years. I understand that insurance prices are going up, however, due to my limited income, I can no longer afford to stay with Nationwide.

Sara

November 1, 2024

Verified Review

Very Good!

The customer service is very good. They explain things well and make it easy to understand.

Claressa

October 31, 2024

Verified Review

Better discounts for loyal customers

My experience has been good, but as a valued customer for over 15 years, I believe I should receive a better discount.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.64
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

If you have a short commute or you work from home, like thousands of people in the Centennial State, you should consider Nationwide’s usage-based insurance program. SmartMiles is a pay-per-mile insurance program that low-mileage drivers can use to likely save money on coverage. Nationwide has a lower-than-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC, indicating high customer satisfaction.

Pros

  • Affordable rates for low-mileage drivers

  • Below-average number of NAIC customer complaints

  • Many discount and savings opportunities

Cons

  • Higher rates for standard policies than some competitors

  • Some negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

  • Below-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power

GEICO: Best for older adults

GEICO logoolder adults
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10246 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO

Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.

Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Ronald

November 6, 2024

Verified Review

Rates Increase Without Notice or Explanation

Keep a close eye on your policy. Rates increase without any explanation.

Gina

November 6, 2024

Verified Review

Excellent

Great discount.

Leon

November 5, 2024

Verified Review

Too Expensive

They keep raising their prices.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Senior drivers in Colorado interested in cheap coverage from an established insurer may want to consider GEICO. This car insurance company offers low average monthly premiums for seniors. You can potentially reduce your premiums even more by accessing the company’s ample discounts.

Pros

  • Affordable prices for seniors

  • Lower-than-average number of NAIC customer complaints

  • Ample discounts available

Cons

  • Lower-than-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings

  • Higher rates than some competitors

  • Mixed online reviews

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Colorado to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in Colorado

If you’re shopping for new car insurance in Colorado, here are some tips for finding the best coverage.

    Consider how much coverage you need

    State law requires Colorado drivers to buy bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. You must purchase at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury coverage and $15,000 in property damage coverage to drive legally in Colorado. But many people opt for higher limits and additional coverage for further protection.[2]

    For example, if you drive a newer car or want more protection on the road, it may make sense to buy a full-coverage car insurance policy that includes collision, comprehensive, and liability insurance. Always consider your coverage needs before comparing quotes.

    Read reviews from customers

    Reading reviews from current or past policyholders can give you some insight into prospective companies. Consider looking on sites like Trustpilot or searching for auto insurers in the NAIC consumer complaint database. Pay particular attention to reviews related to car insurance, as many companies offer multiple insurance products.

    Consider customer satisfaction scores

    An insurer’s customer satisfaction scores will also help you understand whether current and past customers are pleased with their coverage. Review J.D. Power’s auto insurance customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction studies for more insight.

    For example, American Family, State Farm, and USAA all ranked above average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and the 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[3] [4]

    Compare quotes

    Insurance costs are one of the most important factors to consider, so you’ll also want to compare car insurance quotes from different companies before moving forward with a new policy. Doing so will give you insight into costs so you can make an informed decision.

Average cost of car insurance in Colorado

Drivers in Colorado pay an average of $94 per month for liability-only car insurance and $225 for full-coverage car insurance. These rates are similar to the national averages of $104 for liability only and $211 for full coverage.

Car insurance rates in Colorado and elsewhere in the U.S. have increased in recent years due to factors like rising vehicle repair costs, increasingly expensive new vehicle costs, and unprecedented climate catastrophes.

The average annual cost of full-coverage insurance for Colorado drivers was $2,220 in December 2023, according to Insurify data. The projected annual cost of full-coverage insurance by the end of 2024 is 28% higher, at $2,839 annually.

Best car insurance in Colorado FAQs

If you’re still trying to choose the best car insurance company in Colorado, the following information can help answer your remaining questions about car insurance in the state.

  • How much is car insurance in Colorado?

    The average cost of car insurance in Colorado is $94 per month for liability coverage and $225 for full coverage. How much you pay depends on a number of factors, including your driving record, marital status, age, and more. For example, if you have a past car accident or other traffic violations, you’ll likely pay higher rates. You should compare quotes to find the cheapest rates for coverage that meets your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Colorado?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Colorado include American Family, USAA, State Farm, Nationwide, and GEICO. These companies offer relatively affordable rates, car insurance discounts, and other perks for drivers.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Colorado?

    Colorado drivers must purchase at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance and $15,000 in property damage liability coverage. But many people opt for full-coverage car insurance policies for additional protection from car accidents and other incidents.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. Colorado General Assembly. "Mandatory Automobile Insurance in Colorado."
  3. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurers Manage Customer Expectations as Repair Cycle Times Double in Two Years, J.D. Power Finds."
  4. J.D. Power. "Trust Emerges as Top Driver of Customer Satisfaction with Auto Insurance as Prices Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
