Updated November 1, 2022
An hour away from Denver, Greeley is a little more off the beaten path than bigger cities in Colorado because it’s not accessible from the country’s interstate system. Accessibility to cheap auto insurance options is always a must though—and an important part of owning a car in Greeley.
Though US-34 E will get you there, finding this city of 100,000 people isn’t as easy as signaling left or right off of I-25. While being located in an out-of-the-way place might make interstate accidents nonexistent, Greeley is still a place where roadway mishaps can happen. Having auto insurance coverage here is a must.
Car Insurance in Greeley, CO
The average cost of Colorado car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Greeley, CO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Greeley is $189 per month, or $2268 annually.
Car insurance in Greeley is $2 more than the average cost of car insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Greeley on average is Acuity, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Greeley, CO
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Greeley
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$94 /mo
|Allstate
|$96 /mo
|Nationwide
|$157 /mo
|Travelers
|$188 /mo
|American Family
|$211 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Greeley, CO
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Greeley. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$240 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$258 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$296 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$219 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Colorado Cities
|Denver
|$236/mo
|Colorado Springs
|$215/mo
|Aurora
|$228/mo
|Fort Collins
|$142/mo
|Greeley
|$162/mo
|Colorado
|$197/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Greeley Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Older drivers in Greeley pay the least for their car insurance but don’t get to enjoy these price cuts until later in life. Prices range from $194 to $265 for drivers between the ages of 20 and 49, and by the time motorists are in their 70s, their rates hover around the $147 price point. Motorists in their teens pay the most in this city, with rates that are just above $400 on average, showing that Greeley values experience behind the wheel.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$407
|20s
|$257
|30s
|$195
|40s
|$266
|50s
|$162
|60s
|$160
|70s
|$148
|80s
|N/A
Greeley Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Adding a violation to your driving record in Greeley can be costly, and you should expect to see prices rise a little from the $221 rate that those with a clean driving history are charged. Failing to stop at an intersection won’t make much of a difference, yet an at-fault accident adds about $28 to one’s premium. A speeding ticket is the most costly incident, with prices averaging around $271.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$222
|Speeding Ticket
|$272
|At-Fault Accident
|$250
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$219
Greeley Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Making strides to improve your credit rating is smart if you’re hoping to save money on your car insurance. Residents of Greeley see the most savings when they reach the excellent tier, with premiums that average $172. Both good and average ratings cost slightly more, at $235 and $234, respectively, while individuals with poor credit find they pay the most for their coverage, with prices that average $245.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$173
|Good
|$236
|Average
|$235
|Poor
|$246
Find local Greeley agents
Bicknell Insurance Inc4239 Centerplace Drive,
Greeley, CO 80634
ALINK Insurance Services - Greeley1275 58th Ave Unit B,
Greeley, CO 80634
Professional Risk, an Alera Group Agency LLC8213 W 20th St,
Greeley, CO 80634-3031
Flood & Peterson Inc4687 W. 18th St,
Greeley, CO 80632
Mitchell Insurance Agency Inc.3835 W 10th St STE 200D,
Greeley, CO 80634
Front Range Insurance & Financial Services2867 17th Ave Ste 2,
Greeley, CO 80631
Union Colony Insurance Agency, Inc.1218 8th Ave,
Greeley, CO 80631-4012
Tribbett Agency LLC1750 25th Ave. \#205,
Greeley, CO 80634-4945
Mike Mitchell Insurance Agency Inc.3835 W 10th St. Suite 200D,
Greeley, CO 80634
Aztlan Insurance Agency911 27th Avenue,
Greeley, CO 80634
Greeley, CO DMV Information
Weld County DMV locations are few—there’s one off 17th St. in Greeley and two more in nearby Del Camino and Fort Lupton. You can make an appointment at these three offices, but you can avoid going out altogether by taking care of most of your DMV-related business online. Coloradans can also step up to any self-service kiosk in the state to renew vehicle registration. Several of these yellow and blue timesavers are in or near Greeley.
Public Transportation in Greeley, CO
Even if you don’t have your own ride or are taking a break from the road these days, you can get around Greeley pretty easily by taking advantage of their public transit system, GET (Greeley-Evans Transit). The city provides fixed-route services, paratransit services, and Call-N-Ride within Greeley, Garden City, and Evans. Bonus if you are a student at the University of Northern Colorado: students can ride free with their ID. Want to know when the next bus is coming? You can download the Route Shout app to check out arrival times and more easily plan your public transportation trip. These rides don’t operate on major holidays, but taxi service is another option in this town.
For more detailed Colorado city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Greeley, CO
While day-trippers often exit the city to explore towns like Loveland, Fort Collins, and Boulder, Greeley has a flavor all its own that’s waiting for you to experience it.
Visiting the city’s creative district is something that no one should miss. It includes hundreds of pieces of indoor and outdoor art that encourages and celebrates the city’s artistic expression. Art indeed is unique and so are everyone’s auto insurance needs. Let Insurify be your “home base” for getting your unique auto insurance needs taken care of quickly—and at a price you can be happy about.
FAQs - Greeley, CO Car Insurance
Every state requires you to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage in case you hurt someone else or damage someone else’s property while driving. In Colorado, those minimums include $25,000 for bodily injury or death to any one person in an accident, $50,000 for bodily injury or death to all persons in any one accident, and $15,000 for property damage in any one accident.
MedPay is a type of coverage that is used to pay for medical coverage in an accident regardless of who is at fault. It applies to both you and your passengers and is used in addition to your regular health insurance. Colorado has a mandatory MedPay law that requires all insurers to offer drivers $5,000 minimum MedPay coverage. You can opt out of this type of coverage if you want to.
Don’t worry too much about making sure you have the minimum required by state law, as the insurance companies are in the know and will do that work for you. A minimum liability policy may be right for you if that’s all you can afford, but there are optional coverages you’ll want to at least consider, as minimum liability policies only protect the other driver.
Insurify Insights
How Greeley Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Greeley, Colorado below:
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Greeley
#6
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado
#10
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado
#16
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado
#8
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Greeley drivers rank 31 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Greeley with an accident: 7.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Greeley drivers rank 16 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Greeley with a DUI: 2.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Greeley drivers rank 14 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #14
- Percent of drivers in Greeley with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Greeley drivers rank 10 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Greeley with a reckless driving violation: 2.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Greeley drivers rank 6 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Greeley with a speeding ticket: 14.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Greeley drivers rank 30 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Greeley with clean record: 72.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Greeley drivers rank 30 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Greeley with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.35%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Sources
- Colorado General Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022