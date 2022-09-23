DUI Car Insurance in Michigan (2025)

Drivers in Michigan with a DUI pay an average of $296 per month for car insurance.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Excellent
State farm LogoProgressive LogoAllstate LogoLiberty Mutual LogoFarmers LogoThe General Logo120+ more

Cheapest recent rates in Michigan for drivers with a DUI

Recent Michigan car insurance prices for Ford, Chrysler, Dodge , and more.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Michigan within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 15, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 120+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 15, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Michigan within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 15, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 120+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 15, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
Janet Berry-Johnson
Written byJanet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

  • 8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance

  • Certified public accountant

Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Driving under the influence (DUI) doesn’t just come with legal consequences. It can also send your insurance rates soaring. In Michigan, the most affordable liability-only car insurance for drivers with a DUI conviction starts at around $86 per month.

On average, Michigan drivers see their premiums increase by about 83% following a DUI, with annual costs rising from about $2,784 to $5,100. This increase is because insurance companies classify drivers with a DUI as high risk and more likely to have future claims.

Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance with a DUI in Michigan.

Quick Facts

  • A DUI stays on your driving record indefinitely in Michigan, although you may qualify to have a first offense removed from your record after five years.

  • After a DUI, Michigan requires you to carry an SR-22 for three years.

  • Penalties for a second or third DUI offense within seven years of the first offense can include jail time, license revocation, and forfeiture of your vehicle.

Cheapest car insurance quotes after a DUI in Michigan

After getting a DUI in Michigan, finding affordable car insurance can be a challenge. But some insurance companies offer more competitive rates than others. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Michigan.

Keep in mind that your actual rates will vary based on your unique circumstances, so it’s a good idea to get quotes from multiple companies to find the best rate for your specific situation.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, May 1 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Auto-Owners$86
USAA$88
Chubb$95
Safeco$169
Progressive$176
Nationwide$176
State Farm$179
Travelers$207
Direct Auto$219
Bristol West$253
Liberty Mutual$296
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Car Insurance in Michigan

Monthly rates start at $86 for drivers with a DUI

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How a DUI affects car insurance rates in Michigan

Your car insurance rates will likely increase quite a bit after a DUI conviction in Michigan. The table below shows the average liability rates for a Michigan driver with and without a DUI, giving you an idea of how your insurance costs may fluctuate.

 
With DUI
Without DUI
Average driver$232$170
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get car insurance with a DUI in Michigan

Getting car insurance after a DUI might take a few extra steps, but it’s essential to get coverage. Follow these steps to buy car insurance with a DUI on your record:[1]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0f334ec089/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_045-document.svg

    1. Gather your information

    Be ready with your driver’s license number, vehicle information, and the date of your DUI.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    2. Compare quotes from multiple insurance companies

    Rates can vary widely for drivers with a DUI, so get quotes from several companies. Focus on companies known for insuring high-risk or non-standard drivers.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4d03c561b5/declaration-page.svg

    3. Look for SR-22 filing support

    Michigan, like many U.S. states, requires drivers to carry an SR-22 after a DUI. Make sure the insurance company you select will issue this form.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    4. Choose a policy that meets state requirements

    At a minimum, your policy must include personal injury protection (PIP), property protection insurance (PPI), and bodily injury and property damage (BI/PD) liability.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1d8803fded/credit-and-loan-96x96-blue_019-calendar.svg

    5. Make on-time payments

    A lapse in coverage can make it even harder to find affordable car insurance and reset your SR-22 requirement. Set up automatic payments or reminders to maintain continuous coverage.

DUI laws in Michigan

In Michigan, a DUI conviction remains on your criminal record permanently.[2] But under the state’s Clean Slate legislation, you may be eligible to have your first DUI offense erased from your record five years after sentencing, as long as you don’t have any other DUIs during that period.[3]

Michigan also requires drivers to have an SR-22 for three years after a DUI. An SR-22 is a form your insurance company sends to the state verifying you have a policy with at least the state’s minimum-coverage limits.

Beyond higher insurance rates and the SR-22 requirement, you may have to deal with other penalties after a DUI. These penalties depend on whether you have a high BAC (blood alcohol concentration) and escalate with each subsequent offense:[4]

First offense

  • Fine of $500 to $700

  • Up to 180 days in jail

  • Up to 360 hours of community service

  • License suspension for up to one year

  • Six points on your driver’s license

  • Potential for mandatory alcohol treatment program

  • Potential requirement to have an ignition interlock device installed in your vehicle

Second offense (within seven years of first offense)

  • Fine of $1,000 to $5,000

  • Felony conviction

  • Imprisonment of up to 10 years

  • Potential requirement to forfeit the vehicle

Compare Michigan Car Insurance Quotes

Score the best car insurance rates for your record

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Minimum car insurance requirements in Michigan

Michigan is a no-fault car insurance state. This means each driver’s insurance company covers their own medical expenses, regardless of who was at fault in the accident, and you generally can’t sue the other driver unless your injuries are extremely severe.

Like other states, Michigan requires all drivers to carry a specific minimum amount of car insurance coverage to legally operate a motor vehicle. Those minimum-coverage limits are:

  • Personal injury protection: Minimum of $250,000 per person per accident

  • Property protection insurance: $1 million

  • Residual liability insurance (default limits):

  • Up to $250,000 per person killed in an accident

  • Up to $500,000 per accident if several people are hurt or killed

  • Up to $10,000 for property damage in another state

DUI car insurance in Michigan FAQs

If you got a DUI in Michigan, you likely have a lot of questions about how it affects your car insurance. The additional information below can help as you look for insurance coverage.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance company in Michigan after a DUI?

    The cheapest car insurance company for you depends on your profile. Auto-Owners currently offers the lowest rates in Michigan after a DUI, with monthly liability rates of $86, according to Insurify data.

  • How long will a DUI affect your car insurance premium?

    In Michigan, a DUI could affect your rates permanently. Drunk driving puts six points on your driving record, and those points remain on your record for two years from the date of your conviction. While the points fall off eventually, the DUI conviction stays on your record permanently.

  • How much is DUI insurance in Michigan?

    On average, drivers in Michigan pay around $296 per month for car insurance coverage after a DUI, compared to a driver with a clean record, who pays $217.

  • How long does it take to get a DUI off your record in Michigan?

    While a DUI stays on your driving record indefinitely, you may be eligible to have a first-time offense expunged from your record five years after sentencing under Michigan’s Clean Slate law. To qualify for the program, you can’t have any other DUIs in that time frame. Otherwise, it stays on your record permanently.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

Sources

  1. Department of Insurance and Financial Services. "Michigan’s Auto Insurance Law Has Changed."
  2. Michigan.gov. "Chapter 2: Your Driving Record."
  3. Safe & Just Michigan. "Clean Slate for First-Violation DUI."
  4. Michigan State Police. "Impaired Driving Law."
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.

Janet has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate