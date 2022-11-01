4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
On average, Michigan drivers pay $370 monthly and $4,440 yearly for auto insurance.
Auto insurance in Michigan costs more than the national average annual premium.
The average monthly quote for married couples is $20 more than that for single folks.
Michigan drivers tend to pay an average rate of $370 per month and $4,440 per year for their car insurance policy. Unfortunately, rates in Michigan are higher than the national average, and average costs in the state are currently only exceeded by prices in Washington, D.C. Within the state, prices fluctuate depending on each individual’s driving history, coverage needs, and more.
Living in the most expensive state for car insurance likely presents additional stressors for you, especially if your current rates exceed your budget. Shopping around for insurance that meets your needs allows you to visualize the savings available to you from dozens of top providers. Try out the Insurify quote-comparison tool today to learn just how much you can save.
How much does car insurance cost in Michigan?
What is the average cost of car insurance in Michigan?
The average driver in Michigan pays $370 per month for auto insurance. Factors like your driving record, age, and credit score all play into this cost, so it’s always a good idea to compare car insurance quotes.
Car insurance premiums in Michigan vary depending on the nature of the purchased car insurance coverage, driving records, chosen insurance provider, credit history, city of residence, age, marital status, and more. Each auto insurer calculates rates for policyholders in varying ways. Drivers in the state pay $370 monthly on average for their auto insurance premiums.
Best Michigan Auto Insurance Rates
Insurance prices fluctuate over time and in response to driver behavior, but some car insurance companies in the state cost less than others. Take a look at the chart below to compare the cheapest monthly rates currently available from Michigan auto insurance companies. Michigan drivers should consider all of their options before committing to an auto insurance provider.
|Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Premium
|State Auto
|$214
|Progressive
|$217
|Bristol West
|$326
|Liberty Mutual
|$357
|Safeco
|$199
|USA Underwriters
|$423
|Everest National
|$461
|Arrowhead
|$462
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$501
How are insurance rates calculated in Michigan?
Auto insurance providers in Michigan determine insurance rates by considering driving records, vehicle type, gender, age, marital status, coverage type, city and county residence, and more. The state of Michigan restricts the use of credit score when determining rates, though Insurify still tracks that data. The many factors involved result in highly individualized policyholder rates.
Michigan Car Insurance Rates by City
Depending on what city or county in Michigan you live in, rates differ based on area-specific factors like weather and climate, crime rates, population, and more. Costs vary on an individual basis, but you can find the projected average monthly premiums for the most populated cities in the state, including Ann Arbor, Detroit, Flint, and Grand Rapids, in the chart below.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Ann Arbor
|$330
|Dearborn
|$575
|Detroit
|$675
|Farmington
|$457
|Flint
|$388
|Grand Rapids
|$305
|Hamburg
|$385
|Kalamazoo
|$306
|Lansing
|$281
|Livonia
|$402
|Novi
|$411
|Pontiac
|$380
|Rochester
|$437
|Southfield
|$532
|Sterling Heights
|$502
|Troy
|$421
|Warren
|$537
|Westland
|$433
|Wyoming
|$294
|Ypsilanti
|$354
What is the average cost of car insurance in Michigan by credit tier?
Technically speaking, the state of Michigan restricts how insurance providers use credit scores in determining policyholder rates. In our own database of credit scores, we identified differences in rates based on credit tier. For example, those with excellent credit pay the least on average, followed closely by those with poor and good credit. See where you may land in the chart below.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Premium
|Poor Credit
|$393
|Average Credit
|$414
|Good Credit
|$397
|Excellent Credit
|$375
What is the average cost of car insurance in Michigan by driver age?
Insurance providers view teen drivers and individuals under the age of 25 as inexperienced or higher-risk policyholders and charge them costlier rates for insurance coverage. Michigan drivers in their 30s and beyond tend to earn lower rates than young drivers, with some exceptions. Peruse the chart below to see projected quotes corresponding with your age.
|Average Cost of Car Insurance in Massachusetts by Driver Age
|Drivers under 25
|$548
|20s
|$460
|30s
|$381
|40s
|$406
|50s
|$393
|60s
|$357
|70s
|$367
|80s and older
|$308
What is the average cost of car insurance in Michigan by driver gender?
Statistically speaking, women in the United States tend to practice safer driving habits than men, which earns women cheaper rates overall. Presently, the difference between average monthly quotes for men and women in Michigan is nonexistent. Both men and women pay around $411 per month for car insurance, which costs more than average rates in other states.
|Average Monthly Quote for Men in Michigan
|Average Monthly Quote for Women in Michigan
|$411
|$411
What is the average cost of car insurance in Michigan by marital status?
Unlike in most states, married couples tend to pay more for insurance than their single counterparts in Michigan. Insurance providers often view married couples as lower-risk, charging them lower rates. In Michigan, other potential factors, like couples purchasing larger or costlier vehicles to meet the needs of their growing families, happen to offset that advantage.
|Average Monthly Quote for Singles in Michigan
|Average Monthly Quote for Married Couples in Michigan
|$402
|$422
What is the average cost of car insurance in Michigan for high-risk drivers?
Driving records greatly impact insurance rates. Recorded incidents typically influence auto rates for at least a few years, but defensive driving and safe driver courses provide opportunities for discounts. Those with clean driving records pay less on average than drivers with a recorded DUI, at-fault car accident, or speeding ticket. The rates below correspond to driver profiles.
|Driver Profile
|Average Monthly Premium in Michigan
|Clean Record
|$355
|DUI
|$380
|At-Fault Accident
|$431
|Speeding Ticket
|$425
Michigan Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level
Coverage options in Michigan include different levels of protection, ranging from a minimum liability coverage to a more thorough comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, or full-coverage auto insurance policy. Coverage decisions differ for each person and their driving needs, but it’s worth noting policies offering more robust coverage come with a higher price tag.
|Coverage Level
|Average Monthly Premium in Michigan
|Liability Only
|$285
|Comprehensive
|$311
|Collision
|$545
|Full Coverage
|$506
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Michigan
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Michigan roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum required insurance levels for Michigan[1] are:
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$1,000,000 per accident for PPI
Property protection insurance, referred to as PPI coverage, is a type of coverage unique to Michigan. It acts similarly to traditional property damage insurance, but only applies to property damaged in accidents that occur within the state of Michigan.
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Michigan are:
$250,000 per person for bodily injury
$500,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Michigan is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. In Michigan, this coverage only applies to out-of-state accidents.
Tips for Getting the Cheapest Car Insurance in Michigan
Michigan’s state average for insurance rates is $370 per month, so finding savings is important. Drivers save by maintaining clean records and safe driving practices, utilizing available discounts, increasing their deductible, shopping around for cheap auto insurance, and more. Easily compare car insurance quotes today with the Insurify quote-comparison tool.
Frequently Asked Questions
Insurance rates do vary depending on the Michigan county and city that residents live in, as well as the insurance provider. These price fluctuations tend to correspond with area-specific factors, such as weather and climate, crime rates, population, and more. Other factors, like vehicle type and driving history will also impact rates, regardless of where a driver lives in the state.
Michigan drivers pay $370 per month, or $4,440 per year, for insurance coverage, which exceeds the national average costs. Rates ultimately depend on each driver and their chosen coverage amounts. Selecting the state minimum requirements for PPI insurance, PIP coverage, and liability insurance costs less than more robust policies with more protection.
Beyond ranking as the most expensive state for car insurance, Michigan insurance rates fluctuate in typical ways. Drivers with recorded DUIs, at-fault accidents, or speeding tickets face higher rates than those with clean records. Similarly, insurance providers view younger drivers with less experience as high-risk and charge them higher rates than older drivers.
Finding cheap car insurance in Michigan relies on your willingness to consider multiple options before making a decision. With the comprehensive quote-comparison tool from Insurify, you can easily compare dozens of auto insurance quotes from well-known national providers like GEICO and Progressive alongside top regional companies. Try it out to see potential savings.
