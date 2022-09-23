7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Contributor to top media, including USA Today
A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Table of contents
Most major car insurance companies don’t offer short-term auto insurance policies. Typical policies come with terms of six months or one year.[1] On average, Michigan drivers pay $166 per month for liability coverage and $236 for full-coverage insurance.
Though Michigan drivers don’t have many temporary car insurance options, it’s possible to find insurers offering pay-per-mile and non-owner insurance.
Here’s what you should know about finding short-term car insurance in Michigan.
Annually, Michigan drivers pay an average of $1,990 for liability insurance and $2,835 for full coverage.
It’s possible to cancel a long-term policy early, but it’s important to read the fine print to confirm you won’t have to pay a cancellation fee.
Potential penalties for driving uninsured in Michigan include a fine of up to $500, one year in jail, or both.[2]
Best temporary car insurance in Michigan
Nationwide, USAA, and State Farm offer some of the best options for Michigan drivers seeking short-term or affordable car insurance. Learn more about each insurer below.
Nationwide: Best for pay-per-mile coverage
|User Reviews
4.3
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$121/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$214/mo
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
David
June 26, 2025
Switching to Progressive
Bettye
June 10, 2025
BG's Lament
Nicholas
May 14, 2025
Poor
Nationwide offers pay-per-mile coverage to Michigan drivers through its SmartMiles program. Though it’s not a temporary insurer, SmartMiles can provide significant monthly savings to low-mileage drivers. Through this program, you’ll pay a base rate and a per-mile rate. Altogether, your monthly cost will vary based on how much you drive that month.
Low-mileage drivers can save
Accident forgiveness available
Not a temporary policy
Poor Trustpilot rating
USAA: Best for the military community
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.1 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$60/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$106/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Herbert
July 5, 2025
Personally beneficial
John
June 17, 2025
USAA Critique
Marlon
June 15, 2025
Don't let them hook you
USAA is an excellent option for active military members in Michigan, as well as the state’s 480,000 veterans. The company allows drivers to put their vehicle insurance into storage mode. If you want to store your car during deployment or for a month or more at a time, you can save on coverage through USAA.
Though USAA doesn’t have a short-term coverage option, many drivers can find a relatively affordable policy through USAA. And if you need to cancel your policy early, that’s an option.
Affordable coverage for the long term
Storage policy options
Must have a military connection
Minimum policy length of six months
State Farm: Best for non-owner car insurance
|User Reviews
4.1
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$123/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$218/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Roseann
July 7, 2025
Excellent
Alice
July 7, 2025
State Farm Cares
Sheri
July 7, 2025
Raising Rates Continues
While State Farm doesn’t offer temporary car insurance policies, it does have non-owner car insurance. For frequent drivers who don’t own a vehicle, a non-owner policy can provide the liability coverage you need. Non-owner car insurance policies are typically more affordable than standard auto insurance policies.
Extensive network of local agents
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Poor Trustpilot ratings
Not a temporary coverage option
We chose the best companies by taking a close look at the auto insurance companies offering policies in Michigan. We considered average rates, IQ Scores, customer service, J.D. Power ratings, AM Best scores, policy length options, and more.
Cheapest short-term car insurance in Michigan
Car insurance premiums can vary widely based on factors like the driver’s age, vehicle type, driving record, duration of coverage, level of coverage, location, and more.[3] Michigan drivers pay an overall average of $201 per month for car insurance coverage.
The table below highlights the average monthly quotes for temporary car insurance across popular companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$60
|Nationwide
|$121
|State Farm
|$123
Options for temporary car insurance
If you need car insurance only on a temporary basis, purchasing a standard policy might not make sense. Below are some other options for you to consider.
Pay-as-you-go insurance is usage-based coverage that typically tracks your driving habits and allows you to pay for coverage based on how much you drive. These policies typically have a base rate and a variable daily rate.
For drivers seeking a short-term option, the flexibility of this style of coverage is appealing. Most policies will likely last six months or one year, but these policies at least provide some flexibility with how much you pay for coverage each month.
Pay-as-you-go coverage has increased in popularity in recent years, with infrequent drivers and remote workers benefiting the most.
If you drive regularly but don’t own a vehicle, non-owner car insurance may be a good option to consider. This type of policy includes liability-only coverage for when you rent or borrow a car, which means your insurer would help you pay for damages and injuries you cause.
A non-owner car insurance policy typically lasts between six and 12 months. But non-owner car insurance is generally less expensive than a traditional policy because it provides less coverage.
Some major insurance companies offering non-owner car insurance include USAA, State Farm, and Progressive. But before settling on a policy, it’s helpful to shop around to determine the most affordable rates for your situation.
Pay-per-mile insurance involves paying a predetermined rate per mile on top of a base rate. You’ll pay more for coverage in a month when you drive more and less when you don’t drive as frequently. Pay-per-mile car insurance typically makes sense for infrequent drivers who don’t want to overpay through a more traditional insurance policy.
For example, if you use your car only a few times a month for short drives, you can save on coverage with this type of policy. Some pay-per-mile options for Michigan drivers include Nationwide and Allstate’s Milewise program.
If you don’t have your own car insurance policy when you rent a vehicle, most rental car companies give you the option of purchasing the necessary coverage at the counter. Although rental car insurance typically costs more than a standard car insurance policy, it gives you the coverage you need for a short period of time.
Pros and cons of temporary car insurance
Every insurance product has advantages and disadvantages. Learn more about the pros and cons of temporary car insurance below.
Coverage when you need it: If you need coverage only on a temporary basis, then a short-term car insurance policy may suit your needs.
Avoid penalties: It’s illegal to drive without a minimum coverage policy in Michigan. Obtaining a short-term insurance policy can help you avoid any penalties for driving without this essential coverage.
Immediate coverage: You can likely get coverage immediately, which will help you satisfy the state’s minimum coverage requirements.
Not widely available: Major insurance companies don’t usually offer temporary car insurance, which limits your options.
Higher costs: When compared to a longer-term car insurance policy, you may pay more on a daily basis for coverage with a temporary car insurance policy.
Possible coverage gaps: When juggling temporary insurance policies, you might accidentally forget to renew, leading to a coverage gap. Coverage gaps can make your insurance more expensive in the future.
Temporary car insurance in Michigan FAQs
If you’re still looking for temporary car insurance in Michigan, the following information can help answer your remaining questions.
Can you get temporary insurance in Michigan?
Auto insurers typically issue policies in increments of six months or one year. But if you need a temporary car insurance policy, some options include getting coverage for a rental car through a rental agency, pay-as-you-go coverage, or canceling a longer-term policy early.
Can law enforcement pull you over for not having insurance in Michigan?
It’s illegal to drive without car insurance in Michigan. If a law enforcement officer pulls you over and discovers you don’t have insurance, you can face a fine of up to $500, one year in jail, or both.
Does Michigan have seven-day insurance?
No. Michigan banned the practice of seven-day car insurance policies in 2018.
What are the drawbacks of temporary car insurance?
Though you may find a few short-term coverage options, temporary car insurance policies aren’t widely available and may end up costing you more than a longer-term car insurance policy over the course of a year. Having a standard longer-term policy may help you avoid risks of coverage gaps. It’s critical to confirm the policy you choose includes enough protection for your needs.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Michigan?
The cheapest car insurance company in Michigan varies based on your unique situation, which means shopping around will help you find the lowest rates. Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb consistently offer the cheapest average rates to Michigan drivers, according to Insurify data.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "What is auto insurance?."
- Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. "What if I am currently uninsured?."
- Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in