Why Is Car Insurance So Expensive in Michigan? (2025)

Factors in Michigan causing higher car insurance rates

Michigan has higher average car insurance rates for a few different reasons. Learn more about each factor below.

High minimum coverage requirements

In nearly every U.S. state, drivers legally have to have policies that meet minimum bodily injury and property liability coverage requirements. To meet the state coverage requirements, Michigan drivers must carry $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $10,000 in property damage for out-of-state accidents.

Michigan is a no-fault state, so your insurance will kick in regardless of who caused the incident. As a result, the state has additional requirements that increase the cost of coverage:

Property protection insurance (PPI) PPI pays up to $1 million for damages your vehicle causes to another person’s property in Michigan. For example, if you run off the road and crash into a building, this coverage would pay for the building’s repairs.

Personal injury protection (PIP) PIP pays for your reasonable and necessary medical expenses if you have an accident-related injury. It also pays for lost wages for up to three years after the accident.[2]

High percentage of uninsured drivers

Michigan has a significantly higher-than-average percentage of uninsured drivers. Approximately 20% of drivers in the state don’t have coverage. Because of the state’s high number of uninsured drivers, Michigan insurance companies are more likely to have to pay for accident-related costs. To compensate for the increased risk, insurance companies may increase the rates for insured drivers.

Lawsuits are more common in Michigan

Lawsuits in the state also influence insurance costs for Michigan drivers. The state has a higher lawsuit rate for private passenger auto claims than other states; with more lawsuits, insurance companies have to increase their rates to offset increased litigation costs.

High risk of theft

Vehicle thefts within the state increased 56% between 2019 and 2023, according to the Michigan State Police.[3] With more vehicle thefts occurring, insurance companies are likely increasing the average cost of comprehensive insurance — the coverage you need to protect your vehicle against theft or vandalism — due to the increased risk.