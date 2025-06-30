Cheapest Full-Coverage Car Insurance in Michigan (2025)

Over 12 years writing about insurance and personal finance
Emily is a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer and former educator who makes complex financial topics easy to understand. She specializes in the science behind money habits and has written for outlets like The Huffington Post, Business Insider, and The Washington Post.
Full-coverage insurance typically includes collision and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage can help pay to repair your vehicle if you have an accident, regardless of fault. Comprehensive insurance can help cover repairs when something other than a collision, like weather or vandalism, damages your vehicle.[1]
Michigan state law doesn’t require full-coverage insurance, but your lender may require it if you finance or lease your vehicle. Even if you don’t have to purchase it, this insurance provides financial protection.
Michigan is a no-fault state, which means each driver’s insurance covers damages, regardless of fault.
The average annual cost of full-coverage insurance in Michigan is $2,835.
Michigan state law requires drivers to carry $10,000 worth of property damage liability insurance for accidents that occur out of state.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Michigan
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Michigan is $236 per month. Prices can vary greatly from one driver to another, so the best way to find the cheapest full-coverage car insurance for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.
Start your search for cheap full-coverage car insurance with the insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, July 3 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
$105
USAA
$106
Chubb
$115
Safeco
$202
Nationwide
$214
State Farm
$218
Progressive
$232
GEICO
$232
Travelers
$252
Liberty Mutual
$262
National General
$269
Direct Auto
$292
Bristol West
$303
Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
What is full-coverage car insurance?
Full-coverage insurance isn’t a specific insurance type. Instead, full coverage is a term that refers to a bundle of coverages. It includes optional policies and Michigan’s required bodily injury liability, property damage liability, personal injury protection, and property protection insurance coverage.
Learn more about the following two coverages, which full-coverage policies always include.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance will help you pay for repairs to your car following damage from a collision with an object or another vehicle, regardless of fault. In Michigan, you can purchase limited collision coverage, which will only pay if you aren’t substantially at fault. This is a much cheaper form of collision coverage, but it provides limited protection.[2]
Comprehensive coverage
If something other than a collision damages your car — such as theft, a falling object, animals, fire, flood, or vandalism — comprehensive insurance can help you pay for repairs.
Car insurance requirements in Michigan
As a no-fault state, Michigan requires all drivers to carry insurance that pays for their own damages and medical bills in a motor vehicle accident, regardless of fault.
All Michigan residents must have the following minimum car insurance coverages to legally drive a vehicle:
Personal injury protection (PIP)
If you have an accident-related injury, PIP insurance can help cover your medical costs, no matter who caused the accident. The default PIP insurance amount in Michigan is unlimited coverage, but you can select a lower coverage level.[3]
Property protection insurance (PPI)
Property protection insurance can cover up to $1 million in damages your car does to another person’s property in Michigan.
Bodily injury liability
If you injure or kill someone in an accident and their PIP doesn’t cover all their medical care, your bodily injury liability insurance can cover their expenses and your legal defense. Michigan has a default coverage amount of $250,000 for each person hurt or killed in an accident and $500,000 per accident, but the state only requires a minimum of $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident.[4]
Property damage liability
This liability coverage will pay for property damage you cause with your vehicle when you’re driving outside of Michigan. You must carry a minimum of $10,000 of this coverage.
Though the default coverage limits may seem high — especially compared to the minimum mandated coverage limits — it may make sense to purchase a policy with more than minimum coverage. Having higher coverage limits will give you more financial protection in the event of an accident.
Is full-coverage car insurance worth it in Michigan?
Depending on where you live and the type of vehicle you drive, it may make sense to purchase full-coverage insurance in Michigan. This coverage can help pay for damages in the event of weather risks, car accidents, and more.
For example, Eastern Michigan faces weather risks year-round, including ice storms, high winds, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes. If you only carry minimum coverage, you’ll have to pay out of pocket to repair damages if a storm causes a tree to fall on your car. But full-coverage car insurance can help cover the remaining costs after you’ve paid your deductible.
Paying for this extra protection can help prevent you from having to deal with a significant financial problem.
Pros and cons of having full-coverage car insurance
Pros
Pays to repair your car after an accident, regardless of fault
Protects you against theft, weather damage, and other non-crash incidents
Minimizes your out-of-pocket costs if you need to file a claim
Cons
Higher monthly premiums than for state-minimum coverage
May not be cost-effective for older or low-value vehicles
Must pay a deductible before insurance pays for your repairs
How to find cheap full-coverage car insurance in Michigan
Here are some strategies you can use to lower the cost of your full-coverage car insurance in Michigan.
Compare rates. The best way to lower your insurance costs is to compare quotes from several different insurers. Insurance companies use a variety of factors to determine rates, such as your driving record, ZIP code, marital status, claims history, and credit history.
Increase your deductible. Raising your deductible will lower your rates. Just be sure you can afford the bigger out-of-pocket payment if you need to make a claim.
Bundle your policies. Purchasing your auto insurance and home or renters insurance policy from the same insurer can save you money on both policies.
Ask about discounts. Many insurers offer discountsfor things like built-in safety features on your car, paying your bill all at once, being a member of an affinity group, or signing up for telematics insurance.
Full-coverage car insurance in Michigan FAQs
If you’re considering full-coverage car insurance in Michigan, the following information may answer your remaining questions.
Does Michigan require full-coverage car insurance?
No. Michigan state law doesn’t require full-coverage car insurance. Drivers in Michigan have to carry personal injury protection (PIP) insurance, property protection insurance, bodily injury liability insurance, and property damage liability insurance.
Is Michigan a no-fault state?
Yes. This means that every Michigan driver’s car insurance pays for their own damages and medical bills in a motor vehicle accident, regardless of fault.
How much does full-coverage car insurance cost in Michigan?
The average overall cost of full-coverage car insurance in Michigan is $201 per month. On average, Michigan drivers pay $166 per month for liability coverage and $236 for full coverage.
A variety of factors go into the cost of car insurance, so the price of your full-coverage insurance may vary. You should always compare quotes from several insurers.
Does Michigan require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?
No. Michigan doesn’t require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage because it’s a no-fault insurance state. Some drivers may still want to add uninsured motorist coverage to their policy as a precaution.
