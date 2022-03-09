Colorado SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Colorado?

Filing an SR-22 will come with a fee in the range of $15 to $35. But the true cost comes in the form of higher car insurance rates. After you've earned a reckless driving violation or a DUI, car insurance companies will believe you're more likely to file a claim in the future and charge you more as a result.

Colorado is already a pretty expensive state to drive in. Drivers with no violations on their record pay $234 per month on average, which is on the higher end of things nationally. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $290, which means in Colorado an SR-22 costs only $56 per month more than if you had no violation, an increase of 24 percent.

Of course, these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $234 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $290 $56 ▴ 23.93% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.