Colorado SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Colorado (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Colorado, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Colorado. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Colorado.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Sun Coast
|$155
|Bristol West
|$174
|Travelers
|$223
|Dairyland
|$229
|SafeAuto
|$233
|Kemper
|$266
|Safeco
|$270
|The General
|$273
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Colorado?
Filing an SR-22 will come with a fee in the range of $15 to $35. But the true cost comes in the form of higher car insurance rates. After you've earned a reckless driving violation or a DUI, car insurance companies will believe you're more likely to file a claim in the future and charge you more as a result.
Colorado is already a pretty expensive state to drive in. Drivers with no violations on their record pay $234 per month on average, which is on the higher end of things nationally. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $290, which means in Colorado an SR-22 costs only $56 per month more than if you had no violation, an increase of 24 percent.
Of course, these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Colorado?
On the road, some mistakes are bigger than others. And if you get a major infraction like a DUI or reckless driving violation, you may lose your license. To get it back, you'll need an SR-22 form. This is a special form filed by your insurance company that verifies you have at least bought minimum car insurance coverage and are paying your monthly premiums.
Keep in mind that not all car insurance companies in Colorado are willing to file SR-22 forms for drivers. And those that do might ask you to pay a higher rate, given your mixed driving history. That's why you'll need to do your research to find an insurance company willing to file this crucial form for you—then compare quotes to find a rate that meets your needs and budget.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Colorado?
In Colorado, car insurance companies are allowed to factor in your credit score when determining your rates. As a result, having excellent credit when shopping for SR-22 coverage will likely lead to lower car insurance rates on average. SR-22 drivers with average, good, or poor credit scores pay between $57 and $62 more than people with similar credit, while SR-22 drivers with excellent credit see their rates increase $51 compared to normal.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22 The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Difference
|Excellent
|$214
|$265
|$51
|Good
|$239
|$296
|$57
|Average
|$241
|$298
|$58
|Poor
|$261
|$323
|$62
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Colorado
With so many different car insurance companies offering all sorts of packages and discounts, you might not even know where to begin looking for car insurance. To actually find affordable car insurance, you'll want to compare plenty of quotes from a diverse range of car insurance companies. That's where Insurify comes in. Free and easy to use, Insurify puts all the quotes you need in one place, so you can quickly find a policy that meets your budget.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Colorado
If you aren't a car owner but still want to drive legally, you'll need to be insured through a non-owner SR-22 form in Colorado. This helps you meet the necessary legal requirements to drive after losing your license, but it won't lock you into an expensive policy. If you live with the person whose car you borrow or you use the same car on a regular basis, you might not qualify for such a policy.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Colorado
An SR-22 form lets your state government know that you have insurance and you're paying your insurance bills. For risky drivers, this sort of assurance is important. If you don't want to deal with the SR-22 process, you'll probably need to find a new means of transportation for a while. The filing period for an SR-22 can last up to five years, so you could be off the road for a while.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Colorado
Shopping for SR-22 insurance can be a massive headache. Some insurers readily sponsor SR-22 drivers—others don't. Some offer reasonable rates—others expect you to pay an arm and a leg. But when you turn to Insurify, your car insurance shopping will quickly become a breeze as you unlock the ability to seamlessly compare quotes side by side.
Frequently Asked Questions
Colorado drivers will need an SR-22 for three years—meaning you must maintain at least minimum car insurance for that entire time. If your coverage lapses at any point, the clock restarts.
If you move out of Colorado, you'll have to file a separate SR-22 form with the DMV in your new state. Know that prices and policies change between states, so be sure to shop around in your new state so that you aren't stuck with suddenly high rates.
If you want to get your license reinstated, you'll need an SR-22 for the specified duration. If you want to drive but don't own a car, you may be able to get lower rates with non-owner insurance. To learn more, reach out to an insurer directly to see if they offer such a policy.
Compare Top Auto Insurance Companies
Use Insurify for all of your car insurance comparison needs! Compare and connect directly with the top insurance companies to find the best rates as well as the most personalized discounts and coverage options. Insurify’s network includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. who can work with you to get you the right auto insurance policy at the cheapest price. See All Auto Insurance Companies
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.