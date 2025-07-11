Home>Car Insurance>Michigan

Why Is Car Insurance So Expensive in Michigan? (2025)

On average, drivers in Michigan pay $2,413 per year for car insurance, which exceeds the national average.

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.

Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.

For the past seven years, she's been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master's at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.

Updated

Although Michigan has a lower cost of living than most states, drivers in the Great Lakes State tend to pay significantly more for car insurance than drivers in other parts of the country. Drivers in Michigan pay an average of $236 per month for full coverage — more expensive than the national average of $193.

Michigan car insurance rates increased significantly between 2023 and 2024, and the state remains one of the most expensive for auto coverage.

Learn why Michigan is so expensive for car insurance and what you can do to reduce your premiums.

Quick Facts

  • Michigan drivers pay $1,990 per year for liability-only coverage and $2,835 per year for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Drivers in Detroit pay the highest rates in the state, with average rates of $313 per month for liability coverage and $420 for full coverage.

  • Approximately 20% of Michigan drivers are uninsured.

How Michigan car insurance rates have increased

Michigan is one of the least affordable states for auto insurance, according to the Insurance Research Council.[1] But recent auto insurance reform measures have improved the affordability of car insurance.

In 2014, Michigan ranked as the second-most expensive state for car insurance. Michigan lawmakers passed reform laws that went into effect in 2020. Since then, Michigan’s insurance industry has improved, and now five U.S. states have more expensive average coverage than Michigan.

Factors in Michigan causing higher car insurance rates

Michigan has higher average car insurance rates for a few different reasons. Learn more about each factor below.

High minimum coverage requirements

In nearly every U.S. state, drivers legally have to have policies that meet minimum bodily injury and property liability coverage requirements. To meet the state coverage requirements, Michigan drivers must carry $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $10,000 in property damage for out-of-state accidents.

Michigan is a no-fault state, so your insurance will kick in regardless of who caused the incident. As a result, the state has additional requirements that increase the cost of coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property protection insurance (PPI)

    PPI pays up to $1 million for damages your vehicle causes to another person’s property in Michigan. For example, if you run off the road and crash into a building, this coverage would pay for the building’s repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP)

    PIP pays for your reasonable and necessary medical expenses if you have an accident-related injury. It also pays for lost wages for up to three years after the accident.[2]

High percentage of uninsured drivers

Michigan has a significantly higher-than-average percentage of uninsured drivers. Approximately 20% of drivers in the state don’t have coverage. Because of the state’s high number of uninsured drivers, Michigan insurance companies are more likely to have to pay for accident-related costs. To compensate for the increased risk, insurance companies may increase the rates for insured drivers.

Lawsuits are more common in Michigan

Lawsuits in the state also influence insurance costs for Michigan drivers. The state has a higher lawsuit rate for private passenger auto claims than other states; with more lawsuits, insurance companies have to increase their rates to offset increased litigation costs.

High risk of theft

Vehicle thefts within the state increased 56% between 2019 and 2023, according to the Michigan State Police.[3] With more vehicle thefts occurring, insurance companies are likely increasing the average cost of comprehensive insurance — the coverage you need to protect your vehicle against theft or vandalism — due to the increased risk.

Factors that affect your car insurance premium

Unlike many other states, Michigan insurance companies legally can’t consider your credit score as part of the underwriting process.[4] Learn about the factors that can affect your rates below.

Age

Teens and drivers in their early 20s are statistically more likely to have car accidents due to their inexperience behind the wheel. As a result, younger drivers typically pay higher rates than other age groups.

Below, you can compare average car insurance rates in Michigan for each age group:

Age
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Teens$241$350
20-29$187$272
30-39$165$240
40-49$163$237
50-59$157$229
60-69$149$216
70+$158$230
Location

Where you live plays an important role in determining your rates. People who live in more densely populated areas or ZIP codes with higher levels of crime pay higher rates because of the increased risk of accidents or theft.[5]

Detroit is among the most expensive cities for car insurance in Michigan due to its high crime rate and population density.

Below are the rates for the most expensive cities in Michigan:

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Ann Arbor$139$212
Dearborn$299$372
Detroit$313$420
Flint$163$255
Grand Rapids$124$209
Kalamazoo$145$225
Lansing$133$211
Rochester$170$241
Warren$227$341
Driving record

If you have a history of speeding tickets, accidents, or other driving infractions, insurance companies see those issues as an indication of future claims. People with driving infractions pay higher rates for coverage than people with clean driving records.

Make and model of your car

The cost of your car and average repair costs also affect your car insurance premium. Higher-value cars and vehicles with a higher risk of theft tend to cost more to insure. 

Vehicles with top safety ratings, such as the Subaru Forester, Subaru Outback, and the Honda Odyssey, tend to be cheaper to insure.

How to lower your car insurance rate in Michigan

Although car insurance in Michigan can be quite expensive, you can use several strategies to reduce your insurance premiums:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f4244fe878/low-mileage.svg

    Sign up for usage-based insurance (UBI)

    On average, drivers in Michigan cover about 12,000 miles per year. If you have a short commute or work from home and drive less than that, signing up for a UBI policy could help you decrease your rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/354dc33bc8/banking-96x96-green_017-coins.svg

    Increase your deductible

    Your deductible is how much you have to pay for collision or comprehensive claims before your insurance kicks in. Increasing your deductible — for example, upping it from $500 to $1,000 — will decrease your premiums.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1daf58783c/contact-us-96x96-orange_023-customer-support.svg

    Ask about discounts

    You may qualify for discounts from your insurer. Insurance companies commonly offer good student, safe driver, accident-free, and paid-in-full discounts.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Compare rates from several insurance companies

    Michigan car insurance rates vary by company, so shop around and request quotes from several insurers to find the best rates and coverage.

Why car insurance is so expensive in Michigan FAQs

As you shop for coverage in Michigan, the following information can help you secure the right insurance at the best price.

  • Why are Michigan auto insurance rates so high?

    Michigan drivers face high auto insurance rates due to the state’s high insurance requirements, high percentage of uninsured drivers, and increased risk of auto theft.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Michigan?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Michigan is $201 per month. Michigan drivers pay an average of $236 per month for full-coverage insurance and $166 for state-minimum coverage.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance in Michigan?

    In Michigan, Auto-Owners offers the lowest car insurance rates. Liability insurance policies from Auto-Owners average $59 per month.

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in Michigan?

    In Michigan, drivers must have policies that include $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $10,000 per accident in property damage liability.

    The property damage liability only covers damages you cause in another state. 

    For damages that occur in Michigan, drivers need to carry up to $1 million in property protection insurance (PPI). Lastly, Michigan drivers need to purchase personal injury protection (PIP) for medical expenses and up to three years of lost wages.

  • When did no-fault insurance start in Michigan?

    Michigan instituted no-fault auto insurance in 1973. Under its no-fault insurance laws, drivers must have personal injury protection, property protection, and residual liability coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

