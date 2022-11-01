Michigan drivers tend to pay an average rate of $370 per month and $4,440 per year for their car insurance policy. Unfortunately, rates in Michigan are higher than the national average, and average costs in the state are currently only exceeded by prices in Washington, D.C. Within the state, prices fluctuate depending on each individual’s driving history, coverage needs, and more.

Living in the most expensive state for car insurance likely presents additional stressors for you, especially if your current rates exceed your budget. Shopping around for insurance that meets your needs allows you to visualize the savings available to you from dozens of top providers. Try out the Insurify quote-comparison tool today to learn just how much you can save.