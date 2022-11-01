4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
This city is all heart and soul. It’s the center of the automobile industry and birthplace of Motown. Though it’s been in crisis mode before, it’s a city that’s bouncing back in major ways.
Detroit drivers aren’t strangers to hardship, but every hardship has a light at the end of the tunnel. For people looking for better insurance rates, that light is their ability to go online and see what is on offer in the way of insurance rates and rate-reducing discounts.
Car Insurance in Detroit, MI
The average cost of Michigan car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Detroit, MI to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Detroit is $596 per month, or $7152 annually.
Car insurance in Detroit is $304 more than the average cost of car insurance in Michigan.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Detroit on average is Safeco, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Detroit, MI
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
Insurance Provider in Detroit
Quotes
|Liberty Mutual
|$520 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Detroit, MI
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Detroit. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
Best Companies
Score
Quotes
|American Family
|89
|$840 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$651 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
Michigan Cities
|Grand Rapids
|$241/mo
|Warren
|$338/mo
|Sterling Heights
|$498/mo
|Ann Arbor
|$678/mo
|Detroit
|$520/mo
|Michigan
|$455/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Michigan
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Michigan roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
Michigan’s unique No Fault insurance program includes multiple levels of protection available depending on residents’ Medicare or Medicaid status and the insurance status of relatives.
The minimum required insurance levels for Michigan[1] are:
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$1,000,000 per accident for PPI
Property protection insurance, referred to as PPI coverage, is a type of coverage unique to Michigan. It acts similarly to traditional property damage insurance, but only applies to property damaged in accidents that occur within the state of Michigan.
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Michigan are:
$250,000 per person for bodily injury
$500,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Michigan is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. In Michigan, this coverage only applies to out-of-state accidents.
Detroit Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Driving on Detroit roads can be expensive, particularly for younger inexperienced drivers or older motorists, who may not be able to react quickly to dangers on the road. Individuals under the age of 20 will pay an average of $885 a month for their car insurance, while those in their 80s pay rates around $709. At its cheapest, car insurance in Detroit runs an average of $543 for drivers in their 40s, who have the perfect mix of experience and agility.
Driver's Age
Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$886
|20s
|$587
|30s
|$602
|40s
|$544
|50s
|$583
|60s
|$590
|70s
|$680
|80s
|$710
Detroit Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Safe driving should always be a priority, no matter how much you’re paying for car insurance. Drivers with a clean driving record pay around $585, while those with a variety of violations tend to pay a range of rates. Speeding in Detroit increases your premium to $679 a month, while an at-fault accident changes your price to $423 on average. Should you fail to stop at a stop sign, you can expect your car insurance to cost around $366.
Driving History
Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$586
|Speeding Ticket
|$680
|At-Fault Accident
|$424
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$367
Detroit Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
As you’d expect, motorists in Detroit with excellent credit scores pay the least for their car insurance. Individuals in this tier pay an average of $531, while those in the next bracket down are charged just about $100 more. Those who are working on their credit score and fall into the average credit category pay $692 on average. Motorists with poor credit sometimes get to pay a bit less, as this group is often charged around $588 for coverage.
Credit Tier
Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$532
|Good
|$693
|Average
|$630
|Poor
|$589
Find local Detroit agents
Long Insurance Services, LLC3031 W Grand Blvd,
Detroit, MI 48202-3034
VTC Insurance Group333 W Fort St,
Detroit, MI 48226
Camelot Insurance Agency, LLC1420 Washington Blvd,
Detroit, MI 48226-1718
Diebold Detroit Insurance Agency1535 6th St Ste 1,
Detroit, MI 48226-1008
J Healan Baker Agency Inc645 Griswold St,
Detroit, MI 48226-4116
Bologna Agency, Inc.535 Griswold St,
Detroit, MI 48226-3604
Lewis & Thompson Agency Inc2621 W. Grand Blvd.,
Detroit, MI 48208-1234
Family Auto Insurance Agency6442 Michigan Ave,
Detroit, MI 48210
Kim-One Insurance Agency - Meemic Insurance Agent11000 W McNichols Rd,
Detroit, MI 48221
Premier Insurance Agency Detroit15363 Livernois,
Detroit, MI 48238
Detroit, MI DMV Information
The Michigan Department of Motor Vehicles is a great resource for online information any new resident might need quickly, including state insurance laws, the closest motor vehicle offices, and how to access their own driving record. If you are out and about doing your DMV business in Detroit, there are 14 yellow self-service stations (these are actually kiosks) within a 10-mile radius where you can renew and print an existing automobile, motorcycle, or watercraft registration. Like to plan way ahead of time? Customers can make an appointment up to six months in advance or for the next day online at Michigan.gov/SOS.
Public Transportation in Detroit
Although this 139-square-mile city seems to go on and on, it’s possible to get around easily if you know what’s out there. Detroit offers plenty of systems of transportation, including a light-rail and streetcar system, bikeshare, carshare, and bus services (including DDOT, Greyhound, Megabus, SMART, Fast, and the Tunnel Bus). Amtrak has several metro Detroit stations for those who need to get somewhere quickly, while those who want to take it a little slower might opt for a Bird or Lime scooter rental.
For more detailed Michigan city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Detroit
Although in the past Detroit has suffered a major economic decline, there are still plenty of people sticking it out—and that’s a testament to its residents’ determination and grit.
You don’t have to hang on to your insurance policy any longer than you want to—as long as you don’t let it lapse! If you are thinking about changing insurance providers, go to Insurify.com before you cancel to get top rates from plenty of rock-solid providers all in one place.
FAQs - Detroit, MI Car Insurance
Whenever you get an insurance quote online (or in person from an agent), there’s always a chance that the number can change. This is because there is a step that happens in the background called underwriting. This is the step that insurance companies take to compare the information you gave them against the information that exists on your driving record. They then assign or confirm the rate that they are comfortable offering you. In Michigan, the insurance company has 60 days to do this. Within these same 60 days, they also have the right to refuse or cancel your coverage. So yes, insurance numbers can change and is why it’s very important to answer any insurance questions that you are asked as correctly as possible.
While your insurance premium is the bill you pay monthly for insurance, insurance surcharges are the extra charges that appear because of accidents and other driving violations. These surcharges will eventually go away with an improved driving record, but it’s up to the individual insurance company as to how much these surcharges are and when they are removed. Most insurance companies remove surcharges after three years. Asking to see a company’s surcharge schedule can help with insurance shopping to determine if a lower rate is really as good a deal as you may think—if you’re good with numbers.
On July 1, 2020, the laws surrounding the amount of personal injury protection that you need in Michigan changed. You used to have to purchase unlimited lifetime medical benefits for personal injury protection, which paid your medical expenses for life but made for some expensive insurance. In an effort to reduce insurance rates, you now have a choice of how much PIP you want to carry—from a $50,000 limit in coverage per person per accident to a $500,000 limit. You can also opt out of PIP coverage if you want to, beginning with this new law.
Insurify Insights
How Detroit Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Detroit, Michigan below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Detroit drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Michigan in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Malibu
Most Popular Car in Detroit
#49
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Michigan
#77
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Michigan
#77
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Michigan
#1
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Michigan
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Detroit drivers rank 103 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #103
- Percent of drivers in Detroit with an accident: 2.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Detroit drivers rank 77 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #77
- Percent of drivers in Detroit with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Michigan, Detroit drivers rank 46 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #46
- Percent of drivers in Detroit with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Michigan, Detroit drivers rank 45 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Detroit with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Michigan, Detroit drivers rank 49 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Detroit with a speeding ticket: 7.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Detroit drivers rank 59 in clean driving records across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Detroit with clean record: 83.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Detroit drivers rank 41 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Detroit with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.57%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
