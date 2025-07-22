Is Michigan a No-Fault State for Auto Insurance?

Michigan is a ‘no-fault’ car insurance state

The state of Michigan has a no-fault insurance system. This means each driver’s insurance covers their own medical bills and damages after an accident, no matter who’s at fault. In July 2020, Michigan updated its minimum insurance requirements. Now, drivers need to carry more liability insurance and have a tiered choice of PIP coverage.

Fault is still determined in no-fault states. But each driver still submits a claim with their own insurance company after an accident.

What are shared fault rules in Michigan?

Unlike states that follow strict fault systems in which one driver is determined to have caused an accident, Michigan allows multiple parties to be at fault. Michigan follows the comparative negligence rule, which means drivers can get compensated even if they’re partially or mostly at fault for a crash.

When shared fault is determined, it may be a good idea to contact an accident attorney who can help navigate Michigan’s comparative negligence system, understand the degrees of shared fault, negotiate with insurers, or represent you in court.[1]