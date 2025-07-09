Best Car Insurance in Michigan for Senior Drivers (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
In addition to their years of driving experience, seniors are often recognized for their safe and courteous driving habits.[1] Car insurance companies often offer lower premiums and discounts to senior drivers. While that’s a benefit, budgeting for affordable auto insurance may be a challenge for the 40% of older Americans who live on a fixed income.[2]
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$181/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$229/mo
3.9
A solid optionBased on 1,500 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about The Hartford
Drivers appreciate the prompt customer service and reliable coverage but are frustrated by the significant annual price increases and limited policy options.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Senior drivers
Bundling discounts
Customer service
Reviews (813)
Margaret
June 26, 2025
Verified Review
Not senior friendly as far as their rates rising constantly
Not happy at all, rates are constantly rising.
Priscilla
June 20, 2025
Verified Review
Not Complicated
Went over all the details.
Anna
June 12, 2025
Verified Review
Found same coverage for less.
Customer service is good; however, even with the discount, it's higher than other companies.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
642
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.52
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
If you’re an AARP member, you can save up to 10% on your car insurance premiums with The Hartford. You can also earn discounts for completing a defensive driving course and maintaining a clean driving record. The company offers optional RecoverCare coverage, which pays for home services if you’re hurt in an accident.
Pros
Multiple discounts for seniors
24/7 claims and roadside assistance
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
9.3 /10
Liability Only
$123/mo
Full Coverage
$218/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 11,279 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,047)
Roseann
July 7, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
I've checked several insurance companies and State Farm always comes out on top.
Alice
July 7, 2025
Verified Review
State Farm Cares
All good... the staff is great and they care about your issues.
Sheri
July 7, 2025
Verified Review
Raising Rates Continues
Sometimes there's a long wait to speak to a real person, and after 25 years of being a customer, rates keep rising at an alarming rate. I haven’t had a claim.
657
NAIC Index
0.84
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
With State Farm, you get a dedicated insurance agent to help you choose the right coverage. The company also offers discounts for taking a defensive driving course, wearing a seat belt, and going three years without an accident. Additionally, State Farm offers a usage-based discount for lower-mileage drivers and 24-hour emergency roadside assistance.
Pros
High J.D. Power claims and customer satisfaction ratings
Dedicated agent for every policy
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
9.1 /10
Liability Only
$60/mo
Full Coverage
$106/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 2,104 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,193)
Herbert
July 5, 2025
Verified Review
Personally beneficial
Very easy to work with.
John
June 17, 2025
Verified Review
USAA Critique
High exposure in the South and East leads to higher premiums. They do have a SafePilot program, which I use. They also have a cashback program, which I use.
Marlon
June 15, 2025
Verified Review
Don't let them hook you
Don't renew with USAA the first year. Go to another company for the first 6 months after your USAA policy expires. Then, when that one expires, check back with USAA for the following 6-month period. USAA will give a better rate when you come back than they would have if you had stayed with them all along.
739
NAIC Index
1.31
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA offers affordable car insurance premiums for Michigan seniors, but membership is open only to active-duty military members, veterans, some federal employees, and their immediate families. In addition to offering safe driving discounts and a discount for driving fewer miles, the company is highly rated for both financial strength and customer satisfaction.
Pros
Relatively cheap premiums
Generous vehicle-storage discount
High J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Cons
Available only to military members and their families
High number of complaints reported to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
8.2 /10
Liability Only
$59/mo
Full Coverage
$105/mo
3.9
A solid optionBased on 204 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (120)
Thomas
July 4, 2025
Verified Review
Fair Insurance, One Bad Agent
I had a bad agent, but the prices are kind of high, yet they are the lowest among the big four insurance companies.
Roy
June 5, 2025
Verified Review
I don't have anything to add
Good company, but I didn't care for their premiums going up this year just for liability and roadside service.
654
NAIC Index
0.46
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
Besides affordable car insurance rates, Auto-Owners offers several coverage options for seniors who like to travel.
For example, road-trippers can buy 24/7 roadside service and additional expense coverage to pay for meals and lodging if they’re stranded. You can also buy gap coverage to pay the difference between your car’s value and the amount you still owe on your loan. For seniors with disabilities, Auto-Owners provides coverage for modified or converted vehicles.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Affordable premiums
Several coverage options for travelers and road-trippers
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
7.1 /10
Liability Only
$65/mo
Full Coverage
$115/mo
3.6
A solid optionBased on 8 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
High net worth drivers
Customer service
Classic car coverage
Reviews (5)
Frances
June 1, 2025
Verified Review
Too Costly
The price is too high.
Cynthia
August 11, 2024
Verified Review
Excellent!
Absolutely great!
Alexander
June 18, 2024
Verified Review
I have submitted all the information about my two cars to you and I still don't have a quote. You sent me an email saying you have a quote for me, but when I enter the field, it keeps asking me for the same information about my cars. Your service has been disappointing. Perhaps, your team needs to reassess its efficiency.
I have submitted all the information about my two cars to you and I still don't have a quote. You sent me an email saying you have a quote for me, but when I enter the field, it keeps asking me for the same information about my cars. Your service has been disappointing. Perhaps, your team needs to reassess its efficiency.
NR
NAIC Index
1.83
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
Chubb’s average premiums are among the cheapest in Michigan, and the company offers some notable coverage features.
For instance, you can get rental reimbursement with no per-day limit while your car is in the shop after an accident, and Chubb pays to repair your car with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts. The company also offers classic car insurance for seniors who have collectible vehicles.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Defensive driving credit
Classic car coverage
Cons
Online quotes not available
Poor Trustpilot rating
Poor BBB rating
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Michigan to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance for seniors in Michigan
No matter your car insurance priorities, keep the following key points in mind when shopping for a policy.
Consider your coverage needs
To drive legally in Michigan, you must get a policy with at least these state-minimum limits:[3]
Roadside assistance is an affordable add-on and can be valuable if you need a jump-start, a tow, or if you lock your keys in your car. If you don’t own a car but rent cars when traveling or drive a family member’s car, you may need non-owner car insurance instead.
Evaluate ratings and reviews
To get a sense of a company’s reputation, research the following:
AM Best financial strength rating
J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Customer reviews on Trustpilot and other third-party sites
NAIC complaint index
Look for discounts and perks for seniors
Many insurance companies provide discounts to help you save money. Besides bundling discounts, see if your insurer offers any of the following discounts, many of which may appeal to seniors:
While older adults typically pay lower car insurance rates than younger drivers, each auto insurer weighs age differently when calculating premiums, and some offer cheaper premiums for seniors than others. Make sure to compare quotes from at least three different companies to find the best deal for the coverage you need.
Average cost of car insurance for seniors in Michigan
Senior drivers in Michigan pay an average of $136 per month for liability-only insurance and $194 for full coverage.
Michigan is a no-fault state, meaning drivers file claims with their own insurance company regardless of fault. Michigan also has some of the nation’s highest premiums.[4] Additionally, rates could increase in the coming year due to the effect of tariffs on auto part prices.
Best car insurance for seniors in Michigan FAQs
If you still have questions about coverage or the cost of an auto policy for seniors in Michigan, see answers to some frequently asked questions below.
How much is car insurance in Michigan?
The average cost of full coverage in Michigan is $236 per month, and liability-only coverage costs $166 per month, according to Insurify data.
Seniors pay an average of $136 per month for liability-only insurance and $194 for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Michigan?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Michigan include GEICO, Auto-Owners, Nationwide, and State Farm. But the best insurer for you will depend on your driver profile info and coverage needs. For example, The Hartford and Auto-Owners offer coverage options that could appeal to Michigan retirees, and State Farm offers dedicated agents for its customers.
What car insurance discounts are available in Michigan?
Michigan drivers may be eligible for common car insurance discounts. These include annual payment or auto-pay discounts, safe driver discounts, defensive driver course discounts, low-mileage discounts, and multi-policy discounts.
How much car insurance do you need in Michigan?
Michigan drivers need to purchase personal injury protection (PIP) and property protection insurance (PPI), along with 50/100/10 liability coverage limits, at a minimum.
Does your car insurance rate go up when you turn 65?
Some auto insurers may increase your premium at age 65, while others may not raise your rates until you reach your mid-70s. This is because older drivers are more likely to be in a fatal accident.[5] Whether your rate increases depends on your insurer and where you live.
