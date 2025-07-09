Best Car Insurance in Michigan for Senior Drivers (2025)

How to get the best car insurance for seniors in Michigan

No matter your car insurance priorities, keep the following key points in mind when shopping for a policy.

Consider your coverage needs

To drive legally in Michigan, you must get a policy with at least these state-minimum limits:[3]

$50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage

$10,000 in property damage liability coverage for out-of-state accidents

Personal injury protection (PIP) and property protection insurance (PPI)

You may want to buy collision and comprehensive coverage to pay for your vehicle repairs, especially if you can’t afford to replace your car after an accident. If you have a loan, your lender will probably require a full-coverage policy.

Roadside assistance is an affordable add-on and can be valuable if you need a jump-start, a tow, or if you lock your keys in your car. If you don’t own a car but rent cars when traveling or drive a family member’s car, you may need non-owner car insurance instead.

Evaluate ratings and reviews

To get a sense of a company’s reputation, research the following:

AM Best financial strength rating

J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings

Customer reviews on Trustpilot and other third-party sites

NAIC complaint index

Look for discounts and perks for seniors

Many insurance companies provide discounts to help you save money. Besides bundling discounts, see if your insurer offers any of the following discounts, many of which may appeal to seniors:

Shop around for car insurance quotes

While older adults typically pay lower car insurance rates than younger drivers, each auto insurer weighs age differently when calculating premiums, and some offer cheaper premiums for seniors than others. Make sure to compare quotes from at least three different companies to find the best deal for the coverage you need.