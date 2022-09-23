DUI laws in Michigan

In Michigan, a DUI conviction remains on your criminal record permanently.[2] But under the state’s Clean Slate legislation, you may be eligible to have your first DUI offense erased from your record five years after sentencing, as long as you don’t have any other DUIs during that period.[3]

Michigan also requires drivers to have an SR-22 for three years after a DUI. An SR-22 is a form your insurance company sends to the state verifying you have a policy with at least the state’s minimum-coverage limits.

Beyond higher insurance rates and the SR-22 requirement, you may have to deal with other penalties after a DUI. These penalties depend on whether you have a high BAC (blood alcohol concentration) and escalate with each subsequent offense:[4]

First offense

Fine of $500 to $700

Up to 180 days in jail

Up to 360 hours of community service

License suspension for up to one year

Six points on your driver’s license

Potential for mandatory alcohol treatment program

Potential requirement to have an ignition interlock device installed in your vehicle

Second offense (within seven years of first offense)

Fine of $1,000 to $5,000

Felony conviction

Imprisonment of up to 10 years

Potential requirement to forfeit the vehicle

Minimum car insurance requirements in Michigan

Michigan is a no-fault car insurance state. This means each driver’s insurance company covers their own medical expenses, regardless of who was at fault in the accident, and you generally can’t sue the other driver unless your injuries are extremely severe.

Like other states, Michigan requires all drivers to carry a specific minimum amount of car insurance coverage to legally operate a motor vehicle. Those minimum-coverage limits are:

Personal injury protection: Minimum of $250,000 per person per accident

Property protection insurance: $1 million

Residual liability insurance (default limits):