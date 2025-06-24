How Much Is Car Insurance for a 16-Year-Old in Michigan?

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
In Michigan, 16-year-old drivers pay an average of $313 per month for car insurance. But you’re unlikely to pay this exact average rate since your personal circumstances affect your costs.
While age plays a role in insurance rates, it’s not the only factor insurers use to determine car insurance rates for a 16-year-old. Other aspects include gender, driving record, vehicle type, and coverage needs. Here’s what you should know about average car insurance costs for 16-year-olds in Michigan, comparing insurance rates, and what variables affect your costs.[1]
Quick Facts
In Michigan, 16-year-old males pay an average monthly rate of $283 for liability-only car insurance and $490 for full coverage.
In contrast, 16-year-old females in Michigan pay an average of $264 per month for liability-only insurance and $457 for full coverage.
Teen drivers in Michigan can save on their insurance by maintaining good grades or taking a driver training course.
Cost of insurance for 16-year-olds in Michigan
Liability-only policies typically cost less than full coverage, regardless of driver age. For teen drivers in Michigan, Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb offer cheap car insurance.
The table below highlights the average monthly rates for 16-year-olds on their own policy. But to get their own policy, minors need written consent from a parent or guardian.[2]
The below rates are estimated rates current as of:
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
$169
$92
USAA
$174
$96
Chubb
$221
$122
GEICO
$360
$281
State Farm
$371
$204
Nationwide
$373
$206
Progressive
$382
$200
Safeco
$383
$223
Liberty Mutual
$432
$321
Travelers
$449
$248
Bristol West
$498
$273
National General
$509
$298
Direct Auto
$531
$269
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cost of adding a teen to a parent’s policy vs. getting their own policy
It’s generally cheaper to add a teen driver to a parent’s existing car insurance policy than it is for a teen to get a stand-alone policy.[3]
For example, two parents and a teen driver on one policy pay a national average of $599 per month for full coverage. In contrast, two separate policies (one for two parents and one for the teen driver alone) average $688 per month, which is approximately 15% more expensive than adding a teen to the parents’ policy.
But if your teen has a bad driving record or owns a vehicle you don’t want on your policy, it may make sense for them to buy their own policy.
The table below shows average monthly rates for liability-only and full-coverage policies based on three different scenarios:
Drivers
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Two parents + a teen driver
$296
$599
Two parents
$157
$316
Teen driver on their own policy
$184
$372
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Factors affecting insurance rates for 16-year-old drivers in Michigan
Several factors influence car insurance costs for 16-year-olds in Michigan. The following are some of the most common:
Age
Young drivers pay higher car insurance rates than older drivers because of their inexperience behind the wheel.[4] Generally, car insurance rates decrease with age.
Gender
Male drivers statistically have a higher chance of getting into an accident than female drivers.[5] For this reason, teen males pay higher insurance rates than teen females.
Vehicle type
Your vehicle affects your insurance costs in several ways. For example, cars with a higher manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) typically cost more to repair or replace, leading to higher insurance costs. Safety features also play a role — cars equipped with more safety features usually have lower insurance rates.
Theft rates
Different vehicles have different theft rates. Whether due to a lack of anti-theft features or being popular with thieves, cars with higher theft rates often have higher insurance premiums.
Geographic location
Where you live significantly affects insurance rates. Drivers in locations with more traffic and higher crime rates tend to pay more for coverage than drivers who live in areas with less congestion and crime.
The type of coverage you buy can raise or lower your costs. For example, choosing a liability-only policy is typically more affordable than a full-coverage policy.
Discounts
Ask about discounts to help lower your teen’s car insurance costs. Teens who complete a defensive driving course or earn good grades may qualify for savings.
Bundling policies
Purchasing multiple policies through the same insurer, like home and auto, can save money.
Deductibles
A deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket when filing a claim before your insurance kicks in. Higher deductibles usually mean lower premiums.
Comparing teen driver insurance rates in Michigan with other age groups
Teens in the Great Lakes State pay significantly more for car insurance coverage than drivers in other age groups.
The table below shows full-coverage and liability-only insurance rates by age group for Michigan drivers.
Age
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Teens
$410
$237
20s
$324
$187
30s
$284
$164
40s
$276
$160
50s
$268
$155
60s
$260
$150
70s
$294
$170
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to reduce insurance costs for 16-year-old drivers
Teen car insurance costs can add up quickly. Use the strategies below to help lower your premiums when shopping for the best car insurance.[6]
Ask about a good student discount. Insurers often offer agood student discountto teens with at least a B average.
Enroll your teen in a defensive driving course. An approved defensive driving coursecan help your teen driver stay safe on the road and may lead to an insurance discount.
Choose a higher deductible. Higher deductibles generally mean more affordable insurance premiums. If you can afford to pay higher comprehensiveorcollisiondeductibles out of pocket whenfiling a claim, increasing them can save you money.
Choose the right car. Some vehicles are more expensive to insure than others. Seeking out an affordable vehicle with lower theft rates and ample safety features can help you save on your teen’s insurance costs.
Add your teen to your existing car policy. It’s usually cheaper to add your teen to your existing policy than to buy a separate one.
Shop around. Compare quotes from multiple insurance companies before each renewal to ensure you get the most affordable rates.
Insurance for 16-year-old drivers in Michigan FAQs
If you need more information about car insurance for 16-year-old drivers in Michigan, the answers to the following frequently asked questions may help.
What is the cheapest insurance for a 16-year-old in Michigan?
Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb have the most affordable rates for teen drivers, Insurify data shows.
Why is car insurance so expensive for a 16-year-old?
Car insurance for 16-year-old drivers is expensive mainly because teens lack driving experience. Car insurance companies see this as a risk and compensate with higher premiums.
Can a minor get their own car insurance in Michigan?
Yes. A minor can get their own car insurance in Michigan, but only with a parent’s or guardian’s written consent. It’s usually more affordable for a parent to add a teen driver to their existing policy.
Are discounts available for 16-year-old drivers in Michigan to lower their insurance costs?
Yes. Some insurance companies offer discounts if your teen completes an approved driver training program or gets good grades. You can also save by bundling policies, insuring multiple vehicles, or adding your teen to a car with safety features or a lower value.
Does the type of car a 16-year-old drives affect insurance costs in Michigan?
Yes. A newer, higher-value vehicle could be more expensive to insure than an older, more affordable vehicle. Additionally, vehicles with higher theft rates or repair costs often cost more to insure.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
