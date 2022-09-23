Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
The overall average cost of car insurance in Colorado is $146 a month, compared to the national average of $139 a month. Colorado has a high rate of vehicle thefts — more than 46,000 were stolen in 2022[1] — which contributes to its comparatively high car insurance costs.
State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Colorado, at $48 per month. But comparing car insurance rates from multiple companies could help Colorado drivers find even lower rates.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Colorado?
On average, Colorado drivers pay $146 a month for car insurance. They pay $84 per month for liability coverage and $207 for full coverage.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Colorado car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates often differ from city to city, even within the same state. Population is one of the main reasons for this — more people means more accidents and often higher crime rates. That explains why Fort Collins (population: 169,000) fares pretty well against Colorado Springs (population: 486,000).[2]
Average Colorado car insurance rates by age
Age plays a major role in how much you pay for car insurance in Colorado. Teenagers and young drivers typically face the highest rates since they’re new to driving and more likely to get into accidents. As you get older, your rates will likely decrease, as long as you’re a safe driver and don’t have too many incidents on your record.
However, once drivers reach their 70s, they’ll often see their rates increase again as cognitive decline sets in for many people in this age group. The table below shows how the average Colorado car insurance rates evolve with your age, from teen drivers on up.
Rates by age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Colorado
It may feel unfair that your gender can raise or lower your car insurance premiums, but insurers consider it nonetheless. Insurance companies typically consider men riskier drivers than women and charge men higher car insurance rates.
The table below shows average car insurance rates in Colorado by age and gender.
Age
Male
Female
16
$319
$305
35
$166
$160
50
$149
$132
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Colorado
While your age, gender, and numerous other components factor into the final calculation of your car insurance rates, your driving record also has a major effect on your premiums. Good drivers generally have considerably lower car insurance rates than drivers with traffic violations, such as speeding tickets or at-fault accidents.
The table below shows how Colorado drivers’ car insurance premiums change based on their driving records.
Average Colorado car insurance rates by marital status
Even your marital status can affect how much you pay for car insurance. If you’re single, you’ll typically pay a little more for coverage than your married counterparts, though not much. The table below shows the average cost of car insurance in Colorado by marital status.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$84
$206
Single
$86
$210
Average Colorado car insurance rates by credit tier
Your credit score also factors into how insurers calculate car insurance rates in Colorado.[3]
“People who have good credit typically have fewer insurance claims,” explains Loretta Worters, vice president of media relations at the Insurance Information Institute.
Some states prohibit the use of credit scores in insurance scoring, but Colorado isn’t one of them. The table below shows how credit scores can affect car insurance rates for Colorado drivers.
Colorado car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information about car insurance in Colorado? Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Colorado.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Colorado?
Colorado drivers pay $146 a month for car insurance on average, compared to the national average of $139 a month. Colorado residents pay $207 a month for full coverage and $84 a month for liability-only coverage.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Colorado?
The three cheapest insurance companies in Colorado are State Farm, USAA, and Sun Coast. State Farm offers liability-only coverage for as little as $48 per month. USAA and Sun Coast have liability-only rates of $62 and $67, respectively.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Colorado?
Yes. Different counties have different challenges for drivers that can lead to higher rates. In Colorado’s Larimer County, Fort Collins drivers pay $118 a month for car insurance, on average; in Denver County, drivers pay an average of $168 per month.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Colorado?
State Farm ranks as one of the best car insurance companies in Colorado, with an IQ Score of 4.4 and an AM Best rating of A++. Other top insurers in Colorado include USAA and American Family.
What are the car insurance requirements in Colorado?
Colorado drivers are required to carry liability insurance. You must carry at least:
$25,000 for bodily injury or death to any one person in an accident
$50,000 for bodily injury or death to all persons in an accident
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Geoff Williams is a freelance journalist who has written personal finance articles for most of his career and for numerous publications, including U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Bankrate, CNNMoney.com and Forbes.com. He is also the author of several books, including “C.C. Pyle’s Amazing Foot Race” and “Washed Away,” and writes a classic TV blog called “The TV Professor.”