4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
A small suburb located west of Detroit, Dearborn is host to more driving dangers than you’d think. Traffic isn’t necessarily an issue for the 93,000 people who call Dearborn home, as road hazards tend to take the form of more natural causes. Winter weather can be difficult to navigate here, and during October and November, deer regularly jump into the road with no warning. It’s recommended that Dearborn drivers regularly evaluate their auto insurance coverage to make sure it offers everything they need.
Car Insurance in Dearborn, MI
The average cost of Michigan car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Dearborn, MI to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Dearborn is $497 per month, or $5964 annually.
Car insurance in Dearborn is $205 more than the average cost of car insurance in Michigan.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Dearborn on average is Safeco, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Dearborn, MI
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Dearborn
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|$317 /mo
|Allstate
|$379 /mo
|American Family
|$1,702 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Dearborn, MI
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Dearborn. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$527 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Michigan Cities
|Detroit
|$520/mo
|Grand Rapids
|$241/mo
|Warren
|$338/mo
|Sterling Heights
|$498/mo
|Dearborn
|$799/mo
|Michigan
|$479/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Michigan
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Michigan roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
Michigan’s unique No Fault insurance program includes multiple levels of protection available depending on residents’ Medicare or Medicaid status and the insurance status of relatives.
The minimum required insurance levels for Michigan[1] are:
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$1,000,000 per accident for PPI
Property protection insurance, referred to as PPI coverage, is a type of coverage unique to Michigan. It acts similarly to traditional property damage insurance, but only applies to property damaged in accidents that occur within the state of Michigan.
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Michigan are:
$250,000 per person for bodily injury
$500,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Michigan is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. In Michigan, this coverage only applies to out-of-state accidents.
Dearborn Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Unless mom and dad help, car insurance rates would be almost impossible for most Dearborn teens to pay, at $979 per month. That’s a rent payment for many people across the country. But it gets chopped down by over $450 for Michiganders in their 20s, who have more driving experience. Even drivers in their 50s pay more than the state average of $389 by $34. Years behind the wheel help, but drivers in Dearborn, and Michigan in general, are expensive to insure because of the no-fault rules and regulations.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$979
|20s
|$507
|30s
|$700
|40s
|$478
|50s
|$424
|60s
|$600
|70s
|$616
|80s
|$651
Dearborn Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Is an at-fault accident the best way to get a cheap policy in Dearborn or even the rest of the Great Lakes State? At $467 per month, the data can be misleading. Those with accidents or violations often strip down their policies to bare-bones coverage, with many opting for liability only. Those with no violations can afford to put comprehensive and collision coverage on their policies. Higher levels of coverage mean higher costs. After three years, speeding tickets and accidents stop affecting insurance monthly premiums, making drivers eligible for “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$583
|Speeding Ticket
|$567
|At-Fault Accident
|$468
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
See More:
Dearborn Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Michigan is one of a handful of states that prevent the use of credit as a rating factor for car insurance. At $699, drivers with good credit pay the most in Dearborn. The reason may be that drivers with better credit finance costlier cars and get higher coverage levels to protect their assets. Those with excellent credit may be preferred by the insurance company in other ways. For example, they may bundle their home and car insurance, accounting for the lowered cost of $414 per month.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$415
|Good
|$700
|Average
|$560
|Poor
|$608
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Michigan
Find local Dearborn agents
Karcher Agency23498 Michigan Ave,
Dearborn, MI 48124
Corporate Services, Inc.225 Tannahill St,
Dearborn, MI 48124-1053
Goosehead Insurance3 Parklane Blvd,
Dearborn, MI 48126-2506
The Dearborn Agency, Inc.22691 Michigan Ave,
Dearborn, MI 48124-2115
Look Insurance Dearborn Heights4629 S Telegraph Rd,
Dearborn Heights, MI 48125
Marlin Insurance Agency & Investments24623 Ford Rd,
Dearborn, MI 48128
Jerry & Verda Toler Insurance Agency - Meemic Insurance Agent23550 Ford Rd,
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
L.A. Insurance5098 Schaefer Rd,
Dearborn, MI 48126
ACCESS Insurance Agency6913 Schaefer Rd,
Dearborn, MI 48126
Bob Zakar - State Farm Insurance Agent936 N Telegraph Rd,
Dearborn, MI 48128
Dearborn, MI DMV Information
Dearborn proper is home to one DMV office, sometimes making it difficult to meet the needs of motorists in the area. This singular location is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of Wednesdays, when the office is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you need to visit the DMV and can’t take time off work, Wednesday is your best chance to access their services.
Public Transportation in Dearborn, MI
Public transportation in Dearborn is sorely lacking, almost completely necessitating the ownership of a car for those who live in the area. The Suburban Mobility Authority for Public Transportation has integrated stops in Dearborn among the larger Detroit bus routes, although it’s recommended that you utilize Uber, Lyft, or a taxi service for more consistent travel options.
For more detailed Michigan city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Dearborn, MI
Dearborn residents have long struggled with the cost of auto insurance rates, and it’s understandable that some might take this frustration out on the road. Driving in Dearborn requires that you’re exceptionally alert, particularly during the fall and winter months. If possible, consider taking public transportation during these times to reduce your risk of an accident.
When you need to save money on car insurance, Insurify can help. Dearborn drivers can compare quotes from several companies at once and easily see which policy will save them the most money.
FAQs - Dearborn, MI Car Insurance
Surprisingly, auto insurance rates in this city are some of the highest in the country due to weather conditions, state driving laws, and other factors. The national annual average for auto insurance is around $1,500, while residents of Dearborn often pay more than three times this rate.
Michigan is one of only a few states that require drivers to carry personal injury protection insurance. Motorists must also have bodily injury, property damage, and property protection options on their policy.
Rather than spend time comparing quotes from multiple insurance agents, consider visiting Insurify. After answering a few questions, you can look at real-time quotes and find an affordable policy that meets your driving needs.
Insurify Insights
How Dearborn Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Dearborn, Michigan below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Dearborn drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Michigan in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford Fusion
Most Popular Car in Dearborn
#79
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Michigan
#88
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Michigan
#71
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Michigan
#48
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Michigan
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Dearborn drivers rank 61 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Dearborn with an accident: 4.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Dearborn drivers rank 71 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #71
- Percent of drivers in Dearborn with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Michigan, Dearborn drivers rank 45 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Dearborn with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Michigan, Dearborn drivers rank 51 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #51
- Percent of drivers in Dearborn with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Michigan, Dearborn drivers rank 79 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #79
- Percent of drivers in Dearborn with a speeding ticket: 5.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Dearborn drivers rank 22 in clean driving records across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Dearborn with clean record: 85.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Dearborn drivers rank 9 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Dearborn with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.58%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Serices. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022